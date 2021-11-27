Holy Communion
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, offers Holy Communion at its 10 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. For more information, call 941-426-5580. CDC guidelines regarding mask wearing are followed.
St. Vincent de Paul Black Friday saleThe St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is having its Black Friday and Saturday sale after Thanksgiving. The shop is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd. Port Charlotte. The store hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. It is a nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Christmas concertThe Ditchfield Family Singers will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Tickets are $25. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspc online.org.
Craft saleThe ladies group at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte, hosts a craft sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3 and from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 4. For more information, call 941-662-5704.
St. Vincent de Paul rummage saleThe Sacred Heart Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul rummage sale returns Dec. 4 at Taylor and Airport Roads in Punta Gorda. The sale runs from 9 a.m. until noon. There will be housewares, clothing, books and CD’s, toys, jewelry, pictures, furniture, and tools. Social distancing is recommended, and masks are optional. The sale proceeds are used to help those in need with food, clothing and limited financial assistance. Rain date will be Dec. 11.
Cookie walkFaith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will have its annual cookie walk from 8 a.m.-noon on Dec. 4. Costs are $8 per pound. There may be other Christmas items available. Proceeds will be for missions. Call Ellen at 517-438-0140.
Hope Lutheran BazaarHope Lutheran Church will hold its bazaar from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 4. Crafts, vendors, food truck and lots of miscellaneous activities.
Christmas Piano ConcertChrist Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood will have a free Christmas Piano Concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 12, featuring Priscilla Fullerton. Fullerton studied at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music and is a graduate of the Cleveland Institute of Music and the University of Illinois. A reception to follow in the Fellowship Hall.
First Presbyterian concert seriesThe First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• Dec. 5: Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff, a Christmas concert
• Jan. 30: Ann Alton and Friends, a concert of romantic chamber music
• Feb. 27: Southwind Bluegrass Band, music ranging from the 1940s and 1950s to today’s bluegrass styles
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Christmas concertThe Peace River Baptist Church, 478 Berry St. Punta Gorda, will present a Christmas Concert at 6 p.m. Dec. 5 in the church sanctuary. Music by the Peace River Choir. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. No tickets are required, seating is limited and masks are optional. For more information, call 941-628-9789.
Christmas Cantata
Lutheran Church of the Cross will present “Sing a Song of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19 at the church, 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. This choral and instrumental concert is a fundraiser for the church and an opportunity to donate a nonperishable — not expired — food item for a local food pantry. Thank you for your freewill offerings at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served starting at 2:30 p.m. For more info, contact the church at 941-627-6060 or visit www.lccross.org.
Christmas concert
Hope Lutheran Church will present a concert by 11-time Grammy winner Tommy Fairchild at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, with a reception to follow.
Burnt Store concert series
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• Jan. 24: Tribute Company, a seven-member ensemble celebrating America, Three Dog Night, Doobie Brothers and Seals and Crofts.
• Feb. 14: The Boys of D63 features four vocalists who perform Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, Frankie Valli and more.
• March 14: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
Christmas day community dinner
Port Charlotte United Methodist Church invites you to our 36th Annual Christmas Day Community Dinner. Dinner is free for everyone and will be served on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in our Fellowship Hall. Transportation to the church or delivery to your home will be provided as well. Call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, Monday-Friday before 3:30 p.m. to make a request or if you have any questions.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Mega sale is today. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop runs two special sales: the first and second Saturdays of each month.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
