EVENTS
Barn and crafts salesGulf Cove United Methodist Church will have holiday sales from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Men’s Club Barn Sale and the Crafty Ladies’ Crafts Sale in Oaks Cove. Masks and social distancing are required. The church is located at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com. The church’s website is at GulfCoveChurch.com.
Revival SundayVictory Baptist Church, 1538 Nash Terrace, Port Charlotte, invites all to a special Revival Sunday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 6. The guest speaker is Evangelist Paul Schwanke.
Free Christmas dinnerFor the 35th year, the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church will be offering free Christmas dinners. Due to COVID-19, this year’s dinner will be take-out or delivery for shut-ins. To order a dinner, call 941-625-4356, ext. 155, or email christmasdinner@pcumc.info by Dec. 18.
German Christmas serviceThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its all-German Christmas Worship Service at 3 p.m. Dec. 19. The Rev. Attila Szemesi will be officiating. Mask requested. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. There will not be a coffee hour after the service. For more info, call 941-426-5580.
THRIFT STORES
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Mask required. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website http://GulfCoveChurch.com.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The shop is open today with many specials and a huge selection of clearance furniture. Check the Sun newspaper’s garage sale section for the sale items. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian ChurchService: 10 a.m. at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Online service: www.bspconline.org. 941-639-0001.
Christ Lutheran Church
Service: 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Bible study: 11:30 a.m. Mondays. 941-474-1989.
Community Presbyterian Church, EnglewoodService: 10 a.m. at 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.cpcenglewood.com. 941-574-9579, email cpcenglewood@gmail.com or go to www.facebook.com/CommunityPresbyterian Englewood.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaService: 10 a.m. limited to 50 worshippers. Online service: www.punta gorda-ucc.com
Englewood United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Contemporary service: 9 a.m. at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Online services: www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran Church
Service: 9:30 a.m. at 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. In-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. Beginning Dec. 6, two services will return. The 8:30 a.m. service will be in the Memorial Garden and the 10:30 a.m. service will be held in the building. For the 8:30 service, bring your own chair or remain in your car — no seating will be provided. Advent worship will be pre-recorded and available online each Wednesday in Advent. Christmas Eve services: 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the sanctuary. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Online services:
. 941-697-3313.
Fellowship Church EnglewoodServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda West. Online services: watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or the church’s Facebook page. 941-475-SHIP.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteService: 10 a.m. at 2230 Hariet St., Port Charlotte. www.fpcpc.com. 941-625-5045. The church also operates its food bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaService: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Mask required. Online service: www.fpcpunta.org.
First United Methodist ChurchOutdoor service: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gilchrist Park. Bring a lawn chair. Additional services: Beginning Dec. 6, the contemporary service will move from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Traditional service: 11 a.m. Sunday. Masks required and temperatures will be taken. Online services: whatis1st.com, facebook.com/whatis1st and youtube.com/1stunitedmethodistchurch.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchTraditional services: 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; Contemporary service: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, in the Gulf Cove area. Masks are mandatory. Online services: www.GulfCoveChurch.com and click the Worship Online button. 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveServices: 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service: 8:30 a.m. Sunday and broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study: 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Monday. 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossServices: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Advent services: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Online services: www.lccross.org. Sunday School and Bible Study: 9 a.m. Youth Group for grades seventh-12th on the first Saturday of each month. 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship (Free Methodist)Service: 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook. 585-314-1145 or nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of ChristService: 10 a.m. service. at 3450 S Biscayne Drive. Temperatures will be taken.
Peace River Baptist ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at 478 Berry St., Punta Gorda. Sunday School: 9:45 a.m. Online service: peaceriver baptistfl.org or on Facebook.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchServices: 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove. Advent services: 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Dec. 9, Dec. 16. Christmas Eve services: 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Christmas service: 10 a.m. Online service: facebook.com/tlcswfl. 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services: 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deepcreek communitychurch.com.
Edgewater ChurchOnline service: at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte CountyOnline service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.