St. Francis card party
The Parish Women’s Guild plans a card party for 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Reserve a table at
by clicking Parish Life then click Parish Women’s Guild, scroll down and click register, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6. Register by Dec. 5. It’s $9 for lunch, card play and door prizes.
The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will have its monthly Communion Service at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Vocal music is provided by Kimberly Campos. All faiths are welcome.
Church needs singers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is seeking choir singers to augment its Sunday traditional services choir. Needed are one tenor and one bass/baritone for services through Christmas Eve. Rehearsals are 5-6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Warm-up and services are 8-9:30 a.m. Sundays. For more information, call 941-639-001, or email music@BSPConline.org.
EUMC Christmas BazaarThe Englewood United Methodist Church annual Christmas Bazaar is set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. The hall will be full of hand-crafted items by the Creative Workshop, Christmas decorations and gifts including wall hangings, afghans and quilts, kitchen and dining accessories, hand-painted glass, jewelry, knitted baby items, other children’s gifts, sewn sports team-themed treasures, and baked goods. The proceeds benefit local charitable program and some missions abroad. For more information, call 941-474-5588 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday or visit www.englewoodumc.net.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove UMCThe Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adult. It’s open the first and third Saturdays of each month (except holidays) from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Present a photo ID to show residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice. Families are limited to one bag of clothing per month. Call 941-697-1747 for information.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
