EVENTS/NEWS
Patriotic concertBurnt Store Presbyterian Church hosts a patriotic concert to honor veterans at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The program includes anthems and songs and will feature the church’s Praise Team, Chancel Choir and special musicians. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Barn Sale, Christmas BazaarThe Men’s Club Barn Sale will take place along with the Crafty Ladies’ Christmas Bazaar and bake sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Holy Communion North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, offers Holy Communion at its 10 a.m. Worship Service on Sunday. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates. Please call 941-426-5580 for more information. CDC Guidelines regarding mask wearing are followed.
Fellowship Church AnniversaryPastor Garry Clark of Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., invites the community to celebrate the church’s 19th anniversary at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services Nov. 14. Both will feature music by Saltwater Worship and messages from Pastor Garry. There will also be a nursery and kids’ program available. The Hospitality Café will be open at 9:45 a.m. serving coffee, doughnuts, pastries and trail mix. At noon, all are invited to a free meal of Southern fried chicken with all the trimmings, including cake, at the church’s picnic area under the oaks. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or visit www.fcenglewood.com.
Free Thanksgiving dinner
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at the church 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Just pull up in the drive-thru lane and request the number of dinners you need. There will be no seating inside the church this year.
Smoked turkey dinners
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will have cooked smoked turkey Thanksgiving dinners for six available for pickup from 7-11 a.m. Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, the Parish Center, 2500 Easy St., Port Charlotte. Dinner will include a 14-pound or bigger smoked turkey, homemade cornbread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn on the cob and cranberry sauce. Donations for the diner are $55 with all proceeds going to St. Charles Borromeo School. Call early to reserve. Get tickets at St. Charles parish or school office or call Dave at 404-944-9172 or Tom at 941-235-0701.
Pancake breakfast
The Knights of Columbus will serve Sunday Morning pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. It’s $6 for all-you-can-eat pancakes with scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal in thanks for their service. To join the Knights contact Deputy Grand Knight Don Kasson at 513-604-4334 or dkasson@comcast.net.
Pasta dinnersSt. Raphael Parish will serve delicious pasta dinners from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church, 770 Kilbourne Ave., Englewood. Cost is $10 in advance, $12 at the door. Takeouts are available. There will be a 50/50 raffle. Call 941-474-9595 for information and tickets.
Christmas concertThe Ditchfield Family Singers will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating.
The ensemble is led by Stephen Ditchfield. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspc online.org.
Craft saleThe ladies group LWML at Trinity Lutheran Church hosts a craft sale from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3 and from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Dec. 4. The address is 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-662-5704.
First Presbyterian concert seriesThe First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• Dec. 5: Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff, a Christmas concert
• Jan. 30: Ann Alton and Friends, a concert of romantic chamber music
• Feb. 27: Southwind Bluegrass Band, music ranging from the 1940s and 1950s to today’s bluegrass styles
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Burnt Store concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• Jan. 24: Tribute Company, a seven-member ensemble celebrating America, Three Dog Night, Doobie Brothers and Seals and Crofts.
• Feb. 14: The Boys of D63 features four vocalists who perform Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, Frankie Valli and more.
• March 14: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
Bingo at San Pedro
San Pedro Catholic Church Holy Name Society will be hosting bingo on Friday evenings. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. at the church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Games will run until about 9 p.m. For more information, call Ron at 941-416-5559.
Card parties
The Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church, 5265 Placida Road Grove City, has monthly card parties from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. Cost is $8, which includes lunch at 11:30 a.m. All proceeds go to the guild’s charities and Higher Education Grant program. Reserve at sfoachurch.com or 941-697-4899 no later than the Monday before the card party.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringersBurnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org
Free food• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop runs two special sales: the first and second Saturdays of each month.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000. To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.