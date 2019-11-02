Pancake breakfast
Port Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m.-10 a.m. today at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $5 per person. Children 6 and under eat free; ages 7-12 only $2; and those over 90 eat free. All the pancakes one can eat, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea. For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Eckankar serviceEckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host an ECK Light and Sound Service at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at LaQuinta Inn and Suites, Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. A speaker from Port Charlotte will talk on “The Blessings of Gratitude.” The public is invited to attend. For further information, call 941-766-0637.
Gospel concertThe Mark Dubbeld Family from Moneta, Virginia, will present a Gospel Concert at 10 a.m. Sunday at Peace River Wesleyan Church, 25180 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. The Dubbeld Family is renowned for inspired originally penned songs, family harmony, a sincere desire to communicate the Gospel through through their music and testimony. A free will offering will be received. Pastor Mark Benedict and the congregation extend a warm welcome to all in the surrounding area to join them in this special celebration.
Chosen People
Sonrise Baptist Church will be hosting a presentation from the Chosen People Ministries at 6 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome to this free presentation by Jim Fox, a representative of Chosen People Ministries. Chosen People Ministries was founded by a rabbi over 100 years ago who came to believe Jesus was the Messiah. The worldwide ministry hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and also to help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith traditions.
Final arrangementsTimothy Taylor, Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Arlene Chase, elder affairs attorney specializing in trusts, probate and wills, and Tim Stewart, pastor at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, will discuss funeral home arrangements and memorial service plans from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nov. 6 at Burnt Store Presbyterian, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. A complimentary lunch will be provided. All speakers will be available for questions following their presentations. Brittany Ingman, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch, will share information about second-time-around estate planning from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 13 at the church. The workshops are hosted by the church’s Endowment Committee. There is no fee, but registration is required. Call 941-639-0001 or email office@bspconline.org for more information.
Artists’ receptionTwo local artists will be featured during the months of November and December at the Unitarian Universalist’s art gallery. Nancy Thomas who teaches privately, and Skip Mattie who teaches at the Cultural Center. Both have promised to add work of some of their students in the exhibit. Nancy holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Temple University as well as Rhode Island University. She has exhibited in and won numerous awards throughout New England. Her work includes paintings as well as pottery and fused glass. Mattie, a lifelong self-taught artist has been teaching art for many years. He’s also known locally as the set designer and builder for many productions of the Charlotte Players. A world traveler, his paintings include award-winning works done in China, India and many European countries.
A reception where the public may meet the artists and view their works is slated for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8. The Fellowship is located at 1532 Forest Nelson Blvd., in Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Patriotic concertA tribute to veterans concert is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Proceeds benefit Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Paws for Veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church.
Holiday Bazaar
Episcopal Women of The Church of the Good Shepherd’s Holiday Bazaar is 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. It will feature handmade creations by the church’s “Crafty Ladies” guild, garden treasures, collectibles, incredible edibles for holiday entertaining, books and more. Lunch and light refreshments will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Surviving the Holidays program
First United Methodist Church believes the “Surviving the Holidays” produced by Church Initiative’s GriefShare program, is a vital resource to anyone who is dealing with grief during the holiday season. The main focus of “Surviving the Holidays” is to help those dealing with grief to find comfort, strength and hope in a seemingly hopeless time. The program features video interviews with counselors, grief experts and others who have experienced the holidays after a loved one’s death and offer practical suggestions and reassurance. They will assist you in learning how to be prepared for the emotions, which may hit during the holidays, and how to handle traditions and other coming changes. Presenters also address how to handle holiday parties and invitations, along with potential awkward moments with others.
“Surviving the Holidays” will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Life Center at First United Methodist Church, at 507 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. There is no cost for this seminar, and breakfast will be provided to all who attend. To register, please contact Melodie Austin, melharryaustin@yahoo.com or 941-661-0842, or you may also call the church office, 941-639-3842 for more information.
Christmas Craft Fair
Trinity United Methodist Church will hold its Christmas Craft Fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. There will be handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and home-baked cookies for sale. For more information, call Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
Goldtones tickets
San Antonio Knights of Columbus has tickets for the Goldtones concert, set for 7 p.m. Jan. 31, at the Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy doo-wop favorites and Motown hits. Tickets are $15 at 800-838-3006 or BrownPaperTickets.com.
