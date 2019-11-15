Rummage sale
The North Port Community United Church of Christ’s annual fall rummage sale will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the church, 3450 South Biscayne Drive. There will be clothing and household items, a variety of treasures and jewelry. Sponsored by the UCC Women, proceeds go toward the church’s community projects. For more information, call 941-426-5580.
Casino TripSan Pedro Holy Name Society of North Port is sponsoring a one day trip to the Immokalee Casino on Nov. 18. Cost is $25 per person. The bus leaves the San Pedro Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, at 8:15 a.m. Riders should be there by 8 a.m. Contact Ron at 941-416-5559 with any questions and to make your reservations.
Calling all quiltersFemale quilters, knitters and crocheters are invited to Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20. Come and stay as long as you can, or stay for the whole day of fellowship and fun. There will be a morning break with coffee and goodies, and you may bring a bag lunch with you. The group makes quilts that are sent all over the world with Lutheran World Relief and these beautiful quilts are used for bedding, floor coverings and wall dividers to name a few uses. If you are used to using a rotary cutter to cut material and have the tools, please bring them with you. If you don’t have them, there are extras that you can use. This ministry meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
Christmas rummage saleA huge Christmas-items rummage sale will be held in the Englewood United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 29-30. Visit with Santa both days between 9 a.m.-1 p.m. All proceeds from the sale will help the church’s Foundations Early Childhood Education Center. For information, see www.englewoodumc.net or call 941-681-3169.
Thanksgiving DinnerGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for the community, with turkey and all the traditional fixings, from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. Homebound individuals who live within 10 miles of the church may call before noon Nov. 25, to request delivery. Orders for take-outs will not be accepted early, but can be requested that day at the door. Sorry, no reservations. Volunteers are welcome. Contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Smoked turkey dinnersKnights of Columbus Council 5399’s Smoked Turkey Dinner sale will include smoked turkey, homemade corn bread dressing, mashed potatoes, corn on the cob, gravy and cranberry sauce for six. Pick up dinners from 7-11 a.m. Thanksgiving at St. Charles Borromeo Parish Center. Donations are $40. Call Tom Robinson 941-235-0701 or David Richardson 404-944-9172. All proceeds support St. Charles Borromeo School.
Cookie WalkFaith Lutheran Church, 4005 Palm Drive, Punta Gorda, will hold its annual Cookie Walk from 8 a.m.-noon Dec. 7. Cost will be $8 per pound. Other Christmas items will be available. Proceeds will be for missions. Call Ellen at 517-438-0140.
Christmas CraftsTrinity United Methodist Church Christmas Craft Fair is 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 7, at 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Handmade Christmas crafts, gifts and home-baked cookies for sale. Call Wendy Wohlfahrt at 845-407-1087 or Leslie Cook at 941-223-6504.
Concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, Winter Concert Series begins with Carpenters Once More on Jan. 27, Savannah Jack on Feb. 24 and the McCartney Project on March 23. Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single tickets are $25, and will go on sale Dec. 22, between worship services at the information carousel and from the church office on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon. All performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit the church’s music ministry. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Goldtones ticketsSan Antonio Knights of Columbus Goldtones concert is 7 p.m. Jan. 31, at the Holy Trinity Event Center, 24411 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy doo-wop favorites and Motown hits. Tickets are $15 at 800-838-3006 or BrownPaperTickets.com.
