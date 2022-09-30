Family Fall Festival

Fellowship Church of Englewood and the Englewood Community Coalition invites the community to the Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fellowship Church campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda. This free event for families of kids from preschool to middle school ages includes games, crafts, hay rides, pony rides, face-painting and more. Enjoy grilled hot dogs, chips, cookies and cold drinks for lunch. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.


