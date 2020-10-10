EVENTS
Trunk-n-TreatSonrise Baptist Church in Englewood will be holding its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30 -6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children “trunk-n-treat” at each car for goodies. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
Thanksgiving dinnerSt. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will have its cooked smoked turkey Thanksgiving dinner for six available for pickup from 7 a.m.-11 a.m. Nov. 26 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish Center. Dinner will include a 12-14-pound whole smoked turkey, homemade corn bread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn on the cob and cranberry sauce. Donations for the diner are $50 with all proceeds going to St. Charles Borromeo School. There will be a limited number of dinners available so call early to reserve yours. Tickets can be purchased from St. Charles Parish Office or by calling Dave at 1-404-944-9172 or Tom at 941-235-0701.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Worship service is at 10 a.m. in person at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, or online anytime at www.bspconline.org. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship services 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Holy Communion is celebrated at every service by Pastor Kenneth Lentz celebrates Holy Communion. Bible study is 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaIn person Sunday services will begin this Sunday, but are currently limited to 30 worshippers. Reservations must be made through the church office at 941-637-8443 prior to Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. the week preceding the Sunday service. Services will continue to be streamed online via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/puntagorda congregationalucc.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchAll are welcome to attend Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. (contemporary service) and 11 a.m. (traditional service) at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Both services are also available via livestream at www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. Pastors are available for pastoral care needs. For more information, call 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran Church
Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, is offering in-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. A brief service of Holy Communion of bread, wine, grape juice is celebrated by Pastor the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen. In person regular worship services offered at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Services also online at
. Call 941-697-3313 for information.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteFirst Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., has resumed in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service also is streamed online. All standard, hygienic precautions are taken to ensure the safety of those present. Dr. Charles Wiggins is preaching a series of messages titled “Questions Thinking People ask.” The title of the message for Sunday is entitled, “What is God up to in the World Today.” First Presbyterian Church also operates its food bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday. For more information, visit fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, is now holding in-service worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are required to wear masks during services. Disposable masks will be available for those who do not have one. Hand sanitation will be available in various areas of the church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending in person due to the current COVID-19 issue, the service will also be broadcast at www.fpcpunta.org.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf Cove
In-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the Cross
Join in-church worship services at 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Live streaming also is available for at-home viewing at 10:30 a.m. All digital recorded services are available 24/7 on Facebook and YouTube. You can find direct links to all digital services at www.lccross.org. For information call 941-627-6060.
New Vision Fellowship
All are welcome to attend Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook page (New Vision Fellowship) shortly after morning services. For more information, call Rev. Chris Leach at 585-314-1145 or email nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of Christ
In-house worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Kimberly Campos, director of music, as soloist. Following all parts of the CDC guidelines the church provides you a safe environment. The front door is the only entrance allowing for social distancing, sanitation, temperature taking and mask distribution, if you forget yours. Seating will be distanced appropriately. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Peace River Baptist Church
Live morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Sunday Morning service can be seen online at 11 a.m. and afterward at peaceriverbaptistfl.org on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Sunday worship services are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 am at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at 8:30 a.m. on facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call the office at 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Community Presbyterian Church
Regular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta Gorda
Services will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook: facebook.com/punta gordacongregationalucc.
Deep Creek Community Church
Online services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deep creekcommunitychurch.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater Church
Services will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services are online at watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefcyouth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda
First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
All are invited to join the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church’s live-streaming worship services on Sundays. The 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are traditional, and the 9:30 a.m. service is contemporary. Just go to the church’s website, www.GulfCoveChurch.com, and click the Worship Online button on the left side of its homepage. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County invites anyone seeking a theologically and socially progressive community to join for worship live on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
FOOD PANTRY
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St. Hours: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
THRIFT STORES
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, has reopened. The new store hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop has taken all precautionary measures to protect volunteers and customers. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, the shop is featuring 50% off storewide (except furniture which has been repriced to sell. This Mega Sale will be held the second weekend, Friday and Saturday, of each month. The shop’s summer special of all clothing at $1, except boutique with yellow and red tags, has been extended. Picture frames, buy one get one free; fill a bag of paperback books for $1; buy a piece of luggage, get one free. A large selection of Halloween and Christmas is now available in the shop at 50% off.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. The store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, offers household items, clothing for all ages, furniture, etc. Prospective shoppers are requested to wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is now open after being closed for much of the summer. The store has many newly donated items, including clothing, accessories and household goods, all high-quality and reasonably priced. Hours are 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, please call 941-474-1047.
