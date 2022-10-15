Trunk-n-Treat

Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. There will be more cars giving out treats this year than in previous years. A free dinner will be included.


