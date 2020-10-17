EVENTS
125th celebrationFirst Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda will celebrate its 125th anniversary on Sunday. Services begin at 10:30 a.m. with guest performers providing special music. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for anyone to look at memorabilia including old newspaper articles, directories, church directories and artifacts from the previous building on Henry Street that was destroyed by Hurricane Charley. Following the service will be a reception in Fellowship Hall with punch and cake. Small tables will be set up around the perimeter to allow for social distancing in Fellowship Hall, the lobby and, weather-permitting, on the sidewalks. Please wear masks during the service and reception and practice social distancing. Watch online at www.livestream.com/accounts/2535316/events/3228977 or www.fpcpunta.org, and click on Vimeo Livestream. For further information or questions, call the church at 941-639-1959.
Mortgage burning and anniversaryOn Sunday, Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida celebrates a mortgage burning and five years as a charter church of Lutheran Church Missouri Synod under the leadership of Rev. Earl Schmidt. A loan was obtained to purchase property and renovations of an old bank building, which has now been paid in full. Between services, from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Sunday, there will be a short 5-year anniversary program and burning of the paid mortgage outside. The church now aims to raise money for the building of a new church on the property.
Food driveThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will host its community-wide food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26. The church invites the North Port Community to take part in this mission in support of the Salvation Army’s Food Bank. Donations will be delivered to North Port’s new Salvation Army location on Tamiami Trail. As you drop off your donation, someone will help unload your car and will be CDC compliant.
The Jewish Congregation of Venice annual High Holy Days food drive will take place from 9-11 a.m. Sunday while observing social distancing. JCV members will be returning their prayer books during those hours and bringing bags of food which will be removed from their car trunks. The food will be distributed to the local All Faiths Food Bank. Anyone who would like to participate in the food drive is welcome to drive up to the JCV portico and drop off a bag of food from their trunk. The synagogue is at 600 N. Auburn Road, Venice.
Trunk-n-TreatSonrise Baptist Church in Englewood will be holding its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30 -6:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. The event is free and open to the public. Safe spacing and safety protocols will be in place as children “trunk-n-treat” at each car for goodies. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
Thanksgiving dinnerSt. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will have its cooked smoked turkey Thanksgiving dinner for six available for pickup from 7 -11 a.m. Nov. 26 at St. Charles Borromeo Parish Center. Dinner will include a 12-14-pound whole smoked turkey, homemade corn bread dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn on the cob and cranberry sauce. Donations for the diner are $50 with all proceeds going to St. Charles Borromeo School. There will be a limited number of dinners available so call early to reserve yours. Tickets can be purchased from St. Charles Parish Office or by calling Dave at 1-404-944-9172 or Tom at 941-235-0701.
Worship service is at 10 a.m. in person at 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, or online anytime at www.bspconline.org. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Worship services 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Holy Communion is celebrated at every service by Pastor Kenneth Lentz celebrates Holy Communion. Bible study is 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaIn person Sunday services have resumed but are currently limited to 50 worshippers. Reservations are not required. Services will continue to be streamed online at 10 a.m. on Sundays at and can be reached through our website: www.puntagorda-ucc.com/. Click “To Watch Live” toward the bottom of the homepage.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchAll are welcome to attend Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. (contemporary service) and 11 a.m. (traditional service) at 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Both services are also available via livestream at www.englewoodumc.net, Facebook Live or YouTube (EUMC Church TV) Channel. Pastors are available for pastoral care needs. For more information, call 941-474-5588.
Faith Lutheran ChurchFaith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, is offering in-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. A brief service of Holy Communion of bread, wine, grape juice is celebrated by Pastor the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen. In person regular worship services offered at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Services also online at www.alivingfaith.org. Call 941-697-3313 for information.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteFirst Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., has resumed in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service also is streamed online. All standard, hygienic precautions are taken to ensure the safety of those present. Dr. Charles Wiggins is preaching a series of messages titled “Questions Thinking People ask.” The title of the message for Sunday is entitled, “What is God up to in the World Today.” First Presbyterian Church also operates its food bank from 9 -11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5 -7 p.m. on the second Wednesday. For more information, visit fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaFirst Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, is now holding in-service worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are required to wear masks during services. Disposable masks will be available for those who do not have one. Hand sanitation will be available in various areas of the church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending in person due to the current COVID-19 issue, the service will also be broadcast at www.fpcpunta.org.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveIn-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossJoin in-church worship services at 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Live streaming also is available for at-home viewing at 10:30 a.m. All digital recorded services are available 24/7 on Facebook and YouTube. You can find direct links to all digital services at www.lccross.org. For information call 941-627-6060.
New Vision FellowshipAll are welcome to attend Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook page (New Vision Fellowship) shortly after morning services. For more information, call Rev. Chris Leach at 585-314-1145 or email nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of ChristJoin the church for worship on Reformation Oct. 25. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates the 10 a.m. service. With CDC Guidelines in place, the doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Your temperature will be taken and hand sanitizer is available and its use suggested. Seating is arranged according to social distancing. Reformation Sunday is an historically important time in the church. Come join us to learn more about it.
Peace River Baptist ChurchLive morning worship is at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Sunday morning service can be seen online at 11 a.m. and afterward at peaceriverbaptistfl.org on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday worship services are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 am at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at 8:30 a.m. on facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call the office at 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a children’s message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deep creekcommunitychurch.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater ChurchServices will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Fellowship Church EnglewoodServices are online at watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefcyouth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First United Methodist Church in Punta GordaFirst United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchAll are invited to join the Gulf Cove United Methodist Church’s live-streaming worship services on Sundays. The 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. services are traditional, and the 9:30 a.m. service is contemporary. Just go to the church’s website, www.GulfCoveChurch.com, and click the Worship Online button on the left side of its homepage. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte CountyThe Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County invites anyone seeking a theologically and socially progressive community to join for worship live on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St. Hours: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, specials: Man Cave 20% off, Christmas and Halloween 50% off. The Monthly Mega Sale will be the second Friday and Saturday of each month. The shop has taken measures to protect volunteers and customers. The shop’s summer special of all clothing at $1, except boutique with yellow and red tags, will end Oct. 31. Fill a bag of paperback books for $1, buy a piece of luggage, get one free. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday Friday and Saturday. Proceeds support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. Hours are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Please wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. If you have three hours a week to give, your talents will be put to use. As a volunteer at one of the most attractive and affordable thrift stores in this area, you’ll be helping prepare quality items of clothing and household goods for sale, and helping customers find that special treasure. Store hours are 9:30-12:30 Monday through Friday, and 9:30-noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 474-1047.
