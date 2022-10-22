The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its monthly food drive in partnership with North Port’s Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 24. Pull up with donations of food staples, hygiene products, and church volunteers will unload. Baby diapers and formula, and cases of water are needed. The church is holding its worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Attila Szemesi officiating and music led by Kimberly Campos and Dr. Charles Wolfe.
Trunk or Treat at GCUMCGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, will have its annual Trunk or Treat from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 29. There will be food and candy. For more information, email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Trunk-n-Treat
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. A free dinner will be included.
St. Francis Card PartyThe Parish Women’s Guild of St. Francis of Assisi Church plans a card party for 11 a.m. at the church, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. It’s $9 for lunch, card play and door prizes. Reserve a table at sfoachurch.com by clicking Parish Life then click Parish Women’s Guild, scroll down and click register, or call 941-697-4899 and press 6. Register by Oct. 31.
Church needs singers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is seeking choir singers to augment its Sunday traditional services choir. They need one tenor and one bass/baritone for services through Christmas Eve. Rehearsals are every Thursday from 5-6:30 p.m. Warm-up and services are Sundays, 8-9:30 a.m. For more information, call 941-639-001, or email music@BSPConline.org.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves YouMinistry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food
• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at941-206-1000.
