Food drive Monday

The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, will hold its monthly food drive in partnership with North Port’s Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 24. Pull up with donations of food staples, hygiene products, and church volunteers will unload. Baby diapers and formula, and cases of water are needed. The church is holding its worship services at 10 a.m. Sundays with the Rev. Attila Szemesi officiating and music led by Kimberly Campos and Dr. Charles Wolfe.


