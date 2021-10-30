HALLOWEEN-RELATED EVENTS
• Gulf Cove United Methodist Church: 3 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at the church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, in the Gulf Cove area. There will be free food, take-home crafts and lots of candy. For more info, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or go to GulfCoveChurch.com.
• Sonrise Baptist Church: 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 31 at 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. Free and open to the public. At least 30 cars will be decorated and giving out goodies. There will also be hayrides as well as special treats. For more further information, call 941-475-5363.
• Fellowship Church of Englewood: 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church parking lot, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West. Admission is free and all are welcome. Wear your best costume. Visit fcenglewood.com or the church’s Facebook page or call 941-475-7447.
• Christ Community United Methodist Church, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights. 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Trunk-or-Treat for children from preschool through 12th grade.
EVENTS/NEWS
Coats for Kids driveKnights of Columbus Council 7672 St. Francis of Assisi will collect donations to provide coats for the children of Englewood and Vineland elementary schools. Volunteers will collect the donations from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through Oct. 30 in front of Publix at Merchants Crossing, 1500 Placida Road, Englewood.
Fall FestivalFirst Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, 459 Gill St., Punta Gorda, will hold its Annual Fall Festival at 5 p.m. Oct. 31. For more info, go to fbcpuntagorda.org.
First Monday SupperGulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Nov. 1 menu includes shepherd’s pie, salad, roll and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Reserve a meal at GulfCoveChurch.com, by emailing GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com, or calling 941-697-1747 from 9 a.m.-noon on Monday to Thursday. The meals are free, but donations are appreciated.
Patriotic concertBurnt Store Presbyterian Church invites all to a patriotic concert to honor veterans at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The program includes patriotic anthems and songs and will feature the church’s Praise Team, Chancel Choir and special musicians. For more information, call 941-639-0001.
Barn Sale, Christmas BazaarThe Men’s Club Barn Sale will take place along with the Crafty Ladies’ Christmas Bazaar and bake sale from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-697-1747 or email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Fellowship Church AnniversaryPastor Garry Clark of Fellowship Church of Englewood, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., invites the community to celebrate the church’s 19th anniversary at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services Nov. 14. Both will feature music by Saltwater Worship and encouraging messages from Pastor Garry. There will also be a nursery and kids’ program available. The Hospitality Café will be open at 9:45 a.m. serving fresh coffee, doughnuts, pastries and trail mix. At noon, all are invited to a delicious free meal of Southern fried chicken with all the trimmings, including cake, at the church’s picnic area under the oaks. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or visit www.fcenglewood.com.
Christmas concertThe Ditchfield Family Singers will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival.
The ensemble is led by patriarch Stephen Ditchfield. Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspc online.org.
First Presbyterian concert seriesThe First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda presents its 2021-22 concert series:
• Dec. 5: Rachel Cox and Judy Kaff, a Christmas concert
• Jan. 30: Ann Alton and Friends, a concert of romantic chamber music
• Feb. 27: Southwind Bluegrass Band, music ranging from the 1940s and 1950s to today’s bluegrass styles
• March 20: Two Pianos, Rozier and Kaff present classical to current musical styles
All concerts are at 3 p.m. at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The suggested donation is $15. For more information, call 941-639-1959 or go to fpcpunta.org.
Burnt Store concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, announces its 2022 Concert Series:
• Jan. 24: Tribute Company, a seven-member ensemble celebrating America, Three Dog Night, Doobie Brothers and Seals and Crofts.
• Feb. 14: The Boys of D63 features four vocalists who perform Billy Joel, Earth Wind and Fire, Frankie Valli and more.
• March 14: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 20, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringers
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 email office@bspconline.org or go to
.
Free food• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. The shop runs two special sales: the first and second Saturdays of each month.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
