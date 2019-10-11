St. Vincent de Paul Mega Sale
St. Vincent de Paul/St. Max will hold its Monthly Mega Sale today at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Specials this week include: 20% off decor and jewelry, 50% off Christmas, Halloween and framed art. There are color dot specials as well ranging from 50 cents to $2. Next week, linens will be 20% off Tuesday through Thursday. On Thursday, senior citizens can receive 20% off any non-sale item. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Pantry, located down the street from the shop.
Pierogies, kielbasa
St. Andrew's Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center offers pierogies and kielbasa for take-out from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each every Friday at the center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Enjoy homemade pierogies with potato and cheese, and with sauerkraut and kielbasa, kishka and homemade breads. Please call Gene at 941-786-5256 for more information.
Family Fall Festival
Fellowship Church of Englewood & Englewood Community Coalition invite the community to the Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today at Fellowship Church Campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda. This free event is for families and kids from pre-school to middle school ages. There will be games, crafts, hayrides, pony tides, a maze, free pumpkins and more. Grilled hot dogs, chips, cookies and cold drinks will be served for lunch. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
Pancake breakfast
St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45-10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Breakfast will include: all-you-can-eat plain, chocolate chip, or fruit pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice, tea and coffee. Adults cost $6 and children 12 and under are $3. Public is invited.
Pumpkin Patch
North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, fourth annual Pumpkin Patch is from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily Oct. 13 -Oct. 31. Everyone is invited to the selection of pumpkins and gourds, ideal for decorating and jack-o-lanterns for carving. Take your family photos during your search for the perfect pumpkin. Please call 941-426-5580.
Casino night
St. Francis of Assisi Knights of Columbus Casino Night is set for 6-10 p.m. Oct. 18 in the Church Hall, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood. Play blackjack, Texas hold 'em, roulette, craps and three-card poker for an evening of fun and prizes, all proceeds will be going to local charities. Admission is a $10 donation which provides $100 in chips. Winning chips will be converted to tickets. Buy tickets at Mass Oct. 12-13 or call 941-698-1061 for information.
St. Mary's events
Celebrating 118 years, St. Mary's Pre-Anniversary Concert will be held at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, 605 Mary St., Punta Gorda. A free-will offering will be accepted. Fort Myers-based performers include: Zion of Soul, HMG239 Brothers and St. Mary's MBC Male Chorus. The concert also will feature St. John 1st MBC Choir and Unity Praise Team from Punta Gorda. For more information, call Lance at 239-940-1832.
The same day, Oct. 19, at St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church, will be Paint 'n Praise. There will be food and drinks, raffles, games and prizes. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
Trunk-or-Treat
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church has planned two hours of fun with its Family-style Trunk-or-Treat from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area). There will be free food, crafts, a bounce house, and lots of candy. Get your family photo taken. For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or visit GulfCoveChurch.com.
Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch
Christ Community United Methodist Church is hosting its 10th Annual Fall Festival and Pumpkin Patch from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights. Activities include: A pumpkin patch offering complimentary photo ops and pumpkins for sale; free children’s games, bounce house, and hayride; car show; craft vendors; thrift store bargains; food; silent auction with-a-twist; fun family entertainment and more. No charge to participate and park. All ages invited. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Harvest Festival
Living Waters Lutheran Church will hold its Second Annual Harvest Festival from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 12475 Chancellor Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be games and refreshments, and the event is free. For more information, call 941-429-0521.
NPHS band benefit
North Port Community United Church of Christ is having a fundraising roast pork dinner for the North Port High School Marching Band, set for 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the church, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. It features roast pork dinner with all the trimmings and homemade crumb cake. The NPHS Jazz Band, under the direction of Owen Bradley, will play at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Please call 941-426-5580 for dinner reservations. Concert-only tickets are $10 and are sold at the door. Proceeds benefit the fundraising campaign of the NPHS Marching Band and its trip to Rome, Italy to participate in the 2020 New Year's Day Parade.
Rummage sale
Holy Name Society rummage sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the Activity Center at San Pedro Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. All proceeds will go to San Pedro Church.
Thrifty Treasures Sale
The St. Francis Women’s Guild is hosting their Thrifty Treasures Sale in October beginning with the early bird sale from 3-6 p.m., Oct. 24. (A $3 entrance fee will be charged for this day only). The regular sale dates are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 26.
Trunk-or-Treat event
Wintergarden Presbyterian Church presents Trunk-or-Treat from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Come out for hotdogs, music, bounce house and candy. All are welcome.
Costume party
Trinity United Methodist Church of North Port is planning a Spook-tacular Family Halloween Costume Party, set for 3-6 p.m. Oct. 26 at they church, 4285 Wesley Lane. There will be games, a bounce house, best costume contests for all age groups, like-new bike giveaways, Culvers gift certificates, movie tickets, hot dogs, snowballs, candy, drinks. For more information, call 941-426-1734.
Knights go to the Races
St. Charles Knights of Columbus will hold a "dinner and races" on Oct. 26 in the parish hall, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. The dinner is $10 and will include roasted chicken and dressing with vegetables, biscuits, and ice cream sundaes. Doors open a 5 p.m. and the first race is at 5:30 p.m. All of the proceeds will go to support St. Charles School.
Creation speaker
Calvary Baptist Church Pastor John Boutchia has invited Dr. Grady S. McMurtry speaking about creationism, Oct. 27-29 at the church, 75 Pine St., Englewood. He will speak at the 10 a.m. Sunday school, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday services Oct. 27, and at 7 p.m. on the weeknights, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29. All are invited. Topics McMurtry will speak on include "From Noah to the Cross of Christ," "Creation Evangelism," "The Waters Cleared," "Why I Believe in Creationism" and "The Road to Man. Please call the church at 941-475-1555 for more information.
Cars ‘N Candy Food Truck Rally
First United Methodist Church and Illuminate Children’s Ministry announces the return their annual Cars ‘N Candy on Thursday, Oct. 31, in the heart of the historic district of Punta Gorda. This year they added a Monstrous Food Truck Rally featuring 13 food trucks from around the Southwest Florida region. Vendors will include: The Traveling Noodle, The Grilling Shack, The Hunger Station, Danny's Food Truck, Wonderland Cookie Dough, One, Two, Tea - Bubble Tea, Vesuvius Pizza, Ma Petite Creperie, It's A Hot Dog Day, Kona Ice, Puerto Rican Spice, Wally's BBQ, and Frankly Dogs + More. The Cars ‘N Candy Food Truck Rally will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information the Cars ‘N Candy Food Truck Rally, as well as the Children’s and Youth ministry programs and everything going on at First United Methodist Church, please visit whatis1st.com.
Chosen People Ministries
Sonrise Baptist Church will be hosting a presentation from the Chosen People Ministries at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. All are welcome to this free presentation by Jim Fox, a representative of Chosen People Ministries. Chosen People Ministries was founded by a rabbi over 100 years ago who came to believe Jesus was the Messiah. The worldwide ministry hopes to make the message of the Messiah more accessible to Jewish people and also to help Christian believers achieve a greater appreciation of the Jewish basis of their own faith traditions.
Seminars answer difficult questions
Timothy Taylor, Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home Licensed Representative Advanced Planning Specialist, Arlene Chase, elder affairs attorney specializing in trusts, probate and wills, and Tim Stewart, Pastor at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, will discuss funeral home arrangements and memorial service plans. The seminar is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. A complimentary lunch will be provided by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. All speakers will be available for questions following their presentations.
Brittany Ingman, CRPC, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch, will share information about second time around estate planning. Topics to be covered will include figuring out what is “yours,” “mine” and “ours” of a blended family. Attendees will learn how those decisions impact account titles and estate planning. Her presentation is scheduled for 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.
The workshops are hosted by the Endowment Committee of the church and are designed to bring interesting and informative subjects to church members and the community at large. There is no fee for either of the seminars, but registration is required. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Patriotic concert
A tribute to veterans concert is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The proceeds will go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Paws for Veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church.
Holiday Bazaar
The Episcopal Women of The Church of the Good Shepherd will host their annual Holiday Bazaar from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 401 W. Henry St., Punta Gorda. The bazaar will feature handmade creations by the church’s “Crafty Ladies” guild, garden treasures, collectibles, incredible edibles for holiday entertaining, books and more. Lunch and light refreshments will be available from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A tour of the church will also be available. Proceeds from the event will help support the church ministry programs within the community. For more information call: 941-639-2757
To submit religious news, email calendar@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
