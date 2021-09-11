EVENTS/NEWS
St. Charles breakfastSt. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 to 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Adults are $8 and children 8 and under are $3.
Fellowship Renewal celebration
Pastor Garry Clark and Fellowship Church of Englewood invite the community to a Group Vow Renewal Ceremony Celebration & Cookout at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12 at Englewood Beach. After dinner, all couples will head to the water’s edge for a Group renewal of wedding vows ceremony, followed by Communion Service and a baptism in the Gulf of Mexico. For more information, visit fcenglewood.com or call 941-475-7447
Food driveThe North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 South Biscayne Drive, holds its monthly food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 13 to benefit North Port’s Salvation Army Food Bank. Call 941-426-5580 with any questions.
Knights of Columbus breakfastThe Knights of Columbus will serve Sunday Morning pancake breakfast for $6 from 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Cost is $12 for families. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal.
Dinner and RacesSt. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 is having a fundraiser, Knights to the Races, on Sept. 18 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte. Doors open at 5 p.m. The first race is at 5:40 p.m. and dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $10 at the door or may be obtained at the parish office. There is no charge for the races only.
Praise concert Fellowship Church of Englewood invites the community to a free praise concert at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Fellowship Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West in the center of Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or go to fcenglewood.com.
First Monday supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Oct. 4 menu includes pork chops, rice, green beans and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. You can reserve a meal at https://GulfCoveChurch.com, by emailing GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or calling 941-697-1747. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte.
Christmas concert
The Ditchfield Family Singers will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival.
The ensemble is led by patriarch Stephen Ditchfield who is known in the area for his performances at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, as a soloist with the Sarasota Concert Band, as the master of meremonies at both the Sarasota and Tampa annual Barbershop shows and as host of the Homestyle Harmony Parlor Shows. The Ditchfields have often been referred to as, “Florida’s answer to the Von Trapp Family Singers.”
Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspc online.org.
Commodities giveaway
Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
Free baked goods
Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
Men’s prayer breakfast
Fellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards.
