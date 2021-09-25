EVENTS/NEWS
Men’s pancake breakfastAll men are invited to a free pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. today at Murdock Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more info, call 941-627-6352.
Praise concertFellowship Church of Englewood invites the community to a free praise concert with the music of Saltwater Worship at 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Fellowship Worship Center, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West in the center of Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or go to fcenglewood.com.
Singers wantedBion Cantorum, a nonprofit singing ensemble, is looking for singers in all voice ranges, to perform in three concerts: Nov. 20, March 6, 2022, and July 3, 2022. Singers should be able to read music, blend well and be vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are optional. All interested singers are invited to join the second rehearsal at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. The first concert is “A New Beginning” and will feature Thanksgiving, Advent and Christmas choral pieces. The guest soloist will be Ann Alton, former principal cellist of Punta Gorda Symphony. For more information, call Jean Finks, president, at 941-626-1070.
Blessing of the AnimalsSt. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5265 Placida Road, Englewood, will have a Blessing of Animals ceremony in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, at 9 a.m. Oct. 2 outside the church on the Placida Road side or the property. Bring your pet and join Father Corey Mayer and Deacon Robert Godlewski. For more information, call the church at 941-697-4899.
Family Fall FestivalFellowship Church of Englewood and the Englewood Community Coalition would like to invite the entire community to the Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 2 at Fellowship Church campus located at 140 Rotonda Blvd. West in Rotonda. It is a free event for the family of kids from pre-K to middle school ages. There will be games, crafts, hay rides, pony rides, and lots more. There will be free hot dogs, chips, cookies and cold drinks. For more information, please call 941-475-7447 or go to fcenglewood.com.
First Monday supperGulf Cove United Methodist Church is offering free carry-out dinners on the first Monday of every month. The Oct. 4 menu includes pork chops, rice, green beans and dessert. Dinners can be picked up between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 4. You can reserve a meal at https://GulfCoveChurch.com, by emailing GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com or calling 941-697-1747. Although the meals are free, donations are appreciated. Gulf Cove UMC is at 1100 S. McCall Road, in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte.
Blessing of the AnimalsDavid’s Episcopal Church will celebrate St. Francis of Assisi Day with a drive-through Blessing of the Animals by Pastor Vickie from noon-2 p.m. Oct. 4 at the church, 401 S. Broadway in Englewood (behind the Beall’s Outlet plaza). All are welcome to bring your pet for a blessing.
‘The Chosen’ seriesWintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, invites all for a journey through season 1 of the TV show “The Chosen.” All are welcome to join us on Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. through Oct. 27 to watch the series together, eat a meal and join in discussion on the episode watched. This is a free event and bible study. Also, you can watch the show for free at home by downloading The Chosen TV app. Visit www.wintergardenpres.org for more information.
Christmas concertThe Ditchfield Family Singers will present a Christmas Memories concert at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 29 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Special entry for guests with wheelchairs or walkers is available by informing the parking attendant upon arrival.
The ensemble is led by patriarch Stephen Ditchfield who is known in the area for his performances at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center, as a soloist with the Sarasota Concert Band, as the master of ceremonies at both the Sarasota and Tampa annual Barbershop shows and as host of the Homestyle Harmony Parlor Shows. The Ditchfields have often been referred to as, “Florida’s answer to the Von Trapp Family Singers.”
Tickets are $25. Seating is limited. Credit card processing fee of 3% will be applied. Tickets are available at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Sundays between worship services and from 9 a.m.-noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspc online.org.
Concert seriesBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will be offering a concert series:
Jan. 24, 2022: John Charles, a musical variety show with a little comedy.
Feb. 14, 2022: The Boys of D63, songs of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, and hits from the 1970s.
March 14, 2022: Everly Set, a tribute to the Everly Brothers.
Season tickets for the three concerts are $60. Single performance tickets are $25. Tickets go on sale Dec. 19, if available. Performances will start at 7:15 p.m.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 e-mail office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood is having its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. It’s open to all men and it’s free. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Choir, bell ringersBurnt Store Presbyterian Church’s traditional choir meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays for practice at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The contemporary choir meets at 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Bell ringers meet at 4 p.m. Wednesdays. For more information, call 941-639-0001 e-mail office@bspconline.org or go to www.bspconline.org.
FOOD PANTRIES
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave, Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon to 4 p.m.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru manner at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods, such as bread, muffins, buns, desserts, will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Find household items, clothing for all ages, furniture. Mask required. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday. Individuals must present a photo ID at the door which reflects their residence in Charlotte County or in Englewood, North Port or Venice in Sarasota County. Clothing donations are accepted when the Closet is open.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will sell their hand-crafted items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove, the small building behind the church. Call MaryEllen at 941-697-6384 to make an appointment for another day. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, in the Beall’s Outlet shopping center, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers who have three hours a week. Store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Proceeds from the store support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop now offers gift cards. Special sales are held the second Saturday, and the last Saturday of each month. The end of the month sale is today.To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
