EVENTS
Youth soccer challengeLocal Knights of Columbus San Antonio Council 12456 is sponsoring the Youth Soccer Challenge Competition from 10 a.m.-noon today at San Antonio Catholic Church, front grassy lawn, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. The KofC Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the KofC international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9-14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants are recognized for their participation in the event, and the winners of each age group 9-11 and 12-14 will receive a trophy. Participants are required to bring a parent or guardian to the event. All state-mandated protocols will be followed. For additional info, contact Terry Cochran at tcochransr@yahoo.com or call 309-533-0539.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship services 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Holy Communion is celebrated at every service by Pastor Kenneth Lentz celebrates Holy Communion. Bible study is 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Faith Lutheran ChurchFaith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, is offering in-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. A brief service of Holy Communion of bread, wine, grape juice is celebrated by Pastor the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen. In person regular worship services offered at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Services also online at www.alivingfaith.org. Call 941-697-3313 for information.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., has resumed in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service also is streamed online. All standard, hygienic precautions are taken to ensure the safety of those present. Dr. Charles Wiggins continues his series “A Summer in the Psalms,” with a focus on Psalm 137. The title of the message is “Can you Spell ‘Imprecatory?” First Presbyterian Church also operates its food bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda
First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, is now holding in-service worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are required to wear masks during services. Disposable masks will be available for those who do not have one. Hand sanitation will be available in various areas of the church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending in person due to the current COVID-19 issue, the service will also be broadcast at www.fpcpunta.org.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveIn-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossJoin in-church worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Live streaming also is available for at-home viewing. All digital recorded services are available 24/7 on Facebook and YouTube. You can find direct links to all digital services at www.lccross.org. For information call 941-627-6060.
North Port Community United Church of ChristIn-house worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Kimberly Campos, director of music, as soloist. Following all parts of the CDC guidelines the church provides you a safe environment. The front door is the only entrance allowing for social distancing, sanitation, temperature taking and mask distribution, if you forget yours. Seating will be distanced appropriately. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Peace River Baptist ChurchLive services have resumed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are online at 11 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday worship services are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 am at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at 8:30 a.m. on facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call the office at 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaServices will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook: facebook.com/punta gordacongregational ucc.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deep creekcommunitychurch.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater ChurchServices will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at
www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchServices will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services. Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services are online at watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefc youth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda
First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church
All are invited to view the live-streaming worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.GulfCoveChurch.com, and click on the Worship Online button. If you can’t make it live to the 10 a.m. service, you can watch it any time online. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County
The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County invites anyone seeking a theologically and socially progressive community to join for worship live on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
FOOD PANTRY
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St. Hours: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. The store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, offers household items, clothing for all ages, furniture, etc. Prospective shoppers are requested to wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, has reopened. The new store hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop has taken all precautionary measures to protect volunteers and customers. This week’s specials: picture frames, buy one get one free; fill a bag of books for $1; and buy a piece of luggage, get one free. A large selection of Halloween and Christmas is now available in the shop at 50% off. Friday is sale day: 50% off all departments.
