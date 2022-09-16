Bingo at San Pedro

Bingo games resume Sept. 16 in the activity center at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Sponsored by the Holy Name Society, the games are open to all. Doors open at 4 p.m. Refreshments are available. For more information, call 941-429-6602.


To submit religious news, email newstips@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments