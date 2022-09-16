Bingo at San Pedro
Bingo games resume Sept. 16 in the activity center at San Pedro Catholic Church, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. Sponsored by the Holy Name Society, the games are open to all. Doors open at 4 p.m. Refreshments are available. For more information, call 941-429-6602.
Food truck fair
St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, invites the community to a Food Truck Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1. Three food trucks will offer a variety of food and cold drinks for purchase. They include: Mr Ed’s Ice Cream & Shaved Ice Truck; In a Pickle: A Street Food Deli; and Uncle Frank’s Hot Dogs. Trucks will be parked in the church’s side parking lot, off Selma Street behind the Bealls Outlet shopping center in Englewood. Fair-goers can take their food to tents set up with tables and chairs, or the church Parish Hall.
Family Fall Festival
Fellowship Church of Englewood and the Englewood Community Coalition invites the community to the Family Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fellowship Church campus, 140 Rotonda Blvd. West, Rotonda. This free event for families of kids from preschool to middle school ages includes games, crafts, hay rides, pony rides, face-painting and more. Enjoy grilled hot dogs, chips, cookies and cold drinks for lunch. For more information, call 941-475-7447 or visit fcenglewood.com.
First Monday Supper
Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, offers free dine-in or carry-out suppers on the first Monday of every month from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Make reservations at gulfcovechurch.com. Meals are free; donations are appreciated. The menu for Oct. 3 is baked mini lasagna casserole, roll and dessert. For more information, call 941-697-1747.
Concert series
The First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda is announcing its concert series for the coming year. The first concert will be Oct. 23 with the Dunnemans, a gospel duo, followed by The Two Piano Group on Dec. 4 presenting their Christmas concert. On Jan. 15, Matrick Thorpe will be joined by Ann Alton in a two-cello concert. Feb. 12, The Goldtones, one of Florida’s premiere vocal harmony groups, will present songs from the ‘50s to the ‘80s; and rounding out the season on March 12, 2023 will be Patti Page and the Joyful Ringers presenting a bell concert. Concerts are 3 p.m. Sundays in the church sanctuary. Because of limited seating, The Goldtones concert is a ticketed event. $15 donation tickets are available by calling the church office at 941-639-1959. A free will offering will be taken at the other concerts with a suggested donation of $15. The church is located at 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda.
Trunk-n-Treat
Sonrise Baptist Church, 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood, will host its annual Trunk-n-Treat from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. There will be more cars giving out treats this year than in previous years. A free dinner will be included. Everyone is welcome.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Closet of Hope at Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte, offers free clothing for children and adults of all ages. The closet is open from 9:30 a.m. to noon the first and third Saturday of each month (except holidays). People must present a photo ID at the door showing residence in Charlotte County, Englewood, North Port or Venice.
Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, sell items from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursdays (except holidays) at Oak’s Cove behind the church. Call 941-697-6384 to make an appointment. Email GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com; website GulfCoveChurch.com.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Men’s prayer breakfastFellowship Church of Englewood has its monthly men’s prayer breakfast from 8-9 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at 140 Rotonda Blvd., Rotonda. For more information, call 941-475-7447.
Free food
• Saint Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
