EVENTS
Outdoor Rosh Hashanah serviceDue to COVID-19, Chabad of Charlotte County will hold an outdoor Rosh Hashanah (Shofar) service at 6 p.m. Sunday in Gilchrist Park (near the pavilion), in Punta Gorda. It is open to all; no membership required.
The service, which will include prayers for the well-being of all humanity — a key theme of Rosh Hashanah — will also be centered around hearing the sound of the Shofar, the central observance of the holiday. It will be one of thousands listed on Chabad.org/HighHolidayServices.
“Our goal is to lower the barriers of entry, and to encourage each and every Jewish person to actively participate in the observances of Rosh Hashanah,” said Rabbi Simon Jacobson. “This year, that means bringing a Rosh Hashanah service to a location where people can safely participate.”
The 30-minute service will include the sounding of the shofar as well as selected prayers from the High Holiday liturgy. While not a substitute for the complete Rosh Hashanah prayer service, the service will enable everyone to hear the shofar, and bring a heightened sense of community during this difficult time.
For those not able to leave their home, Chabad of Charlotte County is offering Rosh Hashanah-at-Home kits, which will bring many of the resources Charlotte County’s Jews usually enjoy at synagogue into their homes. The kits will include a holiday guide, candles, and traditional Rosh Hashanah treats including apples, honey and challah.
To ensure the well-being of participants, those present at the event will be asked to stay 6 feet away from people not living in the same household.
Chabad of Charlotte County will also be hosting their regular traditional High Holiday service, albeit with a more limited crowd, masks and distanced, at 10 a.m. today and 10 a.m. Sunday at Chabad of Charlotte County. Please visit www.chabadof charlottecounty.com to make your reservation.
For more information, contact Rabbi Jacobson at 941-289-0177 or visit www.ChabadOf CharlotteCounty.com.
Food driveA contactless food drive for St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry will be held from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at San Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Drive into the side lot of the church, stay in your car, the Knights and Women’s Guild will take the non-perishable food items out of your car. This Food Drive is sponsored by The Women’s Guild and Knights of Columbus Council 12456. The Food Pantry is once again in dire need of non-perishable food items. Monetary gifts will also graciously be accepted.
Day of PrayerThe National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance will be held from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida, 1379 McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Join for prayer for our nation and world repentance and healing.
IN-PERSON SERVICES
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship services 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Holy Communion is celebrated at every service by Pastor Kenneth Lentz celebrates Holy Communion. Bible study is 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaIn person Sunday services will begin this Sunday, but are currently limited to 30 worshippers. Reservations must be made through the church office at 941 637-8443 prior to Thursdays at 12:30 p.m the week preceding the Sunday service. Services will continue to be streamed online via Facebook Live at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/puntagorda congregationalucc.
Faith Lutheran ChurchFaith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, is offering in-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. A brief service of Holy Communion of bread, wine, grape juice is celebrated by Pastor the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen. In person regular worship services offered at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Services also online at www.alivingfaith.org. Call 941-697-3313 for information.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteFirst Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., has resumed in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service also is streamed online. All standard, hygienic precautions are taken to ensure the safety of those present. Dr. Charles Wiggins continues his series “A Summer in the Psalms” with a focus on Psalm 150. The title of the message is “Praise the Lord.” First Presbyterian Church also operates its food bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday. For more information, visit fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaFirst Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, is now holding in-service worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are required to wear masks during services. Disposable masks will be available for those who do not have one. Hand sanitation will be available in various areas of the church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending in person due to the current COVID-19 issue, the service will also be broadcast at www.fpcpunta.org.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveIn-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
Lutheran Church of the CrossJoin in-church worship services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 2300 Luther Road, Deep Creek. Live streaming also is available for at-home viewing. All digital recorded services are available 24/7 on Facebook and YouTube. You can find direct links to all digital services at www.lccross.org. For information call 941-627-6060.
New Vision FellowshipAll are welcome to attend Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. at 20271 Tappan Zee Drive, Port Charlotte (Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte). Sunday messages are uploaded to the Facebook page (New Vision Fellowship) shortly after morning services. For more information, call Rev. Chris Leach at 585-314-1145 or email nvfpastor@outlook.com.
North Port Community United Church of ChristIn-house worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Kimberly Campos, director of music, as soloist. Following all parts of the CDC guidelines the church provides you a safe environment. The front door is the only entrance allowing for social distancing, sanitation, temperature taking and mask distribution, if you forget yours. Seating will be distanced appropriately. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Peace River Baptist ChurchLive services have resumed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are online at 11 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday worship services are 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 am at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at 8:30 a.m. on facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call the office at 941-828-1920 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
ONLINE SERVICES
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaServices will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook: facebook.com/punta gordacongregationalucc.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deep creekcommunitychurch.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater ChurchServices will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at www.facebook.com/edgewaterchurch.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchServices will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services. Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services are online at watchfclive.com, fc englewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefcyouth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First United Methodist Church in Punta GordaFirst United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchAll are invited to view the live-streaming worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.GulfCoveChurch.com, and click on the Worship Online button. If you can’t make it live to the 10 a.m. service, you can watch it any time online. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte CountyThe Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County invites anyone seeking a theologically and socially progressive community to join for worship live on Zoom at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. The Zoom ID is 93632314034. Everyone is welcome.
FOOD PANTRY
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St. Hours: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. The store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, offers household items, clothing for all ages, furniture, etc. Prospective shoppers are requested to wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, has reopened. The new store hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop has taken all precautionary measures to protect volunteers and customers. Currently all clothing will be $1 (except boutique with yellow tag). This week specials: 20% off housewares and small appliances; picture frames; buy one get one free; fill a bag of books for $1; buy a piece of luggage, get one free. A large selection of Halloween and Christmas is now available in the shop at 50% off. Friday is sale day: 50% off all departments.
