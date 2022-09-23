St. David’s Church, 401 S. Broadway, Englewood, invites the community to a Food Truck Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1. Three food trucks will offer a variety of food and cold drinks for purchase. They include: Mr Ed’s Ice Cream & Shaved Ice Truck; In a Pickle: A Street Food Deli; and Uncle Frank’s Hot Dogs. Trucks will be parked in the church’s side parking lot, off Selma Street behind the Bealls Outlet shopping center in Englewood. Fair-goers can take their food to tents set up with tables and chairs, or the church Parish Hall.


