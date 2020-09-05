EVENTS
The Sacrament of the Lord’s SupperThe Sacrament of the Lord’s Supper will be observed at the 10 a.m. Sunday worship service at First Presbyterian Church Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St. The congregation will be using hygienically safe, pre-filled communion kits with wafer. The church will offer gathered worship in the sanctuary as well as livestream. The leadership is meeting all COVID-19 guidelines including face masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer, and safe, appropriate handouts for the liturgy. Dr. Charles J. Wiggins continues a series “A Summer in the Psalms” with the focus this week of one of the most majestic chapters in all of Holy Scripture, Psalm 139. The message title is simply called, “Masterpiece.” First Presbyterian Church Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St, also operates a food bank from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesdays. For more information, visit fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
Youth soccer challengeLocal Knights of Columbus San Antonio Council 12456 is sponsoring the Youth Soccer Challenge Competition from 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 12 at San Antonio Catholic Church, front grassy lawn, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. The KofC Soccer Challenge is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. International champions are announced by the KofC international headquarters based on scores from the state-level competitions. All boys and girls 9-14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions. All contestants are recognized for their participation in the event, and the winners of each age group 9-11 and 12-14 will receive a trophy. Participants are required to bring a parent or guardian to the event. All state-mandated protocols will be followed. For additional info, contact Terry Cochran at tcochransr@yahoo.com or call 309-533-0539.
Christ Lutheran Church
Worship services 9:30 a.m. Sundays at 701 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood. Masks are requested. Holy Communion is celebrated at every service by Pastor Kenneth Lentz celebrates Holy Communion. Bible study is 11:30 a.m. Mondays. For more information, call 941-474-1989.
Faith Lutheran ChurchFaith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. W., Rotonda, is offering in-car communion in the parking lot at 11 a.m. Sunday. A brief service of Holy Communion of bread, wine, grape juice is celebrated by Pastor the Rev. Dr. Brian Armen. In person regular worship services offered at 9:30 a.m. Social distancing enforced, masks mandatory. Services also online at www.alivingfaith.org. Call 941-697-3313 for information.
First Presbyterian Church of Port CharlotteFirst Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St., has resumed in-person worship at 10 a.m. Sundays. The service also is streamed online. The large sanctuary been taped off comfortably with social distancing protocols in the pews. Hand sanitizer is provided at the door, and the request that face masks be worn has been met with 100% compliance by worshipers each week. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
First Presbyterian Church of Punta GordaFirst Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda, 25250 Airport Road, is now holding in-service worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Worshippers are required to wear masks during services. Disposable masks will be available for those who do not have one. Hand sanitation will be available in various areas of the church. For those who feel uncomfortable attending in person due to the current COVID-19 issue, the service will also be broadcast at www.fpcpunta.org.
Hope Lutheran Church Gulf CoveIn-sanctuary services will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday at 14200 Hopewell Ave., Gulf Cove. Parking lot service will be at 8:30 a.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on FM Radio 88.3. Bible study is from 10-11 a.m. Monday. An anonymous help yourself food pantry in located by the church doors. All are welcome. For more information, call 941-697-2345.
North Port Community United Church of Christ
In-house worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at 3450 S. Biscayne Drive. The Rev. Attila Szemesi officiates with Kimberly Campos, director of music, as soloist. Following all parts of the CDC guidelines the church provides you a safe environment. The front door is the only entrance allowing for social distancing, sanitation, temperature taking and mask distribution, if you forget yours. Seating will be distanced appropriately. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.
Peace River Baptist ChurchLive services have resumed at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Services are online at 11 a.m. Sundays at peaceriverbaptistfl.org and on its Facebook page.
Trinity Lutheran ChurchSunday worship service is at 9:30 a.m. at 1379 McCall Road, Gulf Cove, and streamed live at: facebook.com/tlcswfl. For more info, call 941-828-1910 or email tlcswfl3@gmail.com.
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church
Online worship service can be viewed at www.bspconline.org.
Community Presbyterian ChurchRegular worship services will be online at www.cpcenglewood.com. Regular Sunday morning worship that also includes a Children’s Message, will be posted Sundays beginning 8 a.m. Enjoy a message by pastor Dawn M. Mayes, special organ music and hymns. For information call 941-574-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com. Follow on Facebook as well.
Congregational United Church of Christ, Punta GordaServices will be streamed live Sundays at 10 a.m. via Facebook: facebook.com/punta gordacongregational ucc.
Deep Creek Community ChurchOnline services will be at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday at deep creekcommunitychurch.com. The church regularly posts prayers and live sessions throughout the week.
Edgewater Church
Services will be streamed online via Facebook Live at 6 p.m. Saturday, and at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday atwww.facebook.com/edgewaterc
hurch.
Englewood United Methodist ChurchServices will be online at www.englewoodumc.net. Regular Sunday morning worship times: 7:45 a.m. for traditional, 9:15 a.m. for contemporary, and 11 a.m. for traditional services. Pastors remain available for pastoral care needs. Call 941-474-5588 to receive the phone number of the Pastor On Call.
Fellowship Church Englewood
Services are online at watchfclive.com, fcenglewood.com or on their Facebook page. Blast Middle School and Fuel High School Youth groups will meet online at 4 p.m. at thefc youth.com. For more information, call 941-475-SHIP.
First United Methodist Church in Punta GordaIn response to continued concerns related to to COVID-19, First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave, Punta Gorda, will be holding online services only until further notice. The church will offer a contemporary service at 9 a.m., followed by traditional worship at 11 a.m. on whatis1st.com, Facebook.com/whatis1st and YouTube.com/c/1st UnitedMethodistChurch. While in person services are canceled, the church’s office will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Masks are required, and the staff does ask for all to call 941-639-3842 prior to stopping by the office.
Gulf Cove United Methodist ChurchAll are invited to view the live-streaming worship service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.GulfCoveChurch.com, and click on the Worship Online button. If you can’t make it live to the 10 a.m. service, you can watch it any time online. The church can be reached at 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
Lutheran Church of the CrossVisit the online worship services every Sunday at 10:30 am. Digital worship services are available 24/7 on their Facebook page and on YouTube. Direct links to all digital services can be found at www.lccross.org. In-sanctuary services have been cancelled until further notice. For information call 941-627-6060.
First Presbyterian Church of Port Charlotte, 2230 Hariet St. Hours: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month, and from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. For more information, visit https://fpcpc.com or call the church office 941-626-5045.
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, has reopened. The store, open 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, offers household items, clothing for all ages, furniture, etc. Prospective shoppers are requested to wear a mask and/or face covering and practice social distancing. Proceeds help support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call the church office at 941-629-1593.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St. Max, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, has reopened. The new store hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It will be closed Monday for Labor Day. Proceeds from the store directly support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The shop has taken all precautionary measures to protect volunteers and customers. From now until the fall, all clothing will be $1 (except boutique with yellow tag). A large selection of women’s sizes 2x to 4x are available. Next week’s specials: 50% off all departments. Additional specials: picture frames; buy one get one free; fill a bag of books for $1; buy a piece of luggage, get one free. A large selection of Halloween is now available in the shop.
