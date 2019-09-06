New service times
Beginning Sunday, Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store, Road, in Punta Gorda, will offer the following services at these times:
• Traditional service: 8:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.
• Contemporary service: 9:40 a.m.
• Faithworks class: 9:40 a.m.
• M.Y.P.L.A.C.E. youth group: 11:30 a.m.
Coffee and pastries will be available between the first and second services in Fellowship Hall. The nursery is available during all services.
For more information, call 941-639-0001 or email office@bpsconline.org.
Hope House Community Social Center
Hope House Community Social Center, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte, is a safe and supporting environment with crafts, games, baking, snacks, movies, music and events. Wonderful Wednesdays take place weekly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Terrific Tuesdays are from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 941-697-2345.
Grief Share
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church is offering a faith-based Grief Share program, open to all suffering from the loss of a loved one. This will be a 10-week program, entitled “From Mourning to Joy,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 1 at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Each participant will be provided a Grief Share workbook at a cost of $15. There are no other costs. Each session involves a video and group discussion. The group leaders are experienced in leading Grief Share programs. For more information, contact Jon Shattuck at 941-661-5370.
To register, call the church office at 941-639-0001, or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Blessing of the animals
Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will have its 5th annual blessing of the animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. Last year, Pastor Tim blessed 39 dogs, six cats, two birds and one rabbit. All animals are welcome, but should be in cages or on leashes.
For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Patriotic concert
A tribute to veterans concert is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The proceeds will go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Paws for Veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church.
To submit religious news, email calendar@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.