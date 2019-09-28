Organ recital
Organist Stephanie Smith will be performing the first of a concert series at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at First Presbyterian Church of Punta Gorda (ECO), 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Smith is a graduate of Florida with advanced degrees in Organ Performance and Sacred Music. She also serves as treasurer of the Gainesville Chapter of the American Guild of Organists. Her concert will include the works of Bach, Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Widor, as well as other well-known composers. It is a free-will offering with a suggested donation of $10, which will support the Missions Ministry. For further information, call 941-639-1959.
Grief ShareBurnt Store Presbyterian Church is offering a faith-based Grief Share program, open to all suffering from the loss of a loved one. This will be a 10-week program, entitled “From Mourning to Joy,” from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays beginning Oct. 1 at the church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Each participant will be provided a Grief Share workbook at a cost of $15. There are no other costs. Each session involves a video and group discussion. The group leaders are experienced in leading Grief Share programs. For more information, contact Jon Shattuck at 941-661-5370.
To register, call the church office at 941-639-0001, or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Blessing of the animalsSan Antonio Catholic Church, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte, will bless local animals on Friday, Oct. 4, after the 8 a.m. mass. All animals are welcome.
Pancake breakfastPort Charlotte United Methodist Men will host a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. The cost is $5 per person. Children 6 and under eat free; ages 7-12 only $2; and those over 90 eat free. Breakfast includes: all the pancakes one can eat, scrambled eggs, sausage, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, orange juice, coffee and tea.
For more information, call 941-625-4356.
Blessing of the animalsBurnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, will have its fifth annual blessing of the animals at 10 a.m. Oct. 5. Last year, Pastor Tim blessed 39 dogs, six cats, two birds and one rabbit. All animals are welcome, but should be in cages or on leashes.
For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Living with domestic violence simulationThe Social Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, in conjunction with the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, (C.A.R.E.) invites men and women to participate in a Living with Domestic Violence simulation entitled “In Her Shoes,” at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at UUFCC. It is open to the public. The goals of the simulation are to heighten awareness of associated struggles, such as poverty; to illustrate domestic violence as a community problem; to show we all have a role in bringing domestic violence to an end, and to encourage creative and intentional thoughts to assist adult and child victims. Come, bring a friend, learn, discuss, and become proactive in dealing with this issue. For more information, call Herb Levin at 941-286-7939.
Holy Trinity breakfast
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, will be starting breakfasts for the season beginning Oct. 6. The church offers a Premium Breakfast to members and the community on the first Saturday of each month. The cost is $8 for an all-you-can-eat menu. Kids 9 and younger are free. Reservations are accepted for large groups. For more information, contact the church office 941 625-5262
Rosary Rally October is the month dedicated to praying the rosary to honor the Blessed Mother’s wishes to pray for the church, overcome evil and bring peace to world.
Monday, Oct. 7, is the Feast Day of Our Lady of the Rosary at Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda. Please join the Daily Rosary Ministry in reciting the rosary every day Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Sacred Heart Church will hold its ninth annual Rosary Rally with devotion, refreshments, music and songs from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Parish Center Fatima Garden. Oct. 12 also is the “102nd Anniversary of the 6{sup}th{/sup} apparition of the ‘Miracle of the Sun,’ which took place on October 13, 1917, when our Lady of Fatima appeared to the three visionaries, Lucia, Francisco and Jacinta witnessed by 70,000 people of all faiths.” After the 8:30 a.m. mass, parishioners will process with Father Jerry to the Parish Center Hall where the Guild of our Lady members will provide light refreshments followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary by the Youth of our Parish with music and song provided by the Sacred Heart Choir.
All ministries of the parish are taking part in this special devotion.
Due to renovations in the parish center, no chairs are available so guests need to bring their own.
Seminars answer difficult questionsTimothy Taylor, Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home Licensed Representative Advanced Planning Specialist, Arlene Chase, elder affairs attorney specializing in trusts, probate and wills, and Tim Stewart, Pastor at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, will discuss funeral home arrangements and memorial service plans. The seminar is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. A complimentary lunch will be provided by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. All speakers will be available for questions following their presentations.
Brittany Ingman, CRPC, Financial Advisor, Merrill Lynch, will share information about second time around estate planning. Topics to be covered will include figuring out what is “yours,” “mine” and “ours” of a blended family. Attendees will learn how those decisions impact account titles and estate planning. Her presentation is scheduled for 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.
The workshops are hosted by the Endowment Committee of the church and are designed to bring interesting and informative subjects to church members and the community at large. There is no fee for either of the seminars, but registration is required.
For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 or by email to office@bspconline.org.
Patriotic concertA tribute to veterans concert is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The proceeds will go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Paws for Veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church.
To submit religious news, email calendar@yoursun.com. Submissions will be edited for length. Announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.