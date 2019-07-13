Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul's / St. Max Resale Mega Sale is today, Saturday, July 13. The specials are, 40 percent off furniture, 50 percent off all other departments, including Christmas in July. Extra specials, ladies shoes and purses $2. New summer hours have started, Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. St. Vincent de Paul's Resale Shop / St. Max is located at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Salvation Army VBS
Roar Vacation Bible School for kids from 5 years and up will be hosted at The Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15-18. Kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make treats and more. Registration is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1-2 at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-3170 Ext. 403 or email Lisa.A.Davis@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Clothing giveaway
San Antonio Catholic Church Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte will host its annual Mall-In-The-Hall free clothing giveaway for families from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21. For more information, contact Maureen at 941-743-3765 or samand@aol.com.
Hope House Community Social Center
Hope House Community Social Center, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte, is a place to come to have some time with friends in a safe and supporting environment. We share in crafts, games, Bingo (with prizes), chair yoga, baking, snacks, movies, music and other suggestions are always welcome. Wonderful Wednesdays, begin July 31 and run weekly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Terrific Tuesdays begin weekly on Aug. 6 and run from 10 a.m. to noon. Additional dates and times will be added to the calendar as per need and desire. All are welcome. For more information, contact the office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 941-697-2345.
Patriotic concert
A tribute to veterans concert is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The proceeds will go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Paws for Veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Concert tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church.
For religious briefs, contact at 941-206- or ; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. Type or print submissions, each of which must include the church’s name, address, phone and the name of a contact person. Email is the preferred. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received no later than noon Wednesday for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.