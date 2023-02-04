Ukrainian dinners to go

NORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch (beet soup), pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.


