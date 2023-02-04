Ukrainian dinners to go
NORTH PORT — Made-from-scratch borsch (beet soup), pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out mealsNORTH PORT — St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser.
For more information, call 941-786-5256.
Serbian Festival returnsNORTH PORT — The 13th annual Serb Fest is happening Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5 at St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 8065 W. Price Blvd., North Port.
There will be Serbian music and dancing, plus a kid zone. The menu includes spit-roasted lamb and pork, cabbage rolls served with Serbian bread and mashed potatoes, Serbian grilled sausage (cevapi and kobasica), burgers, shish kebab, crepes (palacinke) made to order, plus an assortment of homemade strudels, nut rolls and pastries.
Admission is $3 for adults; kids are free.
Boy Scouts pancake breakfastGULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its Boy Scout pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11.
Pancakes, eggs, bacon, omelets, grits, and a beverage are on the menu.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for kids 10 and younger at church office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, or at the door. All proceeds will help Scout Troop 776 attend summer camp.
For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747.
Pastor installationENGLEWOOD — Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will have its installation ceremony for Pastor Scott Andres at 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Sunday morning worship services are at 10 a.m. Services are also available online at www.cpcenglewood.com.
For more information, call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Knights of Columbus breakfastPORT CHARLOTTE — St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 — 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte.
Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice and coffee and plain or blueberry pancakes. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 8 and under.
Pancake breakfastGROVE CITY — Knights of Columbus Council 7672 will host a pancake breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at St Francis of Assisi Parish Center, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City. Cost is $10 for all-you-can eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, coffee and orange juice. Children under 12 eat free. Service personnel in uniform will be honored with a free meal. Proceeds fund various community charities.
North Port rummage saleNORTH PORT — The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive is holding a huge rummage sale from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 16-17. Men’s and women’s clothing, small appliances, household furnishings, decorative items, tools of all kinds, bedding, linens, jewelry and much more is available.
Ashes to Go at Gulf Cove UMCGULF COVE — Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its traditional “Ashes to Go” Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Drive through from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Ashes to Go and free coffee.
The church’s traditional Ash Wednesday service is at 6 p.m.
For more information, call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Free food• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.