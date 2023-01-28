Breakfast for men, teens and boys
PORT CHARLOTTE - The Murdock Baptist Church is holding a free breakfast for men, teens and boys at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information, call 941-627-6352.
All-German worship
NORTH PORT - An all-German worship service is 3 p.m. Saturday at The North Port Community United Church of Christ. Pastor Attila Szemesi officiates. Musician Dora Kovacs leads the congregation in song. A Fellowship hour follows the service. Call 941-426-5580, or email npcuccpastor@frontier.com with any questions.
Ukrainian dinners to go
NORTH PORT - Made-from-scratch borsch (beet soup), pierogi, stuffed cabbage and packaged kielbasa are available for sale as part of a fundraiser at St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1078 N. Biscayne Drive, North Port from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each Friday through Easter.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, call 941-423-2427.
Ukrainian take-out meals
NORTH PORT - St. Andrews Ukrainian Religious and Cultural Center, 4100 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port, sells freshly made pierogi, kielbasa, kishka, cabbage rolls, borsch and baked goods from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Friday as a fundraiser. For more information, call 941-786-5256.
Pastor installation
ENGLEWOOD - Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood, will have its installation ceremony for Pastor Scott Andres at 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
Sunday morning worship services are at 10 a.m. Services are also available online at www.cpcenglewood.com.
For more information, call 941-474-9579 or email cpcenglewood@gmail.com.
Knights of Columbus breakfast
PORT CHARLOTTE - St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council 5399 will hold a breakfast from 7:45 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Feb. 12 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Parish Center, 21505 Augusta Ave., Port Charlotte.
Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash browns, juice and coffee and plain or blueberry pancakes. Cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children 8 and under.
Boy Scouts pancake breakfast
GULF COVE - Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its Boy Scout pancake breakfast fundraiser from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11.
Pancakes, eggs, bacon, omelets, grits, and a beverage are on the menu.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $7 for kids 10 and younger at church office between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Thursday, or at the door. All proceeds will help Scout Troop 776 attend summer camp.
For more information, contact the church at 941-697-1747.
North Port rummage sale
NORTH PORT - The North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive is holding a huge rummage sale from 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 16-17. Men’s and women’s clothing, small appliances, household furnishings, decorative items, tools of all kinds, bedding, linens, jewelry and much more is available.
Ashes to Go at Gulf Cove UMC
GULF COVE - Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, will have its traditional "Ashes to Go" Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Drive through from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for Ashes to Go and free coffee.
The church's traditional Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m.
Call 941-697-1747 or GulfCoveUMC@gmail.com for more information.
THRIFT STORES
Christ Community United Methodist Church Thrift Store, 27000 Sunnybrook Road, Harbour Heights, is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find household items, clothing, furniture and much more. Proceeds support outreach programs for the community. For more information, call 941-629-1593.
Jesus Loves You Ministry Thrift Store, 1734 Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte, is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Jesus Loves You Ministry provides mobile outreach to the homeless in the area.
St. David’s Thrift Shop, 485 Indiana Ave., Englewood, is looking for volunteers. Volunteer hours are flexible. Call Helen Diaguila at 941-474-1047.
The St. Vincent de Paul Resale Shop/St.Max is at 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte.
FREE FOOD
• St. Francis of Assisi Food Pantry, 5265 Placida Road, Grove City, is open 9:15-11:15 Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
• Wintergarden Presbyterian, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, drive through food pantry is open from noon-4 p.m. Thursday.
• Free food will be given away from 4-5:30 p.m. every Thursday in a drive-thru at Community Life Center, 19048 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-0999.
• Free baked goods will be given away between 9:30-10:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Praise Tabernacle, 18350 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-766-9995.
• The Seventh-day Adventist Community Center has a food pantry every Thursday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at 1655 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-916-1332.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.