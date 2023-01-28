Breakfast for men, teens and boys

PORT CHARLOTTE - The Murdock Baptist Church is holding a free breakfast for men, teens and boys at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte.


