Grief Share
Grief Share is a 13-week seminar and support group that begins Thursday, Aug. 1 and runs through Oct. 24 through Edgewater United Methodist Church North Port Campus, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. It is a group for people who are grieving the loss of someone close. For more information or to register, call 941-625-3039.
Patriotic concert
A tribute to veterans concert is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The proceeds will go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Paws for Veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. Concert tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church.
Hope House Community Social Center
Hope House Community Social Center, 14200 Hopewell Ave., Port Charlotte, is a safe and supporting environment with crafts, games, baking, snacks, movies, music and events. Wonderful Wednesdays begin July 31 and run weekly from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Terrific Tuesdays begin weekly on Aug. 6 and run from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, contact the office from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at 941-697-2345.
