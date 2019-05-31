St. Vincent rummage sale
St. Vincent de Paul, Sacred Heart Conference will hold a rummage sale from 8-11 a.m. June 1 at its distribution center, 25200 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Please no pets. A variety of items including household goods, furniture, clothing, jewelry, linens, shoes, purses, toys and books will be available. No merchandise may be inspected nor sold before 8 a.m. Proceeds will help the organization provide much-needed assistance to deserving families and individuals throughout Charlotte County. Rain date is June 8.
Light and Sound
Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, will host and ECK Light and Sound Service at 11 a.m. Sunday at LaQuinta Inn and Suites on Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. A guest panel will speak on “Animals are Soul, Too.” The public is invited. For more information, call 941-766-0637.
Special music offered
Faith Lutheran Church, 551 Rotonda Blvd. West, will be treated to special music at worship at 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday as Tom Renaud, outstanding guitarist and religious songwriter, will be the principal musician at the services. All are welcome to worship. For more information, call 941-697-3313 or www.alivingfaith.org.
Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s-St. Max Resale Shop, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., new summer hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. Special for the week is 20% off furniture. Saturday all ladies tops $1 and 20% off jewelry. Each Tuesday is BOGO Day. A special item will be listed as buy-one, get-one-free. Next Mega Sale will be June 7-8. St. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry.
Pinochle games
Games of pinochle are scheduled from noon to 3:30 p.m. Fridays at St. Pedro Catholic Church Hall, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port. For more information, call Terry at 941-698-4904.
Hurricane seminar
Englewood United Methodist Church will host its annual free community Hurricane Awareness Seminar from 2-4 p.m. Monday in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 700 E. Dearborn St., Englewood. Guest speakers will be Sarasota County’s emergency management director Edward McCrane, Charlotte County’s emergency management director Jerry Mallet, and Bridgette Montalvo of the American Red Cross. There will also be representatives from many organizations on hand with table displays, plus information on evacuation routes, shelters, preparations for your family, home, pets and more. The church is accepting nonperishable food donations for Englewood Helping Hand. and the Suncoast Community Blood Mobile will be on site for donations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call Sue at 941-270-2505.
Bloodmobile
The Florida Blood Centers will be collecting blood from 8 a.m. to noon June 9 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. There is a critical need for all types of blood. For more information, contact the church office at 941-639-0001 during normal business hours or by e-mail to office@bspconline.org.
Father’s Day fundraiser
First Baptist Church of Englewood will have a special Father’s Day breakfast from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at the church, 278 S. Mango St., Englewood. Each father will get a free omelet. The breakfast is part of a series of fundraisers designed to pay for a new roof at the church. For more information, call 941-474-2473.
‘Incredible Race’ VBS
Join for a fun-filled, action-packed adventure as your kids visit around the world to different continents. The fun begins at Calvary Baptist Church, 75 Pine St., Englewood on June 10-13 from 6 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Fun for ages 4-12. The “Incredible Race” will teach your kids about God’s ultimate race, the human race. This journey will be filled with skits, games, crafts, science, singing, eating and of course teaching from God’s Holy Word. Pre-register for a chance to win a prize on opening day by going to www.calbaptist.net.
Bible School
The VBS “Roar” will be held at the North Port Community United Church of Christ, 3450 S. Biscayne Drive, from June 10-14 for children ages 5 through grade 5. Games, crafts, Bible stories, singing and snacks will be held daily from 8:30 a.m. to noon. For more information, call the church office at 941-426-5580 and ask for Terry.
‘In the Wild’ VBS
Liberty Community Church, 2759 Wylam Drive, North Port, will present “In the Wild” Vacation Bible School from 5:30-8:15 p.m. June 10-14 for children from VPK through 6th grade. Bible stories, music, crafts, games and more will illustrate Biblical encounters with Jesus. A light supper will be served each evening at 5 p.m. VBS and supper are free. For more information, call 941-257-3573. Register at liberty community.church
Power Up VBS
Kids age 4 through grade 5 are invited to Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road, Port Charlotte (Gulf Cove area), where they will Power Up & Raise Their Game. Vacation Bible School will be June 10-14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The opening ceremony will start each evening at 5:30, followed by a free, light dinner for all VBS participants (and their families if they choose to stay). Registration forms are at GulfCoveChurch.com and may be returned to the church office. For more information or to register over the phone, call 941-979-9927. Registration is limited to the first 60 children.
Vacation Bible School
Miraculous Mission is this year’s free Lutheran Church of the Cross Vacation Bible School, being held from 9 a.m. to noon June 10-14 at 2300 Luther Road, Port Charlotte. For ages 4-12, the kids will learn about five different Bible stories to teach the children that God is on a mission to save us through Jesus. Register now to reserve a spot; go to www.lccross.org for more info and registration forms: First-come, first-served. For more information or questions, call 941-627-6060.
Sacred music
A spiritual gathering is held at 5 p.m. the third Sunday of each month at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 401 S. Broadway. People seeking a peaceful, centering, and tranquil experience will enjoy this Celtic Spiritual sanctuary featuring Celtic music and Gregorian chant. Music is humanity’s most primal language. We need no background other than being a human being to connect. Ancient sacred music featuring Gregorian chant, and Celtic instrumentals from musical periods spanning many centuries provides an ideal setting for meditative contemplation amid the bustle of everyday life. This is not a church service, and all are welcome. This gathering will be offered the third Sunday of each month, from 5 to 6 p.m. Email thereverend@stdavidsenglewood.org for more information.
