Resale shop specials
St. Vincent de Paul’s-St. Max Resale, 17753 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte, is on summer hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. The next mega sale will be July 12-13. All profits go to buy food for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry.
New food pantry
Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte, is opening a food pantry in July. Volunteers can sign people up for the program at this time. People are invited to come to the church from 10 a.m. to noon July 8, July 9 and July 10 to complete paperwork. For more information or questions, call the church at 941-743-5335 or email at office@wintergardenpres.org.
Camp Gan Israel
Give your child an experience of a lifetime and send them to Camp Gan Israel at Chabad of Charlotte County, 204 E. McKenzie St., Punta Gorda. It’s the camp where kids are actively involved in Jewish fun. Counselors and staff are eager to greet your child with many new and exciting activities. The camp is for girls and boys ages 2-8 and will be held from July 9-26. To register your child or for more information, visit www.chabadofcharlottecounty.com or call 941-258-0188.
Juggling Ministry
Illuminate Children’s Ministry will present master juggler and storyteller Jesse Joyner on July 10, 11 and 12 at First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Each night will begin at 6 p.m. with food trucks available to purchase dinner, followed by the free event at 7 p.m. For more information, contact director of Children’s Ministry, Tammy Graham at tammy@whatis1st.com, or contact the church office at 941-639-3842 or visit whatis1st.com.
Lights for Liberty
Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda, will sponsor a “Lights for Liberty” vigil to end the detention of immigrant children. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on July 12 and will conclude no later than 9 p.m. For more information, contact William Welsch at indivisibleactionswfl@gmail.com; phone 941-661-7118.
Salvation Army VBS
Roar Vacation Bible School for kids from 5 years and up will be hosted at The Salvation Army from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15-18. Kids discover that God is good even when life gets wild. Kids participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, make treats and more. Registration is 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July 1-2 at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-629-3170 Ext. 403 or email Lisa.A.Davis@uss.salvationarmy.org.
Clothing giveaway
San Antonio Catholic Church Ministry Center, 24445 Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte will host its annual Mall-In-The-Hall free clothing giveaway for families from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21. For more information, contact Maureen at 941-743-3765 or samand@aol.com.
Patriotic concert
A tribute to veterans concert is being planned for 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Burnt Store Presbyterian Church, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. The proceeds will go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight and to Paws for Veterans. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. There is no reserved seating. Concert tickets are $20. Seating is limited. Tickets are available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the church.
For religious briefs, contact Sherrie Dennis at 941-206-1127 or sdennis@sun-herald.com; or write (to her attention): c/o the Charlotte Sun, 23170 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980. Type or print submissions, each of which must include the church’s name, address, phone and the name of a contact person. Email is the preferred. Email photos, in .jpg format, as file attachments. Submissions will be edited for length. Information must be received no later than noon Wednesday for inclusion in the upcoming Saturday’s column; announcements will run on a space-available basis. To purchase an ad to guarantee a spot in the paper for an event, call Display Advertising at 941-206-1000.
