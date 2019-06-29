‘Return to Hardwick’ World War II documentary screening
Award-winning director, Michael Sellers, brings his historical film to Punta Gorda at 5:30 p.m. today, for a one night only special screening at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. A reception will begin at 4 p.m. A full one-day museum member experience includes the Gulf Theater film: Adults $10, veterans/youth age 5-13 admission is $8, annual members’ cost is $5. Children under 5 are free. For more information, call 941-575-9002 or visit: www.militaryheritage museum.org.
July 4th concert planned
Bion Cantorum will perform its annual July 4th concert at First Presbyterian Church (ECO), 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda at 3 p.m. on July 4. Joining the Cantorum will be Philip Eyrich on trumpet and local veterans for the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. All veterans are invited to partake in the presentation. Rehearsal for the veterans will take place July 1 at 7 p.m. at the church. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth 15 and under and free to veterans. Tickets will also be available at the door for cash or check only. For more information or to order tickets, call 941-206-2071.
Parrot Head Club to celebrate anniversary
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, will host its 12th annual Birthday Party fundraiser Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 at PG Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. Three days of music, fun, raffles and drawings. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ww.chphc.com.
Women’s Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting July 10, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-noon). Guest speaker will be Dena DeCamp, president, Florida Federation of Republican Women. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than July 5.
Shoes for Kids program
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program is going on through July 21. They are collecting all types and sizes of shoes with an emphasis on toddler sizes and youth. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
What’s your story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Florida Summer Blues Tour 2019
The Phoenix Radio will present the Florida Summer Blues Tour with doors opening at 6 p.m. and show starting at 7 p.m. today, June 29 at the Kings Gate Grand Ball Room, 24000 Rampart Blvd., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, call 941-677-0290.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a collection of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m. Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
County property available for affordable housing
Organizations are invited to submit an application to be designated as a pre-qualified agency eligible to receive surplus real county property for the purpose of developing affordable, rental, and/or supportive housing in Charlotte County. Applicant agencies must have a current 501©(3) IRS designation with a defined mission of affordable housing or serving special populations (low/very low income, developmentally or physically disabled, veterans, victims of domestic violence, homeless, etc.).
Applications will be reviewed and scored by members of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Recommendations for pre-qualification will be submitted to the County Commission for approval. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. June 30. To obtain an application, visit https://bit.ly/2QgtZDw. Submit applications by email to Colleen.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Applications may also be submitted by certified mail or hand delivered to: Colleen Turner, Charlotte County Human Services, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. For information, contact the Charlotte County Housing Division by calling 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161 (for TTY or out-of-area cell phone calls) or 941-833-6500.
Fishermen’s Village plans July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration Thursday. Admission and parking are free and the public is invited. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Octagon annual golf scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
