Road closed
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive is closed from today until Wednesday, June 19 for stormwater pipe replacement. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Peace River Audubon Society to meet
Peace River Audubon Society meets May 16 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte for an evening of videos and slide presentations by its members. Everyone is invited to bring their best slide show or home-made video to share with others. Limit presentations to around 5 minutes in length and that the subject matter be related to birds or nature in general. If you plan to participate, email Mike at mikekrzyz007@gmail.com. All are welcome for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. followed by the program and election of officers at 7 p.m.
Splash pad to close for the day
The McGuire Park Splash Pad, 21125 McGuire Avenue, Port Charlotte, will be closed today for maintenance. The splash pad will reopen Thursday for normal operation. For more information, contact Katherine Meier at 941-883-3809 or Katherine.Meier@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Mental Health Walk
Celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month at the mental health walk schedule from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 18 at Laishley Park. Guests are encourage to bring lawn chairs. There will be a brief program before the scenic 1-mile walk through the harborwalk. Free refrehsments and snacks, community information tables, live music and raffle prizes. No registration is needed. For more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on June 8. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
Find Out Who Made the Everglades
Rachael Kangas from the Florida Public Archaeology Network returns to Lifelong Learning Institute to lead a discussion at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, about the geological and cultural history of the Everglades. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI friends members and $25 for non-members.
Free hibiscus show and plant sale
Harry Goulding Chapter of American Hibiscus Society invites the public to its annual hibiscus show and plant sale on Sunday, May 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Hibiscus blooms will be judged from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., blooms displayed for public from 1 p.m.to 4 p.m. A hibiscus plant sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Public may bring blooms to be judged in morning. Admission is free. For more information, call 941-637-9501.
It's all about the lime
The Key Lime Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 11 at Fishermen's Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/2495611203801558/
Watercolor exhibit planned
The Florida Suncoast Watercolor Society will present a watercolor exhibit in Goff Gallery May 11 - June 7 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. Gallery and gift shop hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Florida West Coast Car Club show
The Florida West Coast Car Club will be hosting a family-fun filled event. Car show. Door prizes. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Village Place Health & Rehab Center, 2370 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-624-5966.
Bayshore Live Oak Park playground closure
The playground at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte, will be closed for repair and resurfacing through May 14. For more information, contact Brenda Sisk, aquatic coordinator, at 941-833-3824 or Brenda.Sisk@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is looking for people interested in joining the local chapter. Contact membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today's youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Repticon’s ReptiDay planned
ReptiDay is the one-day version of the events presented by Repticon. This event on May 18, offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. It is held at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds - Expo Building, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP tickets may be purchased from our website at www.repticon.com/portcharlotte/.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Wear summer ball anniversary gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and beer, wine and sodas. Free admission, bring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking residents of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. RSVP by May 14. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The date available is May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon - 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
