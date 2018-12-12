Santa’s Helpers
Kays Ponger & Uselton and Lemon Bay Funeral Homes and Cremation Services and Gulf Pines Memorial Park have teamed up with Santa’s Helpers to bring hope to disadvantaged children. The objectives of the annual toy drive are to help children in need experience the joy of the holidays, to nurture the development of children, to unite members of local communities in a common cause and to contribute to the future betterment of communities. Please drop off new, unwrapped toys to one of our locations by Saturday, Dec. 15: 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 1935 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice; 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood; 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.kays-ponger.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/kaysponger.
Free Holiday Program
Come join the Master Gardeners at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. Whether you are a giver or a receiver, it is always nice to know how to prolong the beauty of our holiday plants. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Annual pot luck and photo contest announced
Peace River Audubon Society Annual Pot Luck and Photo Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, with guest speaker Wendy Sprague. For the potluck dinner, bring your favorite dish to share plus your place setting(s). Join Peace River Audubon for an evening of good food, a fascinating speaker and great photography. Voting will be held for our 2018 Photo Contest. Both members and visitors are eligible to enter. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Brenda Curtis at 615-477-9067 or bctrackwalker@gmail.com.
Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. 2019. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9, 2019. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual NYE Celebration and Fireworks Display
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen’s Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
