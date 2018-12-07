Santa’s Helpers
Kays Ponger & Uselton and Lemon Bay Funeral Homes and Cremation Services and Gulf Pines Memorial Park have teamed up with Santa’s Helpers to bring hope to disadvantaged children. The objectives of the annual toy drive are to help children in need experience the joy of the holidays, to nurture the development of children, to unite members of local communities in a common cause and to contribute to the future betterment of communities. Drop off new, unwrapped toys locations by Dec. 15: 2405 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte; 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda; 1935 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice; 2 Buchans Landing Englewood; 2401 Englewood Road, Englewood. For more information, visit www.kays-ponger.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/kaysponger.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Holiday Concert
The Port Charlotte High School Band will hold its holiday concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The concert will be conducted by Jose Lopez. Admission is free, but please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the annual food drive. For more information, call 941-255-7485.
Free Holiday Program
Come join the Master Gardeners at 2 p.m. on Dec. 18, at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda, for a program on how to take care of the traditional holiday plants that are gifted during this festive season. Whether you are a giver or a receiver, it is always nice to know how to prolong the beauty of our holiday plants. For more information, contact Nancy Palmer at 941-286-6111.
Annual pot luck and photo contest announced
Peace River Audubon Society Annual Pot Luck and Photo Contest will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 at First Alliance Church 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte, with guest speaker Wendy Sprague. For the potluck dinner, bring your favorite dish to share plus your place setting(s). Join Peace River Audubon for an evening of good food, a fascinating speaker and great photography. Voting will be held for our 2018 Photo Contest. Both members and visitors are eligible to enter. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Brenda Curtis at 615-477-9067 or bctrackwalker@gmail.com.
A Family Start to the Christmas Season
The Charlotte County Concert Band would like to help each and every family in the area get into the Holiday spirit by offering special pricing for its December concert, A Christmas Celebration, at 7:30 p.m. today, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. For this festive concert of holiday music, students (K-12) will be admitted for $5 when accompanied by a parent. Student tickets are only available at the door. Regular admission tickets are available on-line at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual NYE Celebration and Fireworks Display
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen’s Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 1 0 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
Bayshore Live Oak Park partial closure for repairs
Bayshore Live Oak Park at 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte will be closed for repairs from hurricane Irma starting Monday, for approximately three weeks. The area involved will be from the east of the circular parking lot to the south end of the park. For more information, contact Travis Perdue at 941-764-4130 or Travis.Perdue@CharotteCountyFL.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.