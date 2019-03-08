Scholarships available
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association is making ten $700 scholarships available. NARFE Scholarships are available to family members of any NARFE member in good standing. The deadline for submitting an application for college scholarships for the upcoming 2019-2020 school year ends at 3 p.m. on March 25. Students can obtain more information and an application from www.feea.org/our-programs/scholarships/.
AAUW meeting scheduled
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet at 11 a.m. on March 14 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. PG/PC AAUW member Lynn Saboe will offer a virtual tour of the CIA. AAUW membership is open to women who support the mission of promoting educational opportunities and work equality for all women. To make reservations for the meeting’s optional lunch, call Janice Kearns 941-621-8854 by March 11.
Women’s Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will hold its next meeting at noon on March 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 West Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call 941-961-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, March 8.
‘Spring Fling … A Night in Vegas’
Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity will present a “Spring Fling, A Night in Vegas” from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 30, at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Enjoy an evening of Vegas-style gaming, dancing, photo booth, food and drinks. Cocktail attire suggested. Tickets are $125 per person. Complimentary beer and wine (while supplies last), cash bar. To purchase tickets visit www.charlottecountyhfh.org.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
