Search and Rescue meet and greet
Peace River K9 Search and Rescue will host a meet and greet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, at Gulf Cove Park and Boat Ramp, 5149 Norlander Drive, Port Charlotte. Admissions is free and join in an opportunity to meet the search and rescue team. For more information, call 941-626-6212.
Art show and sale
The “Art Under the Influence” artists will hold its annual art exhibition and sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Refreshments will be served.
Enjoy a wide range of original, affordable art and meet the artists. Find that special piece of art for you or to give as a wonderful Christmas gift. As an added bonus, several artists do commission work including pet portraits. For more information, call 941-698-4208.
Craft show planned
The Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #3296 is hosting a craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, at the Eagles Lodge, 23111 Harborview Road, Charlotte Harbor. The sale will be held indoors at the lodge. Tables are available at a cost of $20 for non-members and $15 for Eagle Members.There will be a bake sale and a food truck will be on site serving breakfast and lunch. The event is free to the public. For more information, call or text Bonnie Worden at 571-438-1212.
The Nutcracker performances planned
Hands and Hearts for the Performing Arts, Inc. will present its premier full-length production of the classic ballet, The Nutcracker. Performances will be held at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theatre, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte on Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 16, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 and $10 and are now available online at handsandheartsperformingarts.org/performances. Cocoa with Clara, a special event for young children, is being held at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 16 prior to the 3 p.m. matinee. Children attending this event will have the opportunity to meet and have a photo with Clara, enjoy Nutcracker-themed activities and treats, and hear the story of The Nutcracker from a cast member. Tickets for this event are $10 for children and $5 for adults and can be purchased along with performance tickets. Proceeds from the production will support training opportunities for deserving and talented young artists.
Peace River Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Volunteers are needed for the Peace River Audubon’s 2018 Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 15 and encompasses a 15-mile diameter circle, the center point being approximately downtown Punta Gorda. The circle is divided into about 12 areas, the furthest south areas being Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center (CHEC) and Cecil B Webb preserve. There are three water areas: the southern part of Charlotte Harbor including the area around Alligator Creek; the northern part of the Harbor; and the Peace River from the US 41 bridge. Each area is headed up by an individual who determines where their group goes in their particular area, where and when they meet. In some cases they break up into smaller groups covering particular areas, such as a golf course. Most groups start about 7 a.m. and go until about noon. Some go out again later in the afternoon to count birds coming in for the evening.
To sign up for the bird count or for more information, contact Tony Licata at 941-505-9775, email alicata@dcwis.com.
Buffalo Bills Backers Club
The Buffalo Bills Backers Club of Charlotte County meets every game day at All Star’s Sports Bar, 2360 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte where we have a room dedicated to our club as well as some hometown favorite foods. The Club raises money for various local charities which we will be distributing on Dec. 23. There are no dues and everyone is welcome.
Silk Scarf Painting
The GFWC of Port Charlotte is hosting a painting class from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 13 at its clubhouse located at 20271 Tappan Zee Blvd., Port Charlotte. Donation is $45 which includes all supplies for painting 2 silk scarves. Artist, Linda Tilson, of Venice, Florida will conduct the class, providing demonstration and instruction for all participants.
This fundraiser will support the GFWC Port Charlotte’s efforts to assist local charities such as C.A.R.E., Crossroads Academy, Animal Welfare League, Homeless Veterans, Boys and Girls Clubs, Meals on Wheels, Habitat for Humanity, Share the Blessings Ministry and other entities that receive our donations each year.
Call Irene at 856-217-4148 to register and prepay by the Dec. 9 deadline and for information about joining the GFWC, a great group of hard-working members.
Quarter Frenzy
Join the AWL at a Quarter Frenzy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 13 at 2421 Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, to benefit the furry friends at the Animal Welfare League. This is a game where bidders play for prizes valued at $50 or higher. Bring quarters for bidding. Paddles are $3 each and there will be a 50/50 raffle. There will be food and refreshments available for purchase. For more information, call 941-625-6720.
Holiday loan period for library materials
The holiday season will soon be here and your Charlotte County libraries (Englewood Charlotte Public Library, Mid-County Regional Library, Port Charlotte Public Library and Punta Gorda Public Library) have a gift for our patrons. No library materials will be due between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 2019. For more information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3160 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
LLI celebrates the season
The Lifelong Learning Institute (LLI) will begin holiday celebrations with a fun-filled trip to St. Armand’s Circle on Dec. 11 and the second “Behind the Notes” presentation in the FSW Campus Auditorium on Dec. 14, featuring “Sounds of the Season.”
The visit to St. Armand’s Circle on Dec. 11 will start with a narrated walking-tour of the “Circle” to learn more of the influence that John Ringling had on the development of this lovely island just across the Sarasota Bay. A progressive lunch in four different restaurants scattered around the “Circle” is planned to satisfy all palates and stuff all tummies.
On Dec. 14 at 4 p.m. Maestro Raffaele Ponti, of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra, will again delight the audience by sharing how three components (composers, compositions and conductors) come together to create the enjoyment of a symphony concert. This is the second in the series of six sessions and will feature “Sounds of theSeason.”
Complete details and registration information can be found on LLI’s website (www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org) and by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Admission fees are $20 per person and can be paid online or at the door – cash, credit card or check.
