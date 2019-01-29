Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
Immigration Justice Committee to meet
The Immigration Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County and the Indivisible Action of Southwest Florida invite you to a letter writing “party” at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the UUFCC, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Join others and write to your elected representatives demanding immigration justice: continuation of the “Dreamers Act” (DACA),” and the “American Promise Act” (Temporary Protective Status). For more information: b007boop@aol.com.
