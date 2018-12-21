Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour 2019
The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 and includes a showcase of six homes and a garden in and around Punta Gorda and the new Carmelo’s restaurant. Sponsored by Beyond Ourselves, the community service arm of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, all proceeds from the tour benefit the children of Charlotte County. In a Decade of Giving, the organization has donated more than $329,000 to local charities. Tickets are available online at www.beyondourselves.islessites.com.
‘Reach to Teach’ fashion show and benefit luncheon
Delta Kappa Gamma’s local chapter, Gamma Nu, will hold its annual “Reach to Teach” fashion show and benefit luncheon at noon on Jan. 27, at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s; the event also offers a silent auction and other opportunities to donate to the group’s mission to support local women aspiring to be an educator. Local high school seniors receive funds for their education in their freshmen year until graduation from college. For tickets and information email dkgfashionshow2019@comcast.net.
Ollie’s Pond walkabout planned
The annual Peace River Audubon Society’s New Year’s Day walkabout at Ollie’s Pond will be held at 8 a.m. on Jan. 1. All welcome. Ollie’s Pond is a great spot for birding and walking. The leisurely path around the pond is about a mile. The parking lot for the park is at the corner of Avon and Gobron, near the corner of Edgewater and Collingwood, 18235 Avon Ave. Port Charlotte. For more information, call Dave at 941-625-0979. www.peaceriveraudubon.org
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 2, showing National Geographic – Everglades. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435
Annual Chili Cook-off
The Eagles annual chili cook-off will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the Eagles Lodge 23111 Harborview Drive, Charlotte Harbor. The contest is open to any chili cook’s who are willing to put their chili to the test. There is no entry fee for the cook off. There will be prizes. Set up starts at 10 a.m. Chili will start selling at noon for $1 per bowl. All proceeds are donated to charity. For more information or questions call 941-423-8453.
‘Chef Nights for Kids’
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host “Chefs Night for Kids’ event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Mentors needed
The Homeless Students Gap Fund of Charlotte County is seeking mentors to provide students the extra attention they need to solve problems, build skills and enhance competence. Training will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 and Jan 23, 2019 at the David E. Gallery Professional Development Center, 22362 Hancock Ave., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Nancy Cwynar, ncwynar@gapfund.org or call 941-676-2018.
‘Big Bonz’ event
Southwest Florida German Shepherd Rescue will host the “Big Bonz” dog rescue event from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 12, at the Tiki Bar on the waterfront of the Four Points Sheraton, 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. This is an adoption event for larger dogs. Cost is $20 per family, and includes your well behaved and well socialized dog 40 pounds or more. Included are fun activities, raffle baskets and quality vendors. For more information, visit www.swflgsdrescue.com.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual NYE Celebration and Fireworks Display
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host family friendly festivities for New Year’s Eve, featuring a magnificent fireworks display at midnight. Fireworks can only be viewed from the west dock of Fishermen’s Village.
Beginning at 6 p.m., New Year’s Eve Family Friendly festivities will include: Live music and dancing from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with DJ and singer Michael White; Get Snapped Photo Booth; comedy magic shows, balloon creations, juggling with Captain Jack, from 6 p.m. to midnight, Finest Face Painting by MaryRose, Glitter Tattoos by Star Valle Entertainment; LED Juggling, Balloon twisting and magic shows by Jeff the Juggler, Tarot by Pamela (Tarot card readings for nominal fee), Funky Hair Glitter Designs (get your sparkle on!) from 6 p.m. to 1 0 p.m.; singer/guitarist Michael Hirst from 6 p.m. to midnight and it will be the final evening to view the Festival of Lights.
Holiday loan period for library materials
The holiday season will soon be here and your Charlotte County libraries (Englewood Charlotte Public Library, Mid-County Regional Library, Port Charlotte Public Library and Punta Gorda Public Library) have a gift for our patrons. No library materials will be due between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, 2019. For more information, contact Terri Crawford at 941-613-3160 or Terri.Crawford@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Regatta Series dates set
The Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St., Port Charlotte, has been selected as the host site for the 2018-2019 2.4mR CanAm Regatta Series. The events will take place starting on Dec. 4th with the North American Championship followed by the US National Championships as part of the CanAm Championship Series. Registration, vessel launching and social events will all take place at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
The regatta dates are:
Jan 26-27, 2019: Edge Midwinters CanAm # 3
Feb 23-24, 2019: CanAm # 4
March 29-31, 2019: CanAm Finale # 5
Fore more information, call 941-286-0722 or martinh@LDreeves.com.
Paddle Shell Creek
Paddle Shell Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 16. This is the longer upstream paddle to the shallows and Cypress Knee Garden with Florida Master Naturalist, Rick Fried, who lives on the creek. Bring your lunch. Participants must provide pfd, watercraft and be able to swim. Voluntary donations to Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. Reservations required. Call 941-637-8805.
Paddle through wooded maze of channels
Paddle Lettuce Lake or Liverpool from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 21. Paddle through the wooded maze of channels from the Lake or Hunter Creek out into the Peace River. Then downstream, exploring side lagoons, and on to the Nav-a-Gator for a leisurely lunch, and return through a different route. Florida Master Naturalist Rick Fried guides you through the tricky channels. Voluntary donations to the local Sierra Club are gratefully accepted. For reservations and information call, 941-637-8805.
Computer Group in need of used computers
The Charlotte County Computer Group is in need of used computers (desktop and laptops) for the Computers to Students program. Used computers are refurbished and offered to eligible Charlotte County families within the CCPS district. The group is appealing to businesses, offices, schools and individuals who may be able to supple computer keyboards, cables and anything computer related. Computers are wipes clean of all information to protect the donor. Items can be dropped off at the CCCGC office, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. For more information, call 941-585-0356.
