Shoes for Kids Program to begin
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program kicks off on June 16 and ends July 21. They are collecting sizes 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
Courts to close for the day
Tennis Courts at Gilchrist Park will be closed today, June 10 for courts to be restriped (weather & equipment permitting).
Women Doing Business to meet
LCBW Women Doing Business, Port Charlotte, will hold its next meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, June 10 at Donato’s Restaurant, 1900 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Cost is $22. For more information or to make reservations, call 239-985-0400 or email: Robin@lcbwlcbw.com.
Making Change Quarter Auction
The Fred Lang Foundation will be the recipient of the proceeds of a Making Change Quarter Auction from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 18 at The Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Bidders play for prizes valued from $35-$50 or even higher. Paddles are $3 each and a 50/50 drawing will be held. Food and drinks available for purchase. For more information call Kat Denault 941-286-2056.
Dads cruise for fr
ee
King Fisher Fleet, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, invites fathers to cruise for free in honor of Father’s Day. Dads cruise free on any of the cruises listed with full-price paid accompanying ticket:
• 7 p.m. June 14: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
• 9 a.m. June 15: Cabbage Key, full day
• 7 p.m. June 15: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
• 9 a.m. June 16: Cabbage Key, full day
• 9 a.m. June 16: Cayo Costa, full day
• 2 p.m. June 16: Harbor Tour, 1½ hours
• 4 p.m. June 16: Harbor Tour, 1½ hours
• 7 p.m. June 16: Sunset Cruise, 1½ hours
Reservations for the Father’s Day cruises cannot be made online. To make a reservation, or for more information, call 941-639-0969.
Dart tournament scheduled
Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association’s Dart Tournament will be held with registration at 1:30 p.m. and darts in the air at 2:30 p.m. on July 14 the Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail #111, Punta Gorda. The first place team will win $400, and will choose one of the following nonprofit organizations to receive $500: Crossroads Hope Academy, Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, United Way of Charlotte County, Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, or Young life. Registration is $80 per team (4 players). Register your team by June 28 and save $20 per team at www.charlottedesotobia.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/GrZ49lVP.
Women’s Club of Charlotte County to meet
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County will hold its next meeting at 4:30 p.m. today, June 10, at F.M. Don’s, 201 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. At this meeting the Club will recognize the four recipients of the 2019 Betty Gissendanner Scholarships. The guest speaker will be Annisa Karim, Environmentalist and Collier County DEC Chair. A matinee menu will be available.
Military Heritage Museum membership sign-up month
The Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda and King Fisher Fleet are offering a free 90-minute sunset cruise to everyone who becomes an annual or charter museum member during the month of June. For more information and membership benefits and prices, call 941-575-9002 or visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m.Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Fishing tournament planned
The Punta Gorda Elks will host the 13th Annual Kids Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Fishing Franks, on June 15 at the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge, 25538 Shore Dr. Punta Gorda. Check-in begins 8 a.m. and open to all kids 14 years old or younger. Fishing starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. Prizes and lunch will be provided. RSVP by June 10 by contacting Brenda or Bill at 941-639-0187.
Women’s Forum to meet
The June meeting of the Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be held on June 12 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 Marion Ave., Punta Gorda beginning at 11:30 a.m. Special guest speaker will be Harry Mihet, Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel with Liberty Counsel. RSVP’s must be received no later than noon on June 7 by calling 941-380-7447 or by email barcinobetty@centurylink.net. Members $20; Guests $22.
Hurricane Preparedness Seminar
Are you prepared for a hurricane? Come learn from Chapman Insurance Group, Photo Documentation Services, and Bank OZK on what you need to do before and after a hurricane or any other severe weather event from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on June 27 at Bank OZK, 24100 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. Drinks and light Hors d’oeuvres will be served, space is limited. RSVP: to juliette.light@ozk.com or 941-764-4220.
County Accepting Affordable Housing Property Applications
Organizations are invited to submit an application to be designated as a pre-qualified agency eligible to receive surplus real county property for the purpose of developing affordable, rental, and/or supportive housing in Charlotte County. Applicant agencies must have a current 501©(3) IRS designation with a defined mission of affordable housing or serving special populations (low/very low income, developmentally or physically disabled, veterans, victims of domestic violence, homeless, etc.). Applications will be reviewed and scored by members of the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee. Recommendations for pre-qualification will be submitted to the County Commission for approval. Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. June 30. To obtain an application, visit https://bit.ly/2QgtZDw. Submit applications by email to Colleen.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Applications may also be submitted by certified mail or hand delivered to: Colleen Turner, Charlotte County Human Services, 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33980. For information, contact the Charlotte County Housing Division by calling 2-1-1 or 941-205-2161 (for TTY or out-of-area cell phone calls) or 941-833-6500.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host it’s third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at North Charlotte Regional Park 1185 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email: caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Active Shooter Preparedness presentation
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation on Active Shooter Preparedness. Learn about responding to threats and active violence from experienced law enforcement. Topics will include: time and mental mindset; situational awareness; objectives of the active killer; contact with law enforcement and run, hide, fight. The presentation is open to the public and scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 11: 30 a.m. on June 11, at the Charlotte Technical College,18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To RSVP, email Communityaffairs@ccsofl.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.