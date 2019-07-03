Military Heritage Museum Fourth Of July Celebration
The Military Heritage Museum will host a full day of events on Thursday, July 4 to celebrate Independence Day. Featured throughout the day, numerous kid-friendly activities and all youth visitors will receive a free flag. At noon a featured documentary, titled Liberty’s Kids Episode 13 – the First Fourth of July, a story of how James and Sarah meet Thomas Jefferson and witness the writing of the Declaration of Independence — Patriotic themed arts and crafts activity for kids ages 2 and above — Aircraft simulators, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F16 Fighting Falcon jet — Virtual Reality experience, featuring a visit to the Valley Forge National Park — Patriotic cornhole contest. At 2 p.m. the feature film in the Gulf Theater will be The Patriot, and starring Mel Gibson. For more information, go to www:freedomisntfree.org or call 941-575-9002.
Boating course offered
America’s Boating Course, essential for all boaters in Charlotte County, includes topics such as: navigation aids, safety equipment, federal and state requirements, marine communications, trailering, handling emergencies and more. Three-session class meets 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 6, 13 and 20 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club on 802 W. Retta Esplanade. Cost is $40 each; discounts for sharing materials. Call 941-637-0766 to register.
Punta Gorda Street Paving scheduled
The City of Punta Gorda paving contractor is scheduled to commence with milling and paving operations on: July 8 through July 19 (weather permitting) on the following list of streets: Ida Ave. from Mary St. to Martin Luther King Boulevard; Elizabeth St. from north of Myrtle to Taylor St.; Philodendron; Coco Plum and Carissa. Each road will be open to local traffic only. Detours and impact to traffic are to be anticipated. Hours of operation will be between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. When driving in the area, motorists are encouraged to drive with extreme caution and be alert for workers in the right-of-way. Please allow time in travel for minor delays.
Celebrate Park and Rec month
Discover the power of play with Charlotte County Community Services as it celebrates Park and Recreation Month. Community Services will celebrate Park and Recreation Month, July 13, with free admission to pools and free parking at beaches and boat ramps.
Women’s Forum to meet
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will be meeting on July 10, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time 11:30 a.m.-noon). Guest speaker will be Dena DeCamp, President, Florida Federation of Republican Women. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Friday, July 5.
Join the Punta Gorda Elks for one dollar
Only during the month of July, you can join the largest Elks Lodge in the state of Florida for just one dollar plus pro-rated dues. Enjoy award winning chicken every Monday night. Dance to the bands every Friday and Saturday night. Bring the family to a picnic on the river during special occasions. Play bingo every Thursday or just sit and relax under one of our thatched tiki huts by the river.To pickup your application go to the lodge at 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda or call the lodge at 941-637-2606 Ext. 409.
Democratic Women’s Club to meet
The Democratic Women’s Club of Charlotte County will meet at 11 a.m. on July 8 at DEC Headquarters, 3596 Tamiami Trail, Unit 202, in Port Charlotte. For more information, visit dwccharlotte.com. Visitors are welcome.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5k
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. This year’s race shirt will be made from a microfiber performance material. Only those runners and walkers that pre-register in the 5K (on or before July 30) will be guaranteed these shirts. One-milers that pre-register and 5K participants that do not pre-register may purchase shirts for $5 online (on or before Aug.13) or on race day until supplies run out. runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program needs community volunteers to advocate for the best interests of children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL Family Service Center. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday July 22. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer with staff support and free training provided. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233 or 941-467-4663.
July 4th concert planned
Bion Cantorum will perform its annual July 4th concert at First Presbyterian Church (ECO), 25250 Airport Road, Punta Gorda at 3 p.m. on July 4. Joining the Cantorum will be Philip Eyrich on trumpet and local veterans for the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance. All veterans are invited to partake in the presentation. Rehearsal for the Veterans will take place on July 1 at 7 p.m. at the church. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 dollars for youth 15 and under and free to veterans. Tickets will also be available at the door for cash or check only. For more information or to order tickets, call 941-206-2071.
Parrot Head Club to celebrate anniversary
Charlotte Harbor Parrot Head Club, will host its 12th annual Birthday Party fundraiser on Aug. 30 through Sep. 1 at PG Waterfront Hotel and Hurricane Charley’s in Punta Gorda. Three days of music, fun, raffles and drawings. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ww.chphc.com.
Shoes for Kids Program
The Kiwanis Shoes for Kids program ends July 21. They are collecting 4 toddler – 12 women’s; with a special focus on youth 1 – 5 and 4 toddler – 13 men’s; with a special focus on 1 – 5 youth and men’s 7 and 8. All monetary donations are tax deductible. Visit www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory. Collection boxes will be in many area businesses including the Charlotte County Chamber’s Port Charlotte office.
What’s Your Story?
The Mid-County Regional Library writing contest has begun and will end July 31. Each participant (no writing teams this time, although writers can collaborate but only one writer/participant can be an entrant) submit their one page typewritten story (saved in a .docx or .doc format) and a completed entry form. Stories submitted without a completed entry form will not be considered. Cash prizes will be offered for three adult winners and three teen winners (age 15+), awarded in August. Please limit your stories to 1,500 words, single spaced. Submissions can be dropped off at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte, or emailed to Charles.Meyer@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
FourthFest 2019
Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda, will be the host for the FourthFest 2019. This festival is a celebration of the USA with nonstop entertainment for the entire family. This year’s event features Water-Mania- a group of 12 giant water slides. Vendors, displays, and live music starting at 3 p.m.Gates open at 11 a.m. and there is a $3 admission or $10 for unlimited daily use of the water slides. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. over the Peace River. Proceeds and all donations helps offset the community fireworks show.
Fishermen’s Village to host annual July 4th celebration
Fishermen’s Village will host its annual 4th of July celebration on Thursday, July 4. Admission and parking are free and the public is cordially invited to attend. The always popular Freedom Swim begins at 2 p.m. from the traditional Charlotte Harbor launch as well as Gilchrist Park. Swim ends at Harpoon Harry’s at Fishermen’s Village. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will provide transportation between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park beginning at 1 p.m. and will continue until 4 p.m. (no kayaks, and inflatables must be deflated). For more information, call 941-639-8721 or visit on line at www.fishville.com.
Southern Grand Slam
Big Boy Toyz expo will present Southern Grand Slam at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 at Charlotte Sports Complex, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The event features artists Daryryl Worley, Billy Dean, Tobacco Road Band and Jim Brown and a fireworks display. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate. VIP seating is available. For more information, call 305-761-8860.
Octagon Annual Golf Scramble
St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda, will host the 2019 Golf Scramble to benefit Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary on Oct. 26. Registration fee of $75 includes green’s fees, cart, continental breakfast, lunch, and prizes. Help the animals by signing up to golf. All abilities welcome. Download the registration form at www.standrewssouth.com. For more information, contact Sue at 941-639-5261 Ext. 3.
A Comedy Competition
56 stand up comedians will compete for a $500 cash prize and a paid feature spot, opening for a nationally touring comedian at Visani and The Comedy Zone, 2400 Kings Highway in Port Charlotte. 12 contestants will perform five minutes each night, July 9 and Aug. 13 and the top three from each event will advance to the finals which will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17. Each of the preliminary shows will be free admission, with a $5 ticket price on Sept. 17 for the finals. The finals will feature 12 comedians, each performing seven minutes. This competition is for clean stand up comedy only. Comedians are welcome to sign up for future competition nights in the event they do not place in the top three at their initial event. For more information, call 941-629-9191 or visit www.visani.net.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170 Ext. 406.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 — 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon-3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
