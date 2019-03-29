St. Mary Academy Casino bus trip
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs on April 8. There will be two departures, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road., Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than April 1. For more information, call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
Peace River Revival scheduled
The second annual Peace River Revival will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 in Laishley Park. The event will feature JJ Grey and Mofro, Keller Williams Petty Grass, the Hillbenders and Donna the Buffalo. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $100 for VIP or $45 general admission. To purchase tickets go to www.etix.com/ticket/p/6294223/the-peace-river-revival-punta-gorda-laishley-park.
The Florida International Air Show
The 38th annual event will be held Nov. 1 - 3, at the Punta Gorda Airport, 28000 Airport Road, featuring the USAF Thunderbirds. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 with performances from 5:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. Evening show featuring aircraft displays, aircraft performances and a finale fireworks show. Gates open at 9 a.m. on Nov. 2, 3 with performances from noon - 3:30 p.m. The USAF Thunderbirds will perform Saturday and Sunday only. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.FloridaAirShow.com.
Murder Mystery dinner planned
La Fiorentina Restaurant, 10361 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, will host a Murder Mystery Dinner with arrival time at 6:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. dinner on April 4. The Romanian Uranium Mystery will be presented by the Charlotte Players. Cost is $60 per person and includes tax and gratuity. Tickets may be purchased at the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce or by calling 941-639-3720 or reception@puntagorda-chamber.com.
Great American Cleanup scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be participating in the annual Great American Cleanup/Keep Charlotte Beautiful scheduled for March 30. Members of PRAS will be cleaning up Kiwanis Park at 501 Donora St., Port Charlotte. Meet at 8 a.m. in the main parking lot to pick up supplies. The first 20 members to sign up will receive a Great American Cleanup t-shirt. Following the cleanup, there will be refreshments available at the Douglas T. Jacobson Veteran’s Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte. For more information or to register, call Nancy Turner 941-627-9107.
‘A Night at South Beach’ to support Virginia B. Andes community clinic
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic is hosting “A Night at South Beach” at 5:30 p.m. on April 5, at Trinity Banquet Hall, 24411 Rampart Blvd, Port Charlotte. Enjoy an evening of great food, auctions and dancing to music by Jonathan A. Cortez, while supporting the VBA Clinic. Tickets are $95 per person. Dress is South Beach, “warm Florida-night” casual. For more information call 941-276-1668 or visit www.volunteercare.org/SOBE
Wine and cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda invites the public to a complimentary wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. on April 9. Stop by and support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Marilyn Dorsey affectionately known as the “Bird Lady.” For more visit www.kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
‘Tails from the Ruff’ golf tournament set
The Animal Welfare League will present its “Tails from the Ruff” golf tournament on April 6 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. Cost is $80 per person or $320 per team and includes continental breakfast, lunch, green fees, cart and mulligan package.. For more information, call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112 or email evetns@awlshelter.org.
Downtown Hoedown scheduled
Punta Gorda’s Downtown Hoedown for the Troops will be held at 2 p.m. on April 6 at City Marketplace, downtown Punta Gorda. Performances by Confederate Railroad, Joe Diffie, Jack Micheal, Kenny Cox and Melissa Lee. VIP tickets are $70, advance general admission tickets are $20, general admission with seating $30 or $25 at the gate. For more information, visit www.PGDowntownHoedown.com
Final concert performance announced
“Puttin on the Glitz” will be the final concert performance by The Charlotte Chorale for the 2018-19 Season. The concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on April 13 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved Seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. For more information about The Charlotte Chorale please visit www.charlottechorale.com.
CHEC lecture
Join Liz White, PhD student at the University of Florida, on April 4 to hear about her research on “Urban Burrowing Owls of Cape Coral and Marco Island.” Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and mingling from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. followed by a lecture from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Liz White will discuss the habitats and adaptations of these curious creatures. Tickets are $10 each for the general public and $6 each for CHEC members. For reservations, call the 941-575-5435.
Western night dinner dance set
The Italian Heritage Social Club will host a western night dinner dance from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. Dinner will include barbecue pork and ribs with all the fixings. BYOB. Music provided by the Don and Jo show. Tickets are $15 for members or guests and are to be paid by March 25. For more information, call 941-979-8228.
Chess tournament planned
Chess Tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 14 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. Cost is $15 and registration is due by April 8. All participants receive free tournament chess board, free snacks and lunch. Winner gets trophy and gift certificate to Jet’s Pizza. For more information, call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
Blue Gala scheduled
The annual Blue Gala, the primary fundraiser for the Charlotte Democrats, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 13 at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The cost of the dinner is $90 per person with discounts for tables for eight. Tickets to attend this event are now available for purchase by emailing BlueGala@CharlotteDems.com, calling 941-764-8440 or through the website at www.charlottedems.com/bluegala/
Rotary golf tournament announced
The Rotary Club of Murdock is hosting a fundraiser golf tournament on April 6, at the Heron Creek Golf and Country Club, 5301 Heron Creek Blvd., North Port. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. There are many sponsor and player opportunities. Funds raised through this event and others will be used to support all of these projects and more. For more information, call David O’Neil at 678-908-3624 or Walt powers at 941-456-1862.
Hook Kids on Fishing planned
In partnership with Fishermen’s Village, Anglers for Conservation (AFC) is coordinating AFC’s Hook Kids on Fishing program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 13 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 West Retta Esplanade Punta Gorda. Kids ages 6 to 16, are welcome along with their parents. The first 100 kids registered will receive a free rod and reel. Registration is mandatory by visiting anglersforconservation.org/events. If you are interested in volunteering for this event contact Mike Conneen at mike@anglersforconservation.org or visit the website, www.anglersforconservation.org.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
Drama Troupe to perform ‘ Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical “ Anything Goes” by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 29-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center, 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.