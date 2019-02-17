St. Mary Academy ‘lucky casino b us tr ip’
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Casino – Immokalee bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on March 11, 8:45 a.m. from Walmart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Walmart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than March 6. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Sierra Club general meeting planned
The public is invited to the Charlotte Sierra Club’s monthly meeting, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bldg., 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Featured speaker will be Dennis Mader of 3PR, bringing us an update on current Phosphate Mining activity in the tri-county area. For more information, call 941-423-2713.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Charlotte County Commissioners Board Workshop
The Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a Board Workshop at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussion will include Economic Development Director comments, Master Space Plan update, Punta Gorda Library, and Charlotte Ranchettes; and commissioners, administrator, and county attorney comments. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Hula on the Harbor fundraiser planned
The Hula on the Harbor fundraiser, hosted by the Charlotte County 4-H Association, will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 9 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd. The night will include a catered meal, hula dancing show, live music, silent auction, raffle and more. All funds raised through the event will contribute to the education and advancement of Charlotte County youth through 4-H programming. To buy tickets online with a credit card please go to: https://hulaoth.eventbrite.com.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This month’s program will feature two members, Carol Moore and Carol Houston, who will give an informative update on the public garden spaces in our community that the club has designed, created and maintained for the past several years. Guests are welcome to attend. For more information, call 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Floridians monthly meeting set
The Floridians will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19, beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m., at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. The program will feature Naomi Pringle, author of “Lily: Riding the Color Line” and “Ginga’ Root Tea, An American Journey.” The Club will hold its Annual Games Day Event on Feb. 23. The profits from the Event will be donated to the “Jesus Loves You Ministry” and “Share the Blessings Ministry.” For more information, call 941-255-6995.
Citizen’s Climate Lobby meeting planned
The Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter of Citizen’s Climate Lobby will holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Dr., Punta Gorda. Citizen’s Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, email portcharlotte@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Free Tech Help Session
Lifelong Learning Institute along with the National Honor Society students at the Collegiate High School, will hold its next tech help session for 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Anyone needing some guidance and help with an electronic device can schedule a one-on-one consultation with one of the students. They can help with smart phones, tablets, and laptops whether it’s getting one started, how to download and save an app, how to connect with other devices, or how to store and share photos and other files. Reserve a time by scheduling online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Just give name, device and contact information.
Czech/Slovak Club to meet
The American Czech and Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Lunch will be at noon followed by a business meeting at 1 p.m. Tom Bachmann, of Mattoni Waters will be present to introduce attendees to the Czech products that are available for purchase in our area. Members are also encouraged to share photos and stories of their trips to the Czech and Slovak Republics. The Club welcomes all who are interested in the Czech and Slovak culture. For more information, call 941-286-3467 or contact mert4677@aol.com.
Registration open for Charlotte County Government Academy
Charlotte County Government Academy is a one-day course scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4 at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Government Academy is recommended to anyone who wants to know more about local government. The free program provides the opportunity to share and learn about the various county departments: public works, parks, transit, human services, and more.
Register online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone 941-623-1092. Space is limited and registration will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 or when full. For more information call the Public Information Office at 941-623-1092.
Free seagrass wading adventures offered
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda on March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting set
Peace River Audubon Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This meeting will feature a presentation on Red-cockaded Woodpecker Management on Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb WMA and Babcock Ranch Preserve: Past, Present, and Future. by Kellie Phillips and Hunter Folmar. The public is invited to this free meeting.
Fundraiser to benefit local rider
Family and friends of Michelle Davidson will hold a fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Cold River Saloon, 3149 Duncan Rd, Punta Gorda. Michelle, an experienced motorcycle rider, was in a horrific accident on Jan. 4, when she was hit by a car. The injuries she sustained were acutely serious. She faces numerous surgeries and extensive recovery. There will be great music by Yes Dear; a cash bar, Boss BBQ will be serving up their famous barbecue; there will be a 50/50 raffle; a Tricky Tray auction; a “Booze Basket” will also be up for grabs. For more information, call Fay at 305-331-5519 or email: Fluepnitz@gmail.com.
‘2019 Women Build’ planning event
Calling all women! Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is planning a “2019 Women Build.” Whether your preference or expertise is fundraising, team building or wearing a tool belt, your help is needed. If you are interested in learning more about how you can be involved in the Build, join for an information mixer at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Harbor Nissan, 4336 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. RSVP by contacting Jan at 941-639-3162 or send an email to jan@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Fourth Friday free movie scheduled
The public is invited to attend this month’s 4th Friday Free Movie, “Do The Right Thing,” brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU’s Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Perennial Film Festival
The 2nd Annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Not only do attendees get to watch great films, but they get to talk to the filmmakers, win movie memorabilia, and learn about the craft. They can also provide valuable feedback for the filmmakers and vote for the winning films. Those filmmakers are then awarded Sunday during the awards ceremony. Everyone is encouraged to attend, but space is limited. So order your tickets now at perennialfilmfestival.com, where you can also find out more information and submit films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.