St. Mary Academy 'lucky casino bus trip'
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing a Casino – Immokalee bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on March 11, 8:45 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 19100 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9:15 a.m. from Wal-Mart, 5001 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 6 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than March 6. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The fun begins March 22 at the Laishley Park Pavilions next to the city marina where riders can check in, pick up their event goody bags, and then join Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik for his informative “Here and There” ride. Riders can mingle later at the After Ride Social Hour at the Laishley Park Pavilions for free hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine. Saturday begins with a pre-ride welcome breakfast and free yoga. Proceeds benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and TEAM Punta Gorda’s bicycle initiatives. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Charlotte County Commissioners Board Workshop
The Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a Board Workshop at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 or as soon thereafter as it may be heard, in Room #119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Discussion will include Economic Development Director comments, Master Space Plan update, Punta Gorda Library, and Charlotte Ranchettes; and commissioners, administrator, and county attorney comments. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Hula on the Harbor fundraiser planned
The Hula on the Harbor fundraiser, hosted by the Charlotte County 4-H Association, will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 9 at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Blvd. The night will include a catered meal, hula dancing show, live music, silent auction, raffle and more. All funds raised through the event will contribute to the education and advancement of Charlotte County youth through 4-H programming. To buy tickets online with a credit card please go to: https://hulaoth.eventbrite.com.
Sierra Club general meeting planned
The public is invited to the Charlotte Sierra Club's monthly meeting, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Bldg., 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Featured speaker will be Dennis Mader of 3PR, bringing us an update on current Phosphate Mining activity in the tri-county area. For more information, call 941-423-2713.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20 in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. This month's program will feature two members, Carol Moore and Carol Houston, who will give an informative update on the public garden spaces in our community that the club has designed, created and maintained for the past several years. Guests are welcome to attend. For more information, call 219-613-7506 or visit the club's website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club's Facebook page.
Floridians monthly meeting set
The Floridians will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19, beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m., at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. The program will feature Naomi Pringle, author of “Lily: Riding the Color Line” and "Ginga’ Root Tea, An American Journey." The Club will hold its Annual Games Day Event on Feb. 23. The profits from the Event will be donated to the "Jesus Loves You Ministry" and "Share the Blessings Ministry." For more information, call 941-255-6995.
Citizen's Climate Lobby meeting planned
The Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda Chapter of Citizen's Climate Lobby will holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 18 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 1201 Aqui Esta Dr., Punta Gorda. Citizen's Climate Lobby is a nonpartisan, nonprofit national organization whose mission is to create the political will for climate solutions. For more information, email portcharlotte@citizensclimatelobby.org.
Free Tech Help Session
Lifelong Learning Institute along with the National Honor Society students at the Collegiate High School, will hold its next tech help session for 11 a.m. on Feb. 25 on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Anyone needing some guidance and help with an electronic device can schedule a one-on-one consultation with one of the students. They can help with smart phones, tablets, and laptops whether it’s getting one started, how to download and save an app, how to connect with other devices, or how to store and share photos and other files. Reserve a time by scheduling online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Just give name, device and contact information.
Czech/Slovak Club to meet
The American Czech and Slovak Club of Southwest Florida will meet at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant, 3883 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Lunch will be at noon followed by a business meeting at 1 p.m. Tom Bachmann, of Mattoni Waters will be present to introduce attendees to the Czech products that are available for purchase in our area. Members are also encouraged to share photos and stories of their trips to the Czech and Slovak Republics. The Club welcomes all who are interested in the Czech and Slovak culture. For more information, call 941-286-3467 or contact mert4677@aol.com.
Registration open for Charlotte County Government Academy
Charlotte County Government Academy is a one-day course scheduled for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 4 at the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Government Academy is recommended to anyone who wants to know more about local government. The free program provides the opportunity to share and learn about the various county departments: public works, parks, transit, human services, and more.
Register online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov or by phone 941-623-1092. Space is limited and registration will close at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 or when full. For more information call the Public Information Office at 941-623-1092.
Free seagrass wading adventures offered
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, Inc. (CHEC) is conducting free Seagrass Wading Adventures from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ponce de Leon Park, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda on March 9, March 13 and March 22. After an introduction on aquatic environments, participants will wade into the shallow water of Charlotte Harbor in search of plants and animals that reside there. Participation is limited, so pre-registration is necessary for this program. To register, call 941-575-5435.
Peace River Audubon Society meeting set
Peace River Audubon Society will hold its next meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at First Alliance Church, 20444 Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. This meeting will feature a presentation on Red-cockaded Woodpecker Management on Fred C. Babcock/Cecil M. Webb WMA and Babcock Ranch Preserve: Past, Present, and Future. by Kellie Phillips and Hunter Folmar. The public is invited to this free meeting.
Fundraiser to benefit local rider
Family and friends of Michelle Davidson will hold a fundraiser from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Cold River Saloon, 3149 Duncan Rd, Punta Gorda. Michelle, an experienced motorcycle rider, was in a horrific accident on Jan. 4, when she was hit by a car. The injuries she sustained were acutely serious. She faces numerous surgeries and extensive recovery. There will be great music by Yes Dear; a cash bar, Boss BBQ will be serving up their famous barbecue; there will be a 50/50 raffle; a Tricky Tray auction; a "Booze Basket" will also be up for grabs. For more information, call Fay at 305-331-5519 or email: Fluepnitz@gmail.com.
'2019 Women Build' planning event
Calling all women! Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity is planning a "2019 Women Build." Whether your preference or expertise is fundraising, team building or wearing a tool belt, your help is needed. If you are interested in learning more about how you can be involved in the Build, join for an information mixer at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19 at Harbor Nissan, 4336 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. RSVP by contacting Jan at 941-639-3162 or send an email to jan@charlottecountyhfh.org.
Fourth Friday free movie scheduled
The public is invited to attend this month's 4th Friday Free Movie, "Do The Right Thing," brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination and FGCU's Renaissance Academy in Punta Gorda at 1 p.m. on Feb. 22 at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda.
If you try to imagine a sweltering, summer Sunday in the racially, taut Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn in 1989, you will not come close to experiencing the simmering violence threatening to erupt as portrayed in this highly praised movie written and directed by Spike Lee. Plan to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Free film showing planned
A free film offering, Human Flow, will be shown at 1:30 p.m. on March 9 at the Mid County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. The film depicts the epic journey of more than 65 million people from 23 countries who have been forced from their homes, escaping famine, climate change and war.
The free showing is co-sponsored by the Immigration Justice Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County, The Indivisible Action of Southwest Florida, The Hispanic American Citizens Council and the Democratic Hispanic Caucus. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Woman's Club to host fundraiser
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte will host a fundraiser at The Gilded Grape Winery, 4069 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes a wine flight (four 3 oz. glasses of various wines of your choice) or two regular size glasses of your favorite wines. Light snacks will be available. Proceeds will benefit local charities which are supported by the Woman's Club each year. For more information or tickets, contact Irene Jones at 856-217-4148.
AAUW scholarships offered
The Punta Gorda/Port Charlotte branch of AAUW (American Association of University Women) will offer unique scholarships to Charlotte County women who have experienced an interruption in their education. Each applicant must reside in Charlotte County and be enrolled or accepted into a degree seeking program. The three scholarships available are $1,000 each. For more information, contact Kathleen Campanirio at 508-878-9160. All applications must be submitted no later than April 2, 2019.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) next meeting will be held Feb. 18, at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. RSVP must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon Feb. 11. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. No cash accepted; credit card or check only. Special Guest speaker: Dale Phillips, Civilian Crime Prevention Officer, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, will give a presentation on, “Identity Theft and Elder Abuse."
Drama Troupe to perform ' Anything Goes'
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present the Classic American Musical " Anything Goes" by legendary composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
CERT training offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering the CERT (Citizen’s Emergency Response Team) basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs.
This is a three-day course, held on Saturdays beginning Feb. 23, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Heritage Oak Park Community Center, 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte. Seating is limited, register by Feb. 20 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813-702-3785.
Charlotte Goodwill’s MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates will complete a feasibility plan and management training course, working with mentors who are successful businesspeople. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Women With Mission plan casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m. and return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
