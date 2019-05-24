Summer Documentaries
Starting on Tuesday, June 4, at 10 a.m., the annual Documentary Series will return for the summer with the film “The Monsanto Papers.” Watch the film about glyphosate, one of the most widely used herbicides in the world and one which has been the center of recent court decisions, and then enjoy lunch together and discuss the film. Bring your own bagged lunch and meet in room O 117 at the FSW Charlotte Campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. LLI will supply beverages. Fees are $10 per person per session. The series will continue every other Tuesday through September.
Fourth Friday free movie
Everyone is invited to attend this month's 4th Friday Free Movie, "10,000 Black Men Named George." Movie time is 1 p.m. today at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. This 2002 film is based on a true event which took place during the early years of the 20th Century. Nearly all the men employed as porters for the Pullman Rail Company were African-Americans, working under substandard conditions and earning one-third as much as white employees. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy-Punta Gorda. Moviegoers are encouraged to remain after the movie for some interesting comments and discussion.
Downtown Spring Bash street party
On Saturday, May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host its downtown Spring Bash street party from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on front of the old courthouse, corner of Taylor Street and Olympia Avenue. Live music by Tropical Ave. from5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a variety of food vendors, food trucks and beer, wine and sodas. Free admission, bring your own chair, no coolers. For more information, call 941-639-3720.
Run to the Wall planned
On Sunday, May 26, Punta Gorda will be the site of the second annual Run to the Wall of Southwest Florida to honor veterans and active-duty military and to remember our fallen. Motorcycle riders and other spectators will gather at 12:30 p.m. at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of SW Florida, located in Veterans Park in Punta Gorda, for a memorial service and patriotic music. Groups of riders will gather at American Legion Posts and Harley-Davidson dealers to ride to the event. For more information, call 941-875-8444.
Memorial Day observance event
The official Charlotte County Memorial Day observance event will be held at 10 a.m. on May 27 at the William R. Gaines, Jr. park at 20499 Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. The ceremony will include the color guards from the Young Marines, Charlotte County Sheriff's Department, Charlotte County Fire Department and American Legion Post 110 Honor Guard with the 21-round firing salute. The public is invited to attend and show support for those that have gone before and sacrificed for this great nation.
Military Heritage Museum to host Memorial Day Ceremony
The Military Heritage Museum of Punta Gorda will host a Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 27, at the Veterans Park gazebo in Laishley Park. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. by Master of Ceremonies Michael Wooster, Commander U.S. Navy (retired) and Vice President of the museum, followed by a public reception for all visitors, at the new location at 900 W. Marion Ave., in Punta Gorda. The honored guest speaker will be Brig. Gen. Anthony W. "Bud" Bell, USAF Retired. For more information, visit www.freedomisntfree.org.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 through 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla, Florida. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
'Water, Water, Everywhere' opens at The Visual Arts Center
The public and members of the media are invited to attend a wine and cheese reception for the opening of “Water, Water, Everywhere” at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda. At the reception, artists will be recognized and receive cash awards for first, second and third place, plus merit awards for additional artists. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Lane closures scheduled
The Harbor Boulevard Enhancement Project will require nighttime intermittent lane closures on Harbor Boulevard, between U.S. 41 to Olean Boulevard, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Friday, May 24. The contractor will be doing nighttime paving. Access to businesses will be maintained during paving. Travelers will experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic and/or temporary delays within the work zone and should allow extra time when planning to travel through this area or seek alternate routes.
Cooking with C.A.R.E.
Join C.A.R.E. at 6 p.m. on June 6 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, featuring a live cooking demonstration. This year’s menu is Chicken Ballontine stuffed with dried fruit and spinach, with pecan rice and french beans, followed by Bananas Foster. General admission is a $50 donation to C.A.R.E. Limited VIP tickets are $75, and include two complimentary glasses of wine and allow you to get up close and personal with Chef Doug Usko. For more information or to make a reservation contact Millie at 941- 380-3686 or mittensrose@gmail.com.
Road closure announced
Richard Road between Bermont Road and Bluesy Drive will be closed until June 19. This closure is required for stormwater pipe replacement. Detour signs will be in place to aid in travel through this area. Travelers are encouraged to choose an alternate route when possible. The Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Sean Horan at 941-681-3725 or Sean.Horan@charlottecountyfl.gov.
Bluegrass Festival
Fishermen's Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host its third annual Bluegrass Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15. This family friendly event celebrates summertime food, games, prizes and lots of bluegrass music provided by Southwind Bluegrass Band, Kindred Spirit, Florida Mountain Men and Bugtuggle Ramblers. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit www.fishville.com or call 941-639-8721.
Caribbean Jerk and Cultural Fest
The third annual Caribbean American Heritage month celebration will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23 at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Enjoy a fun family day of live entertainment, games and prizes. Variety of Caribbean cuisine for purchase. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, email caribjerkfest@gmail.com or call 941-219-5905.
Hemingway's Havana Night
Join the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2019 for Hemingway’s Havana Night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on June 8 at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds, 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Come resort casual and be ready for a night of fun in the tropics with casino tables, cigar lounge and Latin flair. Tickets are $75 per person and may be purchased through the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.secure-mall.com. This is a Leadership for Literacy Event, so bring a new or slightly used book to donate. For more information, contact one of these class members: Matthew Jones 239-896-2811, Kristin Cardona 386-364-2085, Erin Gant 941-628-2626 or Melissa Lockhart 941-916-5115.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170, ext. 406.
Art Explorer's Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four week-long sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.