Sunset cruise for Guardian Ad Litem
The Sunset Cruise on the Kingfisher double decker boat will be held Wednesday, April 24 at Fishermen’s Village 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Arrival time is 6:15 p.m. with cast off promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation that supports Charlotte County children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their lives.Tickets are $50 and includes a buffet dinner. For tickets call 941-613-3233 or voiesforkids.org. There are limited tickets. Please wear suitable boat shoes.
Charlotte High School Chorus final concert
Charlotte High School Chorus will hold its final concert for the school year at 7 p.m. today, April 23 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted.
Learn secrets of Container Gardening with LLI
The Lifelong Learning Institute has scheduled a class, “Container Gardening” at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 25 at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Nancy Palmer, Florida Master Gardener, will demonstrate the pros and cons of container gardening. Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for nonmembers.
Everything deserves a second chance
Join the Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County for an evening of handbags and fashion jewelry sale and silent auction. The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 25 at D'Vine Wine & Gift Emporium, 701 JC Center Court #2, Port Charlotte. All proceeds benefit the homeless animals. For more information contact Lisa at lwagner@awlshelter.org or call 941-625-6720 Ext. 112.
The 15th Annual Hibiscus Festival
The Punta Gorda Hibiscus Festival will be held on May 3-5 at City Market Place in downtown Punta Gorda. Admission is $2. The festival benefits the Charlotte County Historical Society, which helps to fund events such as Florida Frontier Days and The Live Maine Lobster Bake. The festival is aided by and promotes Chakulla and the Hunger Bus, Singing out for Food. Please bring non-perishable food items to help fill local food pantries. On May 3, from 6 p.m.-10:30 p.m. there will be a concert of music. On May 4, the event opens at 9 a.m. to sell hibiscus, exotics, trees, organics etc., as well as crafts and other types of goods. Starting at 9 a.m. music will proceed the crowning of the Hibiscus King and Queen. Music will continue on two stages from 11 a.m until 4 p.m. On May 5, the festival will open at 10 a.m. with music, food and plants until 3 p.m. The Hibiscus Festival is seeking any and all plant, landscaping, yard art, nature, green, etc. vendors now. To reserve your space, and to pay securely on line visit thehibiscusfestival.com.
Local chapter appeal to transfers
Are you a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, International Society of Key Women Educators, and have recently moved to SW Florida? The local DKG Chapter, Gamma Nu, is a vibrant and involved group of professional women who meet regularly and are active in our community through a variety of projects and programs. It’s a simple process to transfer from your hometown chapter or to be reinstated in DKG; let us welcome you to the area and to our group. Interested? Contact our membership chair at metgemaria@gmail.com.
Arbor Day Expo
UF/IFAS Extension Charlotte County will be holding its annual Arbor Day Expo from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 26 at the Environmental Campus, 25550 Harbor View Road, Port Charlotte. This year’s Arbor Day Expo will have plant vendors, demonstrations providing tips on planting and pruning, and a Master Gardener plant clinic. Free admission. There will be free trees given out to participants who take part in tree planting demo. For more information,call 941.764.4340 or visit http://charlotte.ifas.ufl.edu.
Earth Day hike scheduled
Peace River Audubon Society will be holding an Earth Day hike at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 27. This year's Earth Day theme is "Protect Our Species". Participants should meet at Deep Creek Preserve at 10797 SW Peace River Street, Arcadia. Participants are encouraged to pack a lunch to enjoy in the picnic area under the large oaks following the hike. Bring a chair, binoculars, and stories to share. For more information, contact Nancy Turner at 941-627-9107.
Cinco De Mayo trivia night planned
Chelsea Place will host a Cinco De Mayo trivia night from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on April 30 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. A donation of $10 is requested for an evening of food, beverages and trivia. All proceeds raised with be donated to Charlotte County Habitat. For more information, call Aime at 941-787-0687.
Proactive Parenting presentation planned
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office & Drug Free Charlotte County is teaming up to present a night of education for parents of teens. This Proactive Parenting presentation will be focused on social media and current drug trends within today's youth. The event will be hosted by New Day Christian Church, 20212 Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 21. The presentation will include a Hidden in Plain Sight activity and door prizes from Drug Free Charlotte County. During the presentation, New Day Christian Church & Drug Free Charlotte County will cohost a game night paired with prevention messages & dinner for teens. For more information, share with your friends, and register here: https://www.facebook.com/events/2337970703106768/.
Learn to Sail Summer Camp
For students ages 8 - 18, the Punta Gorda YMCA Bayfront Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, will offer learn to sail classes Monday– Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school session runs June 3 thru June 7; middle school session runs June 10 thru June 14 and the grade school session runs June 17 thru June 21. Co-ed class size is limited to 12 students per week. Register for classes and pay online at www.learntosailswf.org. Registration before May 15: $130; after May 16: $165. Separate sessions will be held for elementary, middle and high school students, with beginner and intermediate classes available. Certified instructors, Jr. instructors, and safety boat operators. All volunteers are background checked, SafeSport trained and certified, licensed and insured. All new boats appropriate sizes for all ages. For more information, call 941-999-1102 or visit www.learntosailswf.org.
Arts in April
Arts in April is Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fishermen's Village. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Stroll the promenade and discover original works of art by local artists. Enjoy art demonstrations, shopping, dining and entertainment. Event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Taco Tuesday
River Commons, 2305 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Taco Tuesday Fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7. There will be a chance auction, 50/50 raffle and live entertainment. The meal will be a $5 Donation. There will be sangrias and margaritas available for a small donation. One hundred percent of the proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition. RSVP to Nicolle at 941-629-0043.
Downtown Block Party
Punta Gorda Block Party will be held from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 27 in downtown Punta Gorda. The popular street festival takes over Marion Avenue, the city’s Main Street. The headlining act, The Drifters, will perform on the main stage on Retta Esplanade at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but donations are needed and welcomed. For more information and to see the schedule of events, visit www.puntagordablockparty.info.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Free Nature Lecture/Field Trip Series
Join the Charlotte County Community Services Department for “The Nature in Your Neighborhood,” a free six-part lecture/field trip series covering local wildlife and environmental habitats. The program will begin 9 a.m. at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte on the first Wednesday of the month through June 5. Participants will learn about local flora and fauna, visit some of Charlotte County’s beautiful parks to see subject areas in person, and gain an appreciation for the diverse wildlife and natural environments within Charlotte County. Participants are strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for walking and weather conditions and are reminded to bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Register at least one week prior to the date(s) you will attend by calling 941-627-1628. Participants must provide their own transportation to the field trip sites. For information, call 941-627-1628, ext. 103 or marc.solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.