Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic invites you to the 2019 Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Live and silent auctions, door prizes, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, cash bar. Featuring art to purchase in all media and price ranges. Admission is $36 per person, $65 per couple. Major credit cards accepted for art purchases. (A portion of the proceeds benefits the VBA Clinic) For more information, contact Carol Roark, 941-626-3890, or croark29@icloud.com.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7 :30 p.m,. Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry "Hank" August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
'Behind the Notes' at LLI
LLI will host Maestro Raffaele Ponti for the 4th “Behind the Notes” special presentation in the campus auditorium on the Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College, 26300 Ariport Road, Punta Gorda, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25. His guest artist, violinist Jeffrey Multer, will also share some of his experiences and training. These sessions offer a great opportunity to be “up-close” and personal with the Maestro and his guest artists. A special value has been added, compliments of the Charlotte Symphony – a free drawing for two tickets to the Sunday concert. Admission is $20 per person and can be paid in advance online at www.lifelonglearning--charlotte.org or at the door. For more information, call 941-637-3533.
Literary luncheon planned
Friends of the Punta Gorda Library Literary Luncheon will be held on Jan. 30 at the Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda. New York Times and international bestselling author, Paula McClain, is this year’s featured speaker. Doors will open at 11 a.m.; opening remarks at 11:45 a.m.; luncheon at noon; and author presentation at 1 p.m. The event is sold out.
Paula McClain is an American author best know for her novel, The Paris Wife, a fictionalized account of Ernest Hemingway’s first marriage which became a long-time New York Times bestseller. The book was published in thirty-four languages.
For more information, call or text Teresa Jenkins on 703-627-4383 or email teresajenkins0807@gmail.com.
St. Mary Academy 'Lucky Casino Bus Trip'
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing an Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on Feb. 11, 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Jones Loop Circle, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 5 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations accepted no later than Feb. 6. Water and snacks will be provided. The Casino will provide additional incentives. All profits will be used to meet the needs for the students. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
Once again the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9 thru 13. Camp week will be from June 9-15, 2019. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. The application period began Nov. 1, 2018. All must apply online @ www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Key Club to hold car wash
The Port Charlotte High School Key Club is holding a car wash on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Parkside office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 3002 Tamiami Trail. Members will be washing cars from 12:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the bank parking lot. They are requesting a minimum of $5 for a car wash, but donations in any amount are appreciated. The students are raising funds to join more than 2,200 “Key Clubbers” at the Florida District Education and Leadership Conference (DCON) on April 4-7 in Orlando.
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th Anniversary
Southwest Florida's largest and most sought after music festival is on slate to take place Feb 15-16 in downtown Punta Gorda. The 10th Anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16 the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two huge stages.
There will be a giant food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to : funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
Lecture series scheduled
A month-long series of lectures will highlight the Florida Gulf Coast University Herald Court Centre’s commemoration of Black History Month. Beginning Monday, Feb. 4 and continuing through each Monday in the month, the lectures will span subjects both national and local. James Abraham, who earned a history degree from Oberlin College and has worked as a journalist and book publisher, will discuss the legacy of Frederick Douglass, black athletes and protests, the genesis of the Civil War, and race and class in Southwest Florida.
The schedule includes:
Feb. 4: Frederick Douglass in the #Metoo Era
Feb. 11: The Black Activist-Athlete
Feb. 18: Slavery Caused the Civil War
Feb. 25: Race and Class in Southwest Florida
Each lecture, which will run from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., will include time for questions. Mr. Abraham will also provide a reading list for each lecture.
Admission for the four-series lecture is $50. Individual cost per lecture is $15. For more information, contact FGCU’s Herald Court Centre at 941-505-0130.
Woman's Club to hold annual rummage sale
The GFWC Woman's Club of Port Charlotte, 20271 Tappan Zee Drive will holds its annual rummage sale on Friday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sale includes clothing, household items, electronics, jewelry, books and other items. Breakfast and lunch will be available on both days as well as home baked goods prepared by Club members. All proceeds from this sale help fund the Club's annual scholarships as well as charitable giving to many Charlotte County organizations. For more information, call 941-766-8855.
First social of year for Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian Heritage Social Club is having its first social of 2019 on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. A new year dinner dance with a dinner choices of roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable or shrimp scampi with pasta $15 for members or guests. Dance music by the Don and Jo show. Includes coffee, dessert, ice tea, b.y.o.b. For more information or to RSVP call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, "Classic Gold" group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
Half of the proceeds of this outing will benefit the CBHC (Charlotte Behavioral Health Care) in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used to help an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Some monies will also go to help pay for someone’s first month in a structured sober living facility in Florida. To register online for either or both events, go to www.thearchwayinstitute.org
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month's Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, at FGCU's Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men's and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children's Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
SouthWest Florida Honor Flight Fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Annual seminar announced
Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will holds its 2019 Annual Seminar on Jan. 31. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Seminar begins at 9 a.m. at 24 Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Presenter will be Kenneth W. Heger, Ph.D.. He is on the faculty of the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies, where he teaches Archives and Digital Curation and directs the digitization lab in the iSchool’s Digital Curation Information Center. Cost is $35 for SWFLGG members and $55 for non‐members. For more information or to register visit swflgg.org/upload/events/files/1543179551_Heger2019FinalSemnarFlyer.pdf.
15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament
Rev up your racquets for the return of the 15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA. Bring a dish to share Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy mingling with sponsors and players, 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes continental breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
