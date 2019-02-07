2019 Walk for the Poor
Each year, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the less fortunate in Charlotte County community. The 2019 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. on Feb. 16, at the Laishley Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda and proceed across the northbound U.S. 41 bridge walkway. For more information, contact Maryanne Hood at 941-268-9678.
Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic holds its 2019 Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Live and silent auctions, door prizes, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, cash bar. Featuring art to purchase in all media and price ranges. Admission is $36 per person, $65 per couple. Major credit cards accepted for art purchases. (A portion of the proceeds benefits the VBA Clinic) For more information, contact Carol Roark, 941-626-3890, or croark29@icloud.com.
St. Mary Academy ‘Lucky Casino Bus Trip’
Dave and Joyce Sloma are organizing an Immokalee Casino bus trip to Benefit St. Mary Academy, helping children with special needs. There will be two departures on Feb. 11, 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte parking lot and 9 a.m. from Wal-Mart, Jones Loop Circle, Punta Gorda parking lot. Return trip will be approximately 5 p.m. The event is open to the public with a donation of $25 per person. Prepaid reservations required. Water and snacks will be provided. The casino will provide additional incentives. All profits will be used to meet the needs for the students. For more information, call 941-624-0550.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m,. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry “Hank” August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
Florida Elks Youth Camp 2019
The Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 is providing a week of summer camp, for boys and girls age 9-13. Camp week will be from June 9-15. There is no charge to the campers and the Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606 will be providing the transportation to and from the camp located in Umatilla Florida. All must apply online at www.feyc.org and click on “parents.”
Woman’s Club to host fundraiser
The GFWC Woman’s Club of Port Charlotte will host a fundraiser at The Gilded Grape Winery, 4069 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 which includes a wine flight or two regular size glasses of wine. Light snacks will be available. Proceeds will benefit local charities which are supported by the Woman’s Club each year. For more information or tickets, contact Irene Jones at 856-217-4148.
Gaines Veterans Memorial Park fundraiser set
The first community fundraiser for the William R. Gaines Jr. Veterans Memorial Park (honoring all of our veterans and first responders) is scheduled for 3 p.m., Feb. 16 at American Legion Post 103, 2101 Taylor Road in Punta Gorda. The event will feature music by The Boogiemen and food will be provided. Tickets are $35 which includes admission to the program, concert and food and can be purchased at the event. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
DAR meeting scheduled
The Charlotte Bay Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) next meeting will be held Feb. 18, at the Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. RSVP must be called in to Ruth Weaver at 941-505-4228 or emailed to ruthweaver330@gmail.com no later than noon Feb. 11. Lunch will be ordered from the menu. No cash accepted; credit card or check only. Special guest speaker: Dale Phillips, civilian crime prevention officer, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, will give a presentation on, “Identity Theft and Elder Abuse.”
High school band to hold car show
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., front parking lot. Registration is $10 and benefits the Port Charlotte High School band program. Judging with trophies and concessions will be available. Door prizes and 50/50 drawings. For more information, call 941-286-3722.
Car wash planned
The Port Charlotte High School Band will be having a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9 at Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Peachland Blvd, Port Charlotte. The group is requesting a $5 donation but any amount will be appreciated. For more information, call 941-626-7631.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon and auction
The annual P.E.O., Chapter HN Social luncheon and auction will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 23 at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The event is open to the public. There is no charge for the luncheon, but a reservation is required. The deadline for reservations is Feb. 15. For more information or to make a reservation, call Lorna Louscher at 239-898-6021; lornamlouscher@yahoo.com or Patti Linn at 941-637-8160; linn46@comcast.net.
CERT training offered
Charlotte County Emergency Management is offering the CERT (Citizen’s Emergency Response Team) basic training course. This course is designed for anyone who is interested in gaining skills and knowledge to help make their communities prepared and resilient when an incident occurs.
This is a three-day course, held on Saturdays beginning Feb. 23, and is free of charge. All classes will be held at the Heritage Oak Park Community Center, 19520 Heritage Oak Blvd., Port Charlotte. Seating is limited, register by Feb. 20 online: www.surveymonkey.com/r/D9BNCZ3. For more information, contact Charlotte County CERT by email charlottecountycert@gmail.com or call 813-702-3785.
Charlotte MicroEnterprise Institute
Individuals who are thinking about starting their own business or grow their existing business, are invited to apply to the Goodwill Southwest Florida MicroEnterprise Institute, scheduled to begin April 15 and will be offered for free. The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help emerging entrepreneurs start new ventures and grow small businesses. Graduates will complete a feasibility plan and management training course, working with mentors who are successful businesspeople. Classes will be held on Monday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Charlotte Tech Center 18150 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise, or call 239-995-2106 Ext. 2215 for more information.
Annual business expo scheduled
Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce will host its 8th Annual Business Expo 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on today, Feb. 7 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Over 100 Charlotte County Chamber members will be showcasing their products and services.
Women With Mission plan casino bus trip
Women With Mission is sponsoring a bus trip to the Immokalee Casino on March 2. The cost for this popular trip is $25 per person, which covers the round-trip bus fare and tip for the driver. The bus will leave the Murdock Walmart parking lot promptly at 9:30 a.m. and return the same evening arriving around 6 p.m. There will be complimentary water and treats on the bus and a 50/50 drawing will be available. Proceeds benefit various charities throughout the county. Reservations will be taken on a first come basis. For more information, call Marie at 941-255-0005.
Pedal and Play Returns
Bicyclists of all skill-levels are invited to Punta Gorda, on March 22 and March 23, to Pedal and Play in Paradise. Participants have four bicycle rides to choose from on Saturday, March 23: 15-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile and a 10-mile Mystery Ride. The two-day event is hosted by TEAM Punta Gorda and The Isles Yacht Club. For more information, visit www.pedalandplayinparadise.com.
Highwaymen Art in the Park
The Libraries and History Division will present Highwaymen Art in the Park from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., on Feb. 19-20 at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte.
This two-hour workshop starts with a presentation on the story of the Florida Highwaymen and their connection to Charlotte County.Participants will work with authentic materials used by the Highwaymen in their paintings. No painting experience required. Participation is free, but registration is required due to limited seating and materials.
For more information, contact Crystal Diff, program coordinator, at 941-629-7278 or Crystal.Diff@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Jazz Society to present Peter and Will Anderson Trio
The Charlotte County Jazz Society will present the Peter and Will Anderson Trio at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 11 at William H Wakeman III Theater Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Admission is free for CCJS members and $20 for non-members. Tickets are available at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m. on concert night or in advance through the box office at 941-625-4175 Ext. 221. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.
‘Kickin’ it at the Kanal’
The American Legion Post 110, 3152 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte, will celebrate its 100 year anniversary with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on March 2-3. A Ruck Walk, Chinese auction, duck boat rides, vendors, raffles and entertainment from Country Express, American Made, Gotta Luv It, Bullman & Cora and The Boogiemen. All proceeds benefit Final Salute, children and youth. For more information, call 941-629-7446.
Women’s Forum meeting planned
The Peace River Federated Republican Women’s Forum will hold its next meeting on Feb. 13, at the Punta Gorda Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The meeting will begin at noon and end at 1 p.m. (social time is 11:30-noon). Guest speaker will be Nancy Prafke, mayor of Punta Gorda. Lunch is $20 for members and $22 for guests. For reservations, email: peaceriverforum@gmail.com or call: 941-916-7224. Reservations must be made no later than Feb. 8.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents ‘See the USA’
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the interests children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by adults in their life. If interested in volunteering, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientations will be held on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. The scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda. The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform ‘Bach to Bacharach’
The Charlotte Chorale, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The “Bach to Bacharach” Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Funk Fest to celebrate 10th anniversary
Southwest Florida’s largest music festival is Feb 15-16 in Punta Gorda. The 10th anniversary celebration starts on Feb. 15 with the gates opening at 4 p.m. and music going till 11:30 p.m. On Feb. 16, the festival kicks into high gear with 10 bands on two stages.
There will be a food truck village and vendors from all over. Tickets start at $25 with many options including VIP that has its own private tent and bathrooms and includes free domestic and craft beers along with free boutique wine. A cash liquor bar will also be available. For more information, go to funkfestpuntagorda.com or call 941-268-1110.
15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament
Rev up your racquets for the return of the 15th Annual Tennis with a Heart Tournament benefiting The Homeless Coalition and The Charlotte County Family YMCA. Bring a dish to share Friday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. for the Kick-Off Party at the Charlotte County Family YMCA located at 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Enjoy mingling with sponsors and players, 50/50 raffle, chance auctions, cash bar and exhibition matches by local pros. Regular doubles tennis matches will be held all weekend, Feb. 9 and Feb. 10. Registration is $45 per player and includes continental breakfast and a commemorative t-shirt. Registration forms are located at The Charlotte County Family YMCA in Punta Gorda, Wrigley Tennis and The Homeless Coalition. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for the event. For more information, contact Darcy Woods at events@cchomelesscoalition.org or 941-627-4313, Ext. 134.
Everyday English Literacy Program
The Everyday English Literacy Program, a free program to improve English language skills for speakers of English as a second language. The aim of this program is to improve participants English language skills so that they can get good jobs, help their children with homework, increase their ability to complete banking transactions, understand doctors’ prescriptions, and eventually be able to seek citizenship. A program session will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14, at Port Charlotte Public Library, 2280 Aaron St. Port Charlotte, following an informal gathering of the Everyday English Café. For more information, contact Hispanic American Citizens Council at cchispanicamericancouncil@gmail.com; 941-276-3747.
Jazz on the Harbor fundraiser
Jazz On The Harbor fund raiser will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on March 22, at the Port Charlotte Beach Complex 4500 Harbor Blvd. Port Charlotte. There will be a silent auction and cork pull. Cash bar. Evening casual attire. Tickets are $75 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation, which supports the Guardian ad Litem program in Charlotte County. For tickets or more information, call 941-613-3233 or visit VoicesforKids.org.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, “Classic Gold” group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men’s and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children’s Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and plates, silverware and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Perennial Film Festival
The second annual Perennial Film Festival will be held from noon to 9 p.m. on March 2 and March 3 at the Punta Gorda Historic Building, 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. The mission of Perennial Film Festival is to provide filmmakers with a platform to connect, learn, and reach people with quality stories via the video and film craft. Space is limited. Order tickets at perennialfilmfestival.com.
Punta Gorda Short Film Festival
The Charlotte Harbor Office of Film & Digital Media and Asbury Shorts, USA, will present the fifth annual Punta Gorda Short Film Festival on March 6 at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. The event will be hosted by the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. For more information, call 908-618-1776 or email nlpr@aol.com.
‘Anything Goes’
Charlotte High School Drama Troupe 0922 will present “Anything Goes” by composer Cole Porter on March 28-31 and again on April 5 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Evening performances start at 7 p.m. and matinees at 2 p.m. For tickets call 941-505-7469 or visit www.thecpac.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.