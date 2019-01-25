The Charlotte County Concert Band presents 'See the USA'
the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Mr. Bob Miller, will present “See The USA” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center the night of the performance.
Water Quality Summit set
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com. For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda for great films and great company. During Wild Wednesdays, guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. The next Wild Wednesday program is Feb. 6, showing Dolphins: Spy in the Pod. Due to popularity, there will be two showings 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Technology allows humans a glimpse into the world of wildlife that was previously inaccessible. Dolphins: Spy in the Pod uses remote-controlled robotic cameras – disguised as a dolphin, a tuna, and a squid! – to infiltrate pods of these marine mammals and capture never-before-filmed behavior. A real bottlenose dolphin is also equipped with tiny cameras on its back and sides, as it explores the ocean and records the adventures. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Music scholarship offered by The Charlotte Chorale
The Charlotte Chorale is pleased to offer the R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship of $3,000 to a graduating Charlotte County High School student. The qualifying applicant must have proven ability and interest in vocal, piano, or instrumental music and must intend to enroll at an accredited institution of higher learning, majoring in music performance or education, musical theatre, or sacred music.
The R. Bruce MacGregor Memorial Scholarship is in honor of the late R. Bruce MacGregor, the founder and first director of The Charlotte Chorale in 1989. His legacy lives on as The Chorale celebrates it's thirtieth anniversary with the current 2018-19 Season.
Application deadline is Feb. 4. For more information about the scholarship, qualifications and how to apply, log on to www.charlottechorale.com under the tab of "Scholarship Info" to download the instructions and application or call 941-204-0033 thecharlottechorale@yahoo.com.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of the 416 children in Charlotte Couny who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientations will be held on Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation, call 941-613-3233.
TEAM Punta Gorda golf scramble planned
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 14th annual golf scramble, a major fundraiser for the organization, is scheduled for March 23. Held in memory of former TEAM CEO Judy Brentano, the scramble will be at St. Andrews South Golf Club in Punta Gorda.
The tourney, open to men and women of all abilities, will begin with check-in at 7:30 a.m. followed by a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Cost through Feb. 23 is $75 per player or $300 per team of four. After that date, the cost rises to $80/$320. Limited to first 100 players to register. Included are greens fees, cart, breakfast and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for hole-in-one, putting contest, proximities and winning team. Pre-purchase a $20 mulligan package and get five mulligans and a handy sandy for your team.
Registration forms are available at the pro shops at St. Andrews South, 1901 Deborah Drive, and Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd. in Punta Gorda, or by visiting the TEAM website, www.teampuntagorda.org. For more information, contact Shelly Harris at sheldonjharris@yahoo.com.
NARFE grants for furloughed Federal employees
Chapter 2194, Peace River, Punta Gorda, announces NARFE financial grants for furloughed active federal employees who are not receiving paychecks. The grant is available through the FEEA Fund (Federal Employee Education and Assistance). Applications are processed quickly at www.NARFE.org. Select SHUTDOWN ASSISTANCE to submit an application. In the first week, 1,500 applications have been funded. NARFE members, active and retired, are urged to contact their congressmen to register their opinions."
NARFE meeting scheduled
National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194, Peace River, will meet on Feb. 5, at the Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. Lunch can be ordered from the menu at 11 a.m. with a presentation at noon. This month’s program will feature PG's Chief Planner, Urban Designer Mitchell Austin who will present "Punta Gorda's Future--A Virtual Reality Tour" showing the build-out of the City and discussing how current land development regulations will determine building HEIGHT, sidewalk SET-BACK, etc.
This meeting is open to all Active and Retired Federal Employees, Survivor Annuitants and their guests. For more information, call 571-259-4280.
The Charlotte Chorale to perform 'Bach to Bacharach'
The Charlotte Chorale, the largest community choir in Charlotte County, accompanied by a select group of symphonic musicians, will perform a selection of masterworks by five monumental composers covering a span of over three hundred years. The March 2 concert is the second of a three concert series performed by The Charlotte Chorale under the expert direction of Dr. William Dederer.
The "Bach to Bacharach" Concert will be performed at 4 p.m. on March 2, at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Reserved seat tickets are available at a price of $25 for adults, $10 for students and can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. Visa/Mastercard accepted. For more information, visit www.charlottechorale.com.
Sweetheart Ball scheduled
The Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host the Sweetheart Ball at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Enjoy a champagne toast, dinner, drinks, dancing to music from The Kollections, and silent auction. Tickets are $100 per person and may be purchased at www.thesweetheartball.com. Proceeds benefit Crossroads Hope Academy.
Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser
Virginia B. Andes Volunteer Community Clinic invites you to the 2019 Temple Shalom Gala Art Auction fundraiser from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy. Live and silent auctions, door prizes, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, wine and beer, cash bar. Featuring art to purchase in all media and price ranges. Admission is $36 per person, $65 per couple. Major credit cards accepted for art purchases. (A portion of the proceeds benefits the VBA Clinic) For more information, contact Carol Roark, 941-626-3890, or croark29@icloud.com.
Wine and Cheese reception planned
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda, will host a wine and cheese reception from 5 p.m. to 7 :30 p.m,. on Feb. 19, to support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Henry "Hank" August. He is a self taught artist and has been painting oils for over 40 years. For more information visit kays-ponger.com, or call 941-639-1133.
First social of year for Italian Heritage Social Club
The Italian Heritage Social Club is having its first social of 2019 on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Jan. 26 at 118 Sullivan St., Punta Gorda. A new year dinner dance with a dinner choices of roast beef, mashed potatoes, vegetable or shrimp scampi with pasta $15 for members or guests. Dance music by the Don and Jo show. Includes coffee, dessert, ice tea, b.y.o.b. For more information or to RSVP call 941-661-5176 or 941-661-4247.
Sons of Italy night of dinner and impersonations
The Sons of Italy, 3725 Easy Street, Port Charlotte, will feature Elvis Presley impersonations by Anthony Cimino, "Classic Gold" group of Anthony Cimino and Jerry Morinoat. The doors open at 5 p.m., dinner is served at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 16. A full dinner, deserts, dancing and entertainment all for $17 per person. For more information or tickets, call 941-764-9003.
Registration is open for March Golf Charity event
The fifth annual ARCHway Institute for Mental Health and Addictive Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 9, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda, starting with registration at 7 a.m. with an 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees/cart and buffet lunch following scramble. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. ARCHway is also hosting a Tennis Mixer beginning at 2 p.m. on March 8 at Twin Isles.
Half of the proceeds of this outing will benefit the CBHC (Charlotte Behavioral Health Care) in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used to help an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Some monies will also go to help pay for someone’s first month in a structured sober living facility in Florida. To register online for either or both events, go to www.thearchwayinstitute.org
For more information, contact Dan Stuckey at DStuckey57@hotmail.com for more information or 314-452-4982.
Fourth Friday free movie offered
This month's Fourth Friday Free Movie presented by Women Against Racism & Discrimination is the all-time, 1957, courtroom classic, 12 Angry Men. Taking place mainly in the jury chamber, 12 white, male jurors must judge the fate of a Puerto Rican youth charged with stabbing his father to death. During deliberations, each juror is forced to come face to face with own individual morality, character, preconceived opinions and biases.
Free and open to all, the program starts at 1 p.m., Jan. 25, at FGCU's Renaissance Academy at 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. Light snacks will be provided. Everyone is invited to remain after the movie for comments and discussion.
Annual Bocce Tournament scheduled
Punta Gorda Elks Lodge #2606, 25538 Shore Drive, will hold its 12th Annual Bocce Tournament on Feb. 16. The games will begin at 9 a.m and will consist of men's and ladies mixed teams. For a $12 donation, lunch and beverages will be provided, along with a raffle and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Elks Children's Therapy Services. There is a sign up sheet at the Lodge for members and their guests. For more information, call Coach at 941-661-0573.
Fundraiser for SWFL Honor Flight
SouthWest Florida Honor Flight Fundraiser including dinner, music and dancing, will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 at the Eagles Club, 23111 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Cost is $20 per person. For more information, contact Sharon Robinson at 941-468-0551.
Annual seminar announced
Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will holds its 2019 Annual Seminar on Jan. 31. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.; Seminar begins at 9 a.m. at 24 Twenty-One Event Center, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Presenter will be Kenneth W. Heger, Ph.D.. He is on the faculty of the University of Maryland’s College of Information Studies, where he teaches Archives and Digital Curation and directs the digitization lab in the iSchool’s Digital Curation Information Center. Cost is $35 for SWFLGG members and $55 for non‐members. For more information or to register visit swflgg.org/upload/events/files/1543179551_Heger2019FinalSemnarFlyer.pdf.
Space still available for Honor Flight 2019
The Sole Purpose of Honor Flights is straightforward and pure spirited: To transport our Veterans to Washington, DC, to be honored at their memorial.
On May 4, SWFL Honor Flight will again honor our veterans by transporting them, and a guardian, to Washington D.C. to visit numerous monuments, including the WWII Memorial and The Changing of the Guard in Arlington Cemetery. There is still space available for additional veterans and guardians. Although the cost of this year’s trip is nearly $95,000, the veteran pays nothing for this wonderful trip. Guardians pay their own way, at $550. Donations are always appreciated. Honor Flight receives no corporate or government sponsorship. Our funding comes primarily from individuals who recognize the great accomplishments and sacrifices of Veterans and want them to see their memorial before it’s too late.
We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization, and donations are tax-deductible. If you would like more information about this topic, call Ginni Fay 941-315-0131, or email: ginnif@aol.com or Liz Barton at 941-628-1298, or email: goddessofvets@gmail.com.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
'Feeling' Alright' tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, "Feelin' Alright," a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
