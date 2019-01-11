The Floridians schedule meeting
The Floridians have scheduled the next meeting on Tuesday, beginning with coffee at 9:30 a.m., at St. James Episcopal Church, 1365 Viscaya Drive, Port Charlotte. Club members will model fashions by Agnes and Dora. The fashions will be available for purchase. The Club has started planning its annual Games Day Event scheduled for Feb. 23. The Floridians is a civic-minded, social organization that meets monthly, September through May. Group activities include visits to area cultural events, concerts and local attractions as well as active flight bridge, lunch bunch and book discussion groups. The Club also raises money to donate to local charities. For more information, call 941-255-6995.
Car wash planned
The Charlotte Warriors youth cheerleaders are holding a car wash fundraiser on Saturday, at the Charlotte Harbor office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust, 23112 Harborview Road. The young athletes are raising funds for a trip to the YCADA (Youth Cheer and Dance Alliance) global competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey this month. Team members will be washing cars from 9 a.m. until noon in the bank parking lot. A $5 minimum for each car wash is requested, but donations in any amount are appreciated.
C.A.R.E. Ball
The 31st annual C.A.R.E. Ball, The Harlequin’s Dance, will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Jan. 26 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $135 per person and includes dinner, gaming and open bar. Proceeds benefit the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carefl.org or call 941-639-5499. The last day to purchase tickets is Jan. 17.
9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive
The 9th Annual Punta Gorda Pub Crawl & Food Drive to benefit The Harry Chapin Food Bank will be held on Feb. 23 in downtown Punta Gorda. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the food drive and registration will take place at The Ice House Pub, 408 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Crawl starts at 1:30 p.m. with last hour from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Cost for Crawl $30 pre-paid in advance. Ticket sale special; Buy 4 or more for a price at $27 each. Ticket sales end Feb. 21. If any tickets available day of price is $35. Pub Crawlers will receive a T-shirt, logo Koozie, program book and goodie bag. Anyone bringing a food item will receive a raffle ticket (one per can of food up to 20 tickets) for a chance to win Caribbean Cruise for two provided by Downtown Gatorz. A portion of the proceeds also benefit the Harry Chapin Food bank the Homeless Coalition and the local Salvation Army. Food drive is open to all. For more information, go to www.puntagordapubcrawl.com or call Mike Colgan at 239-872-1171 or Nick Berry at 941-628-4800.
‘Feeling’ Alright’ tribute to 50th anniversary of Woodstock
Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association will present a new tribute/variety show, “Feelin’ Alright,” a tribute to the 50th Anniversary Of Woodstock featuring Pat Surface and American Pie (Donna Surface, Bill Marsh, and Butch Schmidt), at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26, at the PGICA, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are $20 per person. Purchase tickets online at www.pgica.org or call 941-637-1655 or stop by PGICA. All concerts and cabarets offered by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association are open to the general public.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, in Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be master gardener and horticulture educator, Thomas Becker, who will present a program on Bulbs for Florida. He will offer suggestions for choosing the type and varieties of bulbs that can be grown successfully in our sub-tropical gardens.
Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting.
For more information about the Punta Gorda Garden Club and its programs and activities please contact club president, Joyce Stanley at 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org or the Punta Gorda Garden Club’s Facebook page.
Western New Yorkers reunion
WNY Reunion will be held on March 6 at Tropic Isles Auditorium, 1507 28th Ave. West, Palmetto. Coffee and donuts at 11 a.m., lunch at noon. Bring a dish to pass and your own plates, silverware, and napkins. $3 per person donation at door registration. Short business meeting, roll call of counties, and door prizes will follow lunch. Please join us and other Western New Yorkers for fellowship and camaraderie. For more information, call Jackie at 941-722-8569.
The Charlotte County Concert Band presents ‘If Not for Music’
The Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “If Not for Music” at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. At this concert hear some of the most exciting and descriptive pieces by internationally renowned composers and arrangers. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or at the door the night of the concert.
Wild Wednesdays
Join Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center, 10941 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, for great films and great company during its Wild Wednesdays. Guests enjoy a nature-themed film followed by lively discussion led by a Master Naturalist. Film topics vary and include focuses such as plants, animals and conservation. The next Wild Wednesday program is Jan. 16, showing “Planet Earth II – Jungles.” “Planet Earth II” is a breath-taking British nature documentary series narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Due to popularity, there will be two showings for all January, February, and March films: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information, call 941-575-5435.
Charlotte Chorale benefit concert planned
The Charlotte Chorale announced its Benefit Concert for 2019 will be all about that Old Time Rock and Roll featuring the critically acclaimed band Phil Dirt and the Dozers. The concert will be held at 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Concert tickets can be purchased by calling 941-204-0033. As a reminder the Benefit Concert is not a part of The Charlotte Chorale’s 2018-19 season concert series and tickets must be purchased separately.
Water Quality Summit set
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers on the subject of harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at https://ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Board of County Commission Strategic Focus-Area workshop
The Charlotte County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Strategic Focus-Area Workshop related to the Fiscal Year Budget 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, at Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. The public is invited to attend but there will be no public input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Board of County Commission Budget public meeting
Charlotte County Commissioners will hold a public meeting to hear citizen input related to the Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is encouraged to attend and provide input. For more information, call 941-743-1300.
Free genealogy classes offered
Charlotte County Genealogical Society, Inc. (CCGSI) holds free genealogy classes on Mondays and workshops on Tuesdays. All are free and open to the public, at Mid- County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For a list of all upcoming classes and workshops, visit www.ccgsi.org. For more information, call 941-380-1488.
Parliamentarians offer basic course
The Charlotte County Parliamentarians Unit, a local chapter of the National Association of Parliamentarian, will hold a six-week basic course, “Practical Applications of Robert’s Rules of Order.” It is designed for officers and members who want to know the Rules of Order and how they apply to their organization. The introductory classes will be on Thursdays, 9 a.m. to noon, beginning Jan. 17 at the Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 23300 Harper Ave., Charlotte Harbor. The registration deadline is Jan. 11. The class is free. Class materials are $30, cash or check due at the first class.
For more information, contact Joyce Gleason at 941-637-5921, or Sam King at 941-380-7702.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, IU and HN are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 7. For more information, call Janet Sorrells at 419-575-5329.
Veterans Chorus seeking voices
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, the newest and freshest vocal ensemble in Charlotte County, is looking to add new voices after a successful 2018 season. Veterans – men and women, old and young – and their spouses who are Charlotte County residents are invited to meet with Music Director Sharon Butler to register and learn more about the exciting plans for 2019.
The meeting with be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the auditorium of the IMPAC Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The ability to read music is not a requirement. The only things you need to bring are a desire to honor this country with your voice and a willingness to commit to a regular schedule of rehearsals and performances. Nominal annual dues are required. For more information, contact Rusty Pray at rustypray@gmail.com or call 609-217-30308.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving “tastes” of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid’s zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Laird’s Golf Challenge planned
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Laird’s Golf Challenge, with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 19 at Sunnybreeze Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Loads of prizes. Entry fee is $50 per person or $180 for team of 4. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. Deadline to enter is Sunday. For more information, call 941-639-3720 or pay online at www.puntagordachamber.com.
‘Adele and Friends’ Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, will host “Adele and Friends” tribute show featuring Elvis with Kim, Dave & Chris from “Memories” at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Ticket prices are $20 , & $17 for CC members. All sales are final. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
New art exhibit planned
Starting Jan. 17 through Feb. 27 two talented photographer/artists will display their work at a new art exhibit at the Unitarian Universalist’s Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Shelley Bell is an award winning photographer and pastel artist. The focus of her work includes subjects from city to wildlife showcasing moments inspired by everyday life. Sally Rockefeller another award winning photographer also enjoys painting in acrylics.
The public is invited to an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Government Day event
An expo-style Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control, and much more. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941-764-4933 or email Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County to host fashion show
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) will hold its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. The event includes lunch of a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714. Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a 501©(3) nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County.
Bluegrass Saturday scheduled
Bear Hill Bluegrass Band is scheduled to perform at the next Bluegrass Saturday at 2 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Harbor Heights Park, 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. Monthly Bluegrass Saturday concerts showcase local and regional Bluegrass bands. A $5 donation is requested along with one canned-good for the local food bank. Bluegrass Saturday takes place outdoors in a tree shaded area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned by the adults in their life. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle Bldg. B Suite 203. Orientation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with 8 to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up for orientation call, 941-613-3233.
Charlotte County Pride Fest
The 2019 Charlotte County Pride Fest will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Jan. 19 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Special entertainment by Steven Andrade as Cher and Spikey Van Dykey. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 941-204-3505 or visit www.charlottecountypridefl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.