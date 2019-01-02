'The Ladies Foursome' tees off at Charlotte Players
The new year at Charlotte Players begins when “The Ladies Foursome” opens for a 12-show run. A fast-paced, funny and heartwarming story of friendship, the play follows four women playing a round of golf in honor of their late friend Catherine. Performances will be held Jan. 5-20 at the Langdon Playhouse, the Charlotte Players’ black box theater located inside the Community Theater Center, 1182 Market St., Port Charlotte. Wednesday through Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and may be ordered at the Charlotte Players website (www.charlotteplayers.org) or by calling 941-255-1022.
New Year’s Bingo Extravaganza
Bring in 2019 with an afternoon of Bingo on Friday, at the Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte. Win up to $2,500 in prizes. Cost is $30 for a 9 card play-pack, 3 bonanzas, 1 speedy pack, 1 early bird, 1 late bird and 2 smoker’s specials. Additional game cards will be on sale. The first 60 ticket buyers will also receive a free 6-on game card. Seating in Centennial Hall begins at 9:30 a.m. with games beginning at 11 a.m. Beaches Cafe will be open. Tickets are available at the weekly Bingo games at the Cultural Center or the accounting office. This event is limited to the first 120 players. For more information, call 941-625-4175 ext. 212.
Germanic Genealogy Society meeting planned
The Southwest Florida Germanic Genealogy Society will hold its next meeting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, at the Mid-County Library, 2050 Forrest-Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Topic will be "Finding Your Family in Online Newspapers, One Character at a Time," presented by Janeen Bjork, TV Researcher/Genealogy Teacher. For more information, call 941-475-1419.
A night of ballet
The Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, is pleased to announce the National Ballet Theatre of Odessa will make their 1st U.S. appearance presenting Sleeping Beauty on Jan. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale at the box office Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or online at TicketMaster. Group discounts are available. Ticket prices range from $45 – $67. For more information, call 941-833-5444.
Immokalee Casino Trip fundraiser
An Immokalee Casino bus trip to benefit St. Mary Academy special needs children will be held on Jan. 14. Two departures are available one from Walmart, Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte near the gas station at 9 a.m. and one at Walmart, on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda near the gas station at 9:30 a.m. Return times approximately 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to the public. Cost of $25 per person prepaid by Jan. 9. Snacks and water provided. For more information and reservations call Dave Sloma at 941-624-0550.
P.E.O. to hold luncheon
The annual P.E.O. Founders’ Day luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd., Punta Gorda. P.E.O. is a philanthropic educational organization supporting women of all ages in their educational endeavors. Members of Chapters GA, IU and HN are invited to the luncheon, as well as any P.E.O. members in the Port Charlotte/Punta Gorda area. The deadline for reservations is Jan. 7. For more information, call Janet Sorrells at 419-575-5329.
Veterans Chorus seeking voices
The Voices of Freedom Veterans Chorus, the newest and freshest vocal ensemble in Charlotte County, is looking to add new voices after a successful 2018 season. Veterans – men and women, old and young – and their spouses who are Charlotte County residents are invited to meet with Music Director Sharon Butler to register and learn more about the exciting plans for 2019.
The meeting with be held at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the auditorium of the IMPAC Building, 900 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The ability to read music is not a requirement. The only things you need to bring are a desire to honor this country with your voice and a willingness to commit to a regular schedule of rehearsals and performances. Nominal annual dues are required. For more information, contact Rusty Pray at rustypray@gmail.com or call 609-217-30308.
Taste of Punta Gorda scheduled
The Punta Gorda Rotary Club will present it 12th annual taste of Punta Gorda on March 3 at Laishley Park, 120 Laishley Court, Punta Gorda. It will feature 30 restaurants from Punta Gorda and Charlotte County communities serving "tastes" of signature dishes. Over 80 vendors of arts, crafts and specialty foods, plus a Rotary Village showing off the work of Rotary Clubs of Charlotte County will participate. There will be a kid's zone, and all day music featuring the Charlotte High School Gold Jazz Band, Florida Mountain Men and the Boogiemen. For more information, visit, www.tasteofpuntagorda.com.
Laird's Golf Challenge planned
The Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Laird's Golf Challenge, with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and shot gun start at 8:30 a.m., on Jan. 19 at Sunnybreeze Golf Course, 8135 SW Sunnybreeze Road, Arcadia. The event is for golfers and would-be golfers. Loads of prizes. Entry fee is $50 per person or $140 for team of 4. Includes breakfast and lunch and 18 holes of golf. Deadline to enter is Jan. 13. For more information, call 941-639-3720 or pay online at www.puntagordachamber.com.
Tribute to Garth Brooks & comedian Gid Pool
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a tribute to Garth Brooks and comedian Gid Pool at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5. Garth Live, Kip Sweeny's Tribute to Garth Brooks combines the High Energy of the '90s Garth, and like no other can do, he adds the Vegas Garth show to complete his Ultimate Tribute to the Garth Brooks Experience. Comedian Gid Pool will share his opinionated and hilarious look at the world to the stage. He has appeared in country clubs, comedy venues and corporate events from Vancouver to Miami as well as countless foreign countries.
Tickets are $30 for VIP, $25 for second and third row and $20 all other seats. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
Carole King Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte will host a Carole King tribute show at 7 p.m. on Sunday. "Tapestry," the Carole King Songbook, is the Premier musical tribute to Carol King. This show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970's Carole King Concert experience following her legendary album, Tapestry.
Tickets are $40, $35 and $25 with no discounts. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
'Adele and Friends' Tribute Show
The William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, will host "Adele and Friends" tribute show featuring Elvis with Kim, Dave & Chris from "Memories" at 7 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Ticket prices are $20 , & $17 for CC members. All sales are final. For tickets or more information, visit www.theculturalcenter.com or 941-625-4175.
New art exhibit planned
Starting Jan. 17 through Feb. 27 two talented photographer/artists will display their work at a new art exhibit at the Unitarian Universalist’s Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Shelley Bell is an award winning photographer and pastel artist. The focus of her work includes subjects from city to wildlife showcasing moments inspired by everyday life. Sally Rockefeller another award winning photographer also enjoys painting in acrylics.
The public is invited to an opening reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Jan. 18. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Government Day event
An expo-style Government Day event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 19 at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Representatives from Charlotte County government will answer questions and present information about the many programs and services available. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver license and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control, and much more. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941-764-4933 or email Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County to host fashion show
The Business & Professional Women of Charlotte County (BPW) will hold its third annual Fashion Show fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, at Visani Restaurant and Comedy Theater, 2400 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees will be the guest models for the show. The event includes lunch of a salad, chicken entrée, and dessert. There will be a Chinese auction, a 50/50 raffle, lottery tree and door prizes. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the BPW website (bwpccfl.org), by emailing bpwccfl@gmail.com, or by calling 941-205-2714. Proceeds benefit the BPW Scholarship Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit raising money for scholarships for young women in Charlotte County.
'Chef Nights for Kids'
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast will host "Chefs Night for Kids' event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Jan. 17 at Charlotte County Beach Complex, 4500 Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Tickets are $45 per person. Proceeds from the event benefit the children in the Port Charlotte area served by Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information, contact Melissa Nelson, Regional Program Director, at 941-764-5812, or mnelson@bbbssun.org. To purchase tickets, visit https://one.bidpal.net/cnk2019.
