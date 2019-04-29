Theatre of the Mind returns
Charlotte Players’ Theatre of the Mind cast will deliver an evening of free entertainment at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1182 Market Street, Port Charlotte. They will be presenting “stories that should just be read aloud for fun,” according to director Jessie Reter-Choate. Admission is free, but donations to the nonprofit Charlotte Players are welcomed and appreciated. For more information, call 941-255-1022 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Find Out Who Made the Everglades
The ever popular Rachael Kangas from the Florida Public Archaeology Network returns to Lifelong Learning Institute to lead an informative and enlightening discussion at 10 a.m. on May 9 at Charlotte campus of the Florida Southwestern State College, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, about the geological and cultural history of the Everglades. In particular, her visual presentation will focus on the role of early Native Americans and initial tree island formations.
Registration can be made online at www.lifelonglearning-char lotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 for LLI FRIENDS members and $25 for non members.
Kentucky Derby party planned
The Deep Creek Elks #2763, 1133 Capricorn Blvd., Punta Gorda will host a Kentucky Derby Party on May 4. Derby coverage starts at 5 p.m. A derby hat contest will also be held. Mint Julep’s will be available. Music by The Sensations. Club opens at 1 p.m. Dinner available by reservations. For more information or to make reservations call, 941-249-6825.
Walkabout planned
On May 7, the Peace River Audubon Society will hold a walkabout at Hathaway Park, 35461 Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. The hike will begin at 8 a.m., is free and is open to everyone. Led by retired naturalist Ron Mills, this walk will concentrate on folklore, fact and fiction. Learn how legends arose about natural objects we see everyday. For more information, call 941-575-6968 or email rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com.
Networking event to help babies
Women United Annual May Art and Networking event will be held from 6 p.m.to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at CDBIA, 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. Create an easy art project for babies born substance exposed and their mothers here in Charlotte County. You will learn more about this United Way of Charlotte County program, Kids Thrive and the Partner Agencies that are collaborating. Join us for a pot-luck, wine and beverages. Cost is $25. Space is limited. For more information call 941-627-3539.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.