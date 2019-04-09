Two new LLI classes
Two new classes have been added to the Lifelong Learning Institute’s spring schedule. Dorothy Brooks will discuss “Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton: Their Work, Their Friendship and the 19th Amendment” at 10 a.m. today at Charlotte campus of Florida SouthWestern State College at 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, a series of three sessions titled “Nature Thursdays: Three Ways of Looking at Change” will begin with Kate Borduas. The series will continue on April 17 and May 2. Complete details and registration information can be found on the LLI website at www.lifelonglearning-charlotte.org or by calling the LLI office at 941-637-3533. Fees are $10 per session or $30 for all three sessions for Friends members and $25 per session or $45 for all three sessions for non-members.
Free movie offered
If you know what a bad hair day is and think you know the effect it can have on a person, especially a woman, then you must see this 2009 film produced by and starring Chris Rock. He goes to great lengths exploring the frustrations, preferences and special problems faced by African-American women concerning their hair. Traveling everywhere from hair salons to scientific laboratories to Indian temples and by just plain talking to many women, Rock is in high form conveying the seriousness of the subject while making us belly laugh along the way. Movie time is 1 p.m. on April 26, at the FGCU Renaissance Academy, 117 Herald Court, Punta Gorda. All are encouraged to remain after the movie for comments and discussion. The event is free and is brought to you by Women Against Racism & Discrimination with FGCU Renaissance Academy — Punta Gorda.
Wine and cheese reception
Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 635 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda invites the public to a complimentary wine and cheese reception at 7 p.m. today. Stop by and support local arts and humanities and meet the local artist of the month, Marilyn Dorsey affectionately known as the “Bird Lady.” For more visit www.kays-ponger.com or call 941-639-1133.
Sunset cruise for Guardian Ad Litem
The Sunset Cruise on the Kingfisher double-decker boat will be held April 24 at Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. Arrival time is 6:15 p.m. with cast off promptly at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Guardian ad Litem Foundation that supports Charlotte County children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. Tickets are $50 and includes a buffet dinner. For tickets call 941-613-3233 or voicesforkids.org. There are limited tickets. Please wear suitable boat shoes.
Summer Ball 2019
Join all the fun for the Fred Lang Foundation, Summer of Love Summer Ball 2019 at 6 p.m. on July 20 at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Dinner, dancing, photo booth, exciting auction and lots of surprises. Wear your best Summer Ball Anniversary Gala attire or dress to the 1969 theme to celebrate 50 years of love. Tickets are $125 per person and deadline for reservations is July 12. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities or more information, visit www.cbhcfl.org/summerball or contact Kelly Pomerville at kpomerville@cbhcfl.org or call 941-347-6407.
Quarter Frenzy
Want to win valuable prizes while raising funds for TEAM Punta Gorda? A quarter frenzy will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at 24 Twenty One Event Center, Port Charlotte, 2421 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Use quarters to bid on prizes typically valued from $20 to $75 that have been provided by local businesses. The proceeds support local nonprofits like TEAM Punta Gorda. Attendees must be 18 or older. No need to register in advance. Bring a roll of quarters or two. Paddles are $3 each or three for $7. Food and non-alcoholic beverage are available for purchase. BYOB adult beverages.
Military Heritage Museum hosts opening gala
The new Military Heritage Museum will be opening its doors for a one-day very special Opening Gala from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. The public is invited to a special evening preview of the new Military Heritage Museum membership experience at the new location 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. The event cost is $50 per person and is limited to the first 225 who register. To register, call 941-575-9002 or register online at the museum’s website: www.freedomisntfree.org.
Garden Club to meet
The Punta Gorda Garden Club will meet at 1 p.m. on April 17 in the Fellowship Hall at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. The guest speaker will be Jennifer Hecker, Executive Director, Charlotte Harbor National Estuary Program who will give an informative presentation on environmental issues relating to the plans for Lake Okeechobee. Guests are welcome to attend the club’s regular, free monthly meetings which begin with light refreshments followed by a speaker and a brief meeting. For more information call, 219-613-7506 or visit the club’s website www.pggc.org.
New art exhibit
The Portrait Studio Group will exhibit a selection of their portraits during the months of April and May at the Unitarian Universalist Gallery. The art pieces, vary stylistically and are rendered in a variety of mediums . Also on exhibit will be natural and creative pine needle baskets and painted gourds. The public is invited to a reception to meet the artists from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Gallery, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Lite refreshments will be served. For more information, call 941-627-4303.
Guardian Ad Litem child advocate orientation
The Florida Guardian Ad Litem program supports volunteers who advocate for the best interests of children in Charlotte County who have been abused, neglected or abandoned. If you are interested in being a champion for the children in your community, attend a one one-hour orientation at the GAL office 18500 Murdock Circle, Building B, Suite 203, Port Charlotte. Orientations will be held from5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 15. Open to all full-time residents at least 21 years of age with eight to 10 hours monthly to volunteer on their own schedule with staff support and free training. For more information or to sign up, call 941-613-3233.
Memorial downtown bash
On May 25, the Downtown Merchants and the Punta Gorda Chamber will host the Memorial Day weekend downtown bash from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. on Taylor in front of the courthouse. Email Jrwright@puntagorda-chamber.com for more info or to sign up.
Presentation on plastics in the environment
Dr. Terry Root, Nobel Laureate from Stanford University, will be giving a presentation on plastics in the environment entitled, “Innocent Victims: Impact of Plastics on Wildlife.” It will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 12, at the Congregational UCC, 1201 Aqui Esta Drive, Punta Gorda. The event is free and the public is invited to come for the discussion, refreshments, door prizes, and ideas to reduce our use of plastics.
Audubon Society field trip planned
Join the Peace River Audubon Society for a field trip to Fort DeSoto Park in Pinellas County on Saturday, April 13. Fort DeSoto Park offers sightings of many migrants during the fall and spring migration. Meet at 7 a.m. at the north carpool location which is off of Kings Highway at the Walmart parking lot across from Culvers (385 Kings Hwy), off I-75, exit 170. Bring a wide brim hat, sunscreen, water, lunch, and binoculars. For any questions, call Mike at 863-244-2652. All meetings, field trips, and walkabouts are free and open to the public.
Charlotte Players to present ‘Sex Please, We’re Sixty’The Charlotte Players will present “Sex Please, We’re Sixty, on April 11 to April 28 at the Langdon Playhouse, 1100 Market Circle, Port Charlotte. Show times are Thursday to Saturday, 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for students. For more information, call 941-255-1022.
‘Anything by Canvas’
Join in for “Anything but Canvas”at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10 at the Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda paint wine glasses. Supplies and snacks included, $40 per person at visualartcenter.org, For more information, call 941-639-8810.
Salvation Army seeks food donations
The Salvation Army is asking citizens of Charlotte County to donate non-perishable items to its food bank, which helps to feed those in need who may be facing financial hardships. Our food bank is running low on canned proteins like chicken and tuna fish as well as fruit, peanut better, jelly, mac and cheese and ramen noodle soups. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2120 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information contact Colette.Koltay@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 941-629-3170, ext. 406.
Kindergarten Round-Up
All Charlotte County elementary schools will be holding Kindergarten Round-Up events through April 12 for parents and guardians of children who will be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1. A video on the round up is available at yourcharlotteschools.net. Parents or guardians should take their child’s proof of date of birth, proof of immunizations, proof of physical exam and proof of residence to the school in their district. Contact the elementary school in your district for times.
Pickleball tournament scheduled
Indoor Men and Women’s doubles pickleball tournament will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m on April 28 at Harold Avenue Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. This tournament is for players who are skill level 3.0 to 4.0. All participants receive free breakfast refreshments and lunch (which includes pizza, soda and ice cream). There will be raffle items with proceeds going towards Charlotte County Kids Camp. The top 3 finishers in each division receive prizes. This is a double-elimination tournament using six courts. Cost is $15, and registration must be made by April 19. Call 941-627-1074 or register in person.
C.A.R.E. luncheon planned
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will hold its inaugural Paula Hess Humanitarian Scholarship Luncheon. The scholarship was created to honor one of C.A.R.E.’s original founders, Paula Edmond Hess. It will be held at noon on May 21, at Isles Yacht Club, 1780 W. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Reservations are $40 per person and can be made by calling 941-639-5499. For more information, email: judithharris2@comcast.net.
Self-Defense for High School Senior girls
This class is intended to increase your options and help you prepare responses to avoid, de-escalate, remove yourself from an attack, and also empower one to prevent violence. This course is excellent preparation for girls graduating high school and going off to college.The dates available are May 3 and May 17 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Major Terry Branscome Training Center, 25500 Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Space is limited. More details and registration is available online at https://www.facebook.com/events/Self-defense.
Spring Barn and Crafts sales
The Men’s Club & the Crafty Ladies of Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 McCall Road in Port Charlotte, will hold their spring barn sale and hand-made crafts sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 12-13. Barn sale questions can be directed to 941-697-8373; craft questions to 941-697-5533.
Free Master Gardener Plant Clinic
Are you looking for something different to try in your landscape? Want to plant it and forget it? Want it to surprise you when it throws out a show-stopping bloom? If so, then it is time to try some of the wonderful bulbs that will happily thrive in our south Florida gardens. Join as Tom Becker, shares some bulb planting inspiration at 2 p.m. on April 16 at the PGI Civic Association, 2001 Shreve St., Punta Gorda. Free; registration not required. For more information, call 941-286-6111.
The Charlotte County Concert Band to present ‘Strike Up The Band’
At 3 p.m. April 14, the Charlotte County Concert Band, under the direction of Bob Miller, will present “Strike Up The Band” in the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda, 701 Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Tickets are available online at www.charlottecountyconcertband.com or the day of the concert.
Art Explorer’s Club announced
The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda, will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four week-long sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week. For more information or to register visit www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.
